Read full article on original website
Related
Three Maine Roads Where You’re Likely To See A Moose
A common question here in Maine: "Where can I see a moose?" If you travel these roads you'll have a fair chance at seeing one of Maine's most iconic critters. Tourists and Mainers have at least one thing in common, seeing a moose is always a special moment. That is of course that you're not traveling full-send around the corner of a winding road, and boom...there's Bullwinkle. If you set-out to scout for moose here's some places and tips to increase you're odds of seeing these elusive members of the deer family.
fiddleheadfocus.com
The County Federal Credit Union promotes new branch manager
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine – The County Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce they have recently promoted Dustin Graham from mortgage loan officer to branch manager in Caribou. Graham came to The County in 2019 after working for MMG Insurance as an underwriter for six years. He graduated from...
WGME
This crucial crop has avoided the worst of Maine's drought
CARIBOU, Maine (BDN) — As most of Maine continues to see drought conditions, hay farmers in Aroostook are producing crops that will be a resource for those who need them in more southern regions. More than 25 percent of the state is abnormally dry, while 31 percent is in...
Presque Isle Police Close Parsons Street During Investigation
A section of Parsons Street in Presque Isle was blocked off for several hours Thursday afternoon after police found a suspicious package inside a home. At around 2:00 PM, the Presque Isle Police Department responded to a call of a deceased male residing at 17 Parsons Street, police said in a news release late Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Missing 77-year-old Aroostook County man found late Saturday
OAKFIELD, Maine — UPDATE: Bruce Karch of Oakfield has been found safe, according to a release sent by Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss. STORY: A 77-year-old man from Oakfield is missing as of Saturday evening according to a release sent by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
foxbangor.com
Death & package investigation
PRESQUE ISLE- Authorities are investigating a death in Presque Isle…. At approximately 2:00 Thursday afternoon the Presque Isle Police Department got a call about a deceased man at 17 Parsons Street. During their investigation, officers say they discovered a suspicious package at the residence. They vacated the home and shut...
WMTW
New evidence presented in Maine double-murder trial
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The state has rested its case against a Presque Isle man after the fourth day of his double-murder trial. Bobby Nightingale is accused of shooting and killing Alan Curtis and Roger Ellis in Castle Hill three years ago. The state medical examiner says Curtis had...
Police: Man found dead in Presque Isle, suspicious package shuts down road
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A man was found dead in Presque Isle on Thursday afternoon, and a suspicious package located during the investigation prompted a road to be shut down, police say. A news release from the Presque Isle Police Department stated authorities were called at about 2 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Police investigate suspicious package, body found in Presque Isle
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was found dead and a suspicious package was located at a residence in Presque Isle Thursday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., Presque Isle Police say they were called to a home on Parsons Street for a man that had passed away. We’re...
wgan.com
Investigation launched after discovery of body, suspicious package in Aroostook County
Police in Presque Isle are investigating the discovery of a body and a suspicious package. The department said they took a call Thursday afternoon about a deceased male at a residence on Parsons Street. During their investigation, police found a suspicious package, prompting them to close the road. They said there was no danger to the public.
Comments / 0