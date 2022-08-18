ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ

Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Paul Reiser AKA Dr. Owens from “Stranger Things” is Coming to Toms River, NJ

Actor, writer, and comedian Paul Reiser is coming to Ocean County in October for a fun night of comedy in Toms River. Paul is known for tv comedies like "My Two Dads" and "Mad About You" with Helen Hunt. However recent years Paul has had hits with series like "The Boys", "The Kominsky Method", and "Stranger Things". Paul had high praise for Ocean County's Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin on "Stranger Things".
TOMS RIVER, NJ
10 Biggest Stereotypes People Have About Atlantic City

We're going to find that out, right here, right now. We're going to look at common stereotypes people have about Atlantic City. A stereotype, according to Merriam-Webster is "a standardized mental picture that is held in common by members of a group and that represents an oversimplified opinion, prejudiced attitude, or uncritical judgment."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
So, This Historical Lakehurst New Jersey Hangar is Haunted, Right?

Do you believe in ghosts? This story about one of New Jersey's alleged most haunted spots in our own backyard might change your mind. Haunted places and stories are so intriguing. The other day my Mom and I were on our way to a bridal shower in Old Bridge, and we passed a house that definitely looked like it had some ghost friends (especially after seeing the orbs that popped up after I snapped a pic).
LAKEHURST, NJ
Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

