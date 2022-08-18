ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden’s actions tell the truth: He’s gone full open borders

By Post Editorial Board
 3 days ago

You couldn’t find a better symbol of President Joe Biden’s border policy than the insane video of federal border agents literally opening the gates to a stream of illegal migrants. But the numbers tell the same story.

The latest release of data from Customs and Border Patrol shows nearly 1.81 million arrests of illegal migrants at the southern border through July. That’s more than for all of last year — itself a grim record at 1.66 million — with months left in 2022; the year is well on pace to break the 2 million mark.

And most of those “arrested” are soon let loose inside the country, even though only 5% or so actually claim asylum . The share who get sent back plummeted as soon as Biden took office and has continued to drop. The administration has apparently given up on even mouthing “don’t come,” and its actions send the opposite message anyway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M95mU_0hMgcptR00
A video shows Border Patrol agents unlocking a gate at the border in Texas for migrants.
Twitter / @BillFOXLA

Hence the 129,000 unaccompanied minors “apprehended” so far this year — kids risking life and limb to get here, their parents enticed into sending them anyway by the expectation (based on what Uncle Sam is actually doing ) that they can remain here forever.

Time and again, the president has promised to get a handle on this, yet the numbers keep getting worse. He’s effectively gone full open-borders, which apparently is what his Homeland Security chief means when he insists the border is “under control.”

At most, the New York and DC mayors’ pleas for federal aid to handle their migrant waves (relatively tiny, compared to what border towns are suffering) will prompt Democrats to push some vast new “relief” bill for overwhelmed local governments, which of course will include new grants for the nonprofits that are encouraging this migration.

The one thing Biden and his party won’t do is take a single serious step to stop the madness. Which suggests that this president’s oath of office — in which Biden swore to “faithfully execute” his duties, which include enforcing US law — never meant a thing.

