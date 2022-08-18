Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kaufman, Van Zandt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kaufman; Van Zandt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Kaufman County in north central Texas Southwestern Van Zandt County in north central Texas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 1216 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mesquite, Seagoville, Kaufman, Mabank, Crandall, Combine, Seven Points, Kemp, Grays Prairie, Cottonwood, Purtis Creek State Park, Oak Grove, Post Oak Bend City and Rosser. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Morgan; Perry The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Perry County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Morgan County in southeastern Ohio * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 758 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Lexington, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Lexington, Perry State Forest, Crooksville and Junction City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, San Juan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carolina; San Juan FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 2 PM AST this afternoon for Carolina and San Juan. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN RICHLAND...NORTHEASTERN MORROW AND NORTHWESTERN KNOX COUNTIES At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chesterville, or 8 miles southeast of Mount Gilead, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail 3 miles south of Chesterville at 500 PM. A few hailstones were the size of half dollars (one and one quarter inch). IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fredericktown, Chesterville, Waterford and Shauck. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 06:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Cumberland Patchy dense fog this morning may lead to reduced visibility of a quarter of a mile or less at times. Allow for extra commute time this morning and use low beam headlights. Increase following distance between you and the car in front of you.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis, Orocovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barranquitas; Ciales; Corozal; Florida; Morovis; Orocovis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis and Orocovis. * WHEN...Until 415 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 216 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Middlesex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Middlesex FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Connecticut, including the following county, Middlesex. * WHEN...Until 300 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 150 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Middletown, East Hampton, Durham, Chester, Portland, East Haddam, Haddam, Killingworth, Lake Pocotopaug--East Hampton, Higganum and Moodus. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 10:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 300 AM MST. Target Area: Graham The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arizona Gila River near Solomon affecting Graham County. For the Upper Gila...including San Carlos Reservoir at Coolidge Dam, Gila River at Calva, Gila River near Solomon, Gila River At Kelvin, Gila River at Duncan...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...No flooding is currently forecast. * WHERE...Gila River near Solomon. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Agricultural flooding begins from Solomon down to Thatcher. Water begins to threaten bridge approaches in the Safford Valley. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM MST Monday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5 feet late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Lackawanna and Luzerne. * WHEN...Until 430 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 119 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Pittston, Dunmore, Old Forge, Moosic, Olyphant, Glendale, Mount Cobb, Taylor, Duryea, Jessup, Throop, Dupont, Avoca, Laflin, Hughestown, Yatesville, Laurel Run and Oakhill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Fayette, Tuscaloosa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fayette; Tuscaloosa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Fayette and Tuscaloosa. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1253 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New Lexington, Windham Springs and Stone Wall.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 11:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks, and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hunterdon; Somerset FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern New Jersey...including the following counties...Hunterdon, Morris, and Somerset. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 104 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Mendham, Peapack And Gladstone, Chester, Far Hills, Long Valley, and Bernardsville. - This includes the following highways Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 31 and 34. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Pennsylvania...and northeast Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in east central Pennsylvania...Lehigh and Northampton. In northeast Pennsylvania Carbon and Monroe. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 146 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Northampton, Slatington, Walnutport, Beersville, Kunkletown, Danielsville, Rossland, Berlinsville, Saylorsburg, Coplay, North Catasauqua, and Chapman. - This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 65 and 66. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Morris, Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Morris; Sussex FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL MORRIS AND SOUTHEASTERN SUSSEX COUNTIES At 144 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Hopatcong, Franklin, Hamburg, Ogdensburg, Lake Mohawk, and Highland Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 12:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jackson; Lincoln; Ouachita; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Louisiana, including the following parishes, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita and Union. * WHEN...Until 330 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1223 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen so far today, atop already saturated grounds from previous heavy rainfall that has fallen over the last several days. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area through 330 pm. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Should this heavy rainfall persist, a Flash Flood Warning will be needed. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroe, Claiborne, West Monroe, Brownsville-Bawcom, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Swartz, Farmerville, Richwood, Sterlington, Marion, Eros, Downsville, Rocky Branch, Drew, Loch Lomon, Eureka, Folksville, Cheniere, Spencer and Calhoun. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Susquehanna, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Susquehanna; Wyoming FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Susquehanna and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 530 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 219 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Meshoppen, Auburn Center and Elk Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Jayuya, Utuado by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adjuntas; Jayuya; Utuado FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including Adjuntas, Jayuya and Utuado. * WHEN...Until 415 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Urban flooding, and rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 113 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jayuya, Adjuntas, Utuado and Cayuco. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Camuy, Hatillo, Lares by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Camuy; Hatillo; Lares FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Camuy, Hatillo and Lares. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Western Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Marion; Western Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Marion County through 245 PM EDT At 214 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Ocala Airport, or 10 miles northeast of Rainbow Lakes Estates. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Reddick and Lowell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sussex County through 315 PM EDT At 241 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Millville, or 15 miles north of Ocean City, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Millville, Henlopen Acres, Long Neck, Ocean View, South Bethany and Dewey Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Upshur by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 10:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Upshur A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN UPSHUR COUNTY At 1045 AM CDT, a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Big Sandy, or 11 miles northwest of Gladewater, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Upshur County, including the following locations Pritchett. This storm has a history of producing a tornado near Winona. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
