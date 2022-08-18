ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Man drove 330 miles to set off pipe bombs at ex-employer

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — An Alabama man who drove 330 miles (530 kilometers) to set off pipe bombs at a company where he had worked was sentenced Thursday to 19 months in prison.

Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, of Gulf Shores, was sentenced Thursday for transporting destructive devices in January, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release.

Bozeman had pleaded guilty in May, saying he drove from his home to New Iberia the night of Jan. 10 and set off three pipe bombs at Nabors Offshore Corp.

Two were at signs near Admiral Doyle Drive and just outside the main building’s front door. The third was at the main entrance to Nabors’ human resource offices.

A search of his home on Jan. 12 found more bomb making materials, a book titled “Flash Powder Cookbook,” firearms and several rounds of different sorts of ammunition.

Bozeman’s plea and associated statement don’t give a motive. A spokeswoman for Brown confirmed that Bozeman was a former employee of Nabors Offshore.

District Judge Robert R. Summerhays ordered 3 years of supervised release after Bozeman leaves prison.

ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
