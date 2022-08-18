Read full article on original website
Lakes Region 42nd annual Fine Arts and Crafts Festival to be held in Meredith
MEREDITH — Some of the Northeast’s most talented and accomplished artists and craftsmen will exhibit their work at a two-day arts and crafts celebration unlike any other in the Lakes Region Area. The 42nd annual Lakes Region Fine Arts and Crafts Festival is scheduled to be held on Saturday and Sunday Aug. 27 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Meredith. The Festival is hosted by the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce, along with their presenting partner Northway Bank.
laconiadailysun.com
Inaugural “She Built This: Lakes Region” event to be held Sept. 29 at Lakeport Opera House
LACONIA — Jodie Gallant, CEO of JMG Marketing & Business Strategy and Lakes Region Entrepreneur, and Emily Aborn, founder of She Built This, LLC and Emily Aborn Consulting, announce a collaborative and transformative event, “She Built This: Lakes Region.” The event will take place Thursday, Sept. 29, 5-9 p.m. at The Lakeport Opera House.
laconiadailysun.com
Playwriting Workshop for new and experienced playwrights
LACONIA — This fall Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will again be offering its popular 10-week playwriting workshop for veteran as well as inexperienced playwrights looking for a chance to improve their writing skills. In 10 weeks instructor Bryan Halperin will shepherd you through the process of writing a short play ready to be performed. The workshop is open to teens 16+ and adults. Space is limited and will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.
laconiadailysun.com
The 'Be A Hero 5k' will save lives and forges new partnerships
LACONIA — Nearly 200 runners and walkers are expected to join together at Castle in the Clouds on Saturday, Sept. 24 to raise funds and promote awareness of New Hampshire Humane Society and their work to save the lives of homeless pets. Due to COVID-19, this event has been dormant for two years. New Hampshire Humane Society and Castle in the Clouds are happy to announce the return of this collaborative annual event hosted at Castle in the Clouds.
laconiadailysun.com
Learn to make stained glass with Susanna Ries
MEREDITH — Join the League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. for a Beginner Stained Glass Class with juried artist Susanna Ries. This high-paced class will have you cutting, copper foiling, soldering, and framing a stained...
laconiadailysun.com
All-woman string band to perform at the Colonial Theatre
LACONIA — Della Mae, a Grammy-nominated, all-woman string band, will perform at The Colonial Theatre of Laconia on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. Founded by lead vocalist and guitarist Celia Woodsmith and two-time Grand National champion fiddle player Kimber Ludiker, Della Mae's lineup is rounded out by guitarist Avril Smith, bassist Vickie Vaughn and mandolinist Maddie Witler.
laconiadailysun.com
Frances M. Scott, 90
BELMONT — Frances “Frannie” M. Scott, 90, of Depot Street, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Concord Hospital in Laconia. Frances was born on June 21, 1932 in Jamaica, NY, the daughter of Fred and Frances Kindorf.
933thewolf.com
Win a Family 4-Pack of Tickets to the Hopkinton State Fair!
Fill out the form below for a chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Hopkinton State Fair – a Labor Day Weekend tradition, running September 1st – 5th. Hopkinton State fair has been a Labor Day weekend tradition in New Hampshire for over 100 years. The fair has a huge midway, tons, of great fair food, agricultural events, Charmingfare Farm petting zoo for the kids, dock dogs, AXE women from Maine, and tons of more stuff to do.
laconiadailysun.com
Afghan evacuees find refuge at Steele Hill
SANBORNTON — Five Afghan men who work in housekeeping, laundry or landscaping at Steele Hill Resort have a name for Kathy van Engelen, the Laconia woman who helps them each week with shopping, banking, learning English and learning to drive. They call her “teacher,” a title of honor. Then...
laconiadailysun.com
UScellular names Alan Collins store manager for Belmont store
BELMONT — UScellular has promoted Alan Collins to store. manager at the Belmont store located at 96 Daniel Webster Highway. In this role, Collins is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans, and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Collins brings more than 11 years of.
What is the Barn Door Hostel in New Hampshire and Why is it Perfect for Groups or Last minute Camping
Rarely do I have solid plans when I go camping...probably a bad way to go about camping...but it also creates some of the best camping memories I've ever had. JUST like the one I am about to tell you about. In New Hampshire, and I would have to assume other...
laconiadailysun.com
Audition for Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Aug. 28, 29
WOLFEBORO — This fall, build memories by joining the multi-generational cast of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The Village Players Theater in Wolfeboro. Families are especially invited to audition together. Directed by long-time teacher and director Kathleen Hill, the production is sure to bring cast members new...
WMUR.com
Hampstead communitiy rallies around residents whose home exploded
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Hampstead residents are recovering from a home explosion from what firefighters believe was a propane leak. Two girls across the street from the home set up a lemonade stand to raise money for their neighbors. The girls said they want to raise money for the homeowners...
laconiadailysun.com
Elizabeth LaCroix, 90
LACONIA — Elizabeth “Bette” LaCroix passed away peacefully at St. Francis Home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the age of 90. Elizabeth was born on June 26, 1932, in Nashua to the late Maurice Hamel and Hazel (Moody) Hamel.
laconiadailysun.com
Leone, McDonnell & Roberts Announces Promotions
Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association, a leading CPA firm with offices throughout New Hampshire, has promoted Molly Burns and Robert Franger, both to senior. A certified public accountant in New Hampshire, Molly started with the firm in 2017 as an intern and officially started her full-time journey with the firm in 2019. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a master of science in accounting. As a senior in both the Dover and Stratham offices, she focuses on individual tax preparation and nonprofit audits, enjoying the team approach that accompanies every client engagement.
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
NHPR
Overtime: Helping her family get housing, food & healthcare is a part-time job for Concord woman
For Josephin Yen of Concord, gardening is a way to clear her head and get out of the house. “I will go out there,” she said, and “I feel better.”. But gardening isn’t an easy hobby for her these days. After resettling in New Hampshire with her family from Sudan, she worked long hours at a factory that wore her body down. Over a year ago, she was in a bad car accident that left her unable to keep working.
laconiadailysun.com
Ellen P. Paterson, 92
ALEXANDRIA — Ellen Phyliss (Carney) Paterson, 92, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 18. She was the beloved wife of the late Douglas F. Paterson Sr. She was born on October 25, 1929 in Providence, RI to Edward and Elsie S. (Harper) Carney. She...
Feeling Exotic? Experience a Part of Italy in Salem, New Hampshire, This Weekend
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The exotics are coming to New Hampshire this weekend. Some of the most luxurious, desired, and beloved exotic cars will all be in one place on...
laconiadailysun.com
Signup for Scoring Concepts pre-season clinics
LACONIA — Hockey season is right around the corner. Signup for Scoring Concepts pre-season clinics at the Merrill Fay Arena, 468 Province Road. Only $25 per session. Friday, Sept. 9 at 4:10 p.m. — Power Skating & Edge Work.
