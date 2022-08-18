Read full article on original website
Chase Young to miss Commanders' first four games this season
ASHBURN, Va. — (AP) — Chase Young will miss the Washington Commanders’ first four games of the season after landing on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The team put Young and backup center Tyler Larsen on the list Tuesday, also releasing receiver Kelvin Harmon and offensive tackle Rashod Hill and placing linebacker Nathan Gerry on injured reserve.
Brooklyn Nets announce that Kevin Durant will stay with the team
Kevin Durant will not be traded after all, according to the Nets. Kevin Durant met with Brooklyn Nets team leadership including owner Joe Tsai, general manager Sean Marks, and head coach Steve Nash and has decided to remain with the team, according to a statement from Marks Tuesday. “We are...
