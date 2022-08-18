ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kurt Busch to miss final 2 races of NASCAR's regular season

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch said Thursday he’ll miss the final two races of NASCAR’s regular season, bringing it to six races the 2004 champion has been sidelined with concussion-like symptoms.

Busch wrote on Twitter he’ll miss Sunday’s race on the road course at Watkins Glen International and then the Aug. 27 regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Busch crashed July 23rd during qualifying at Pocono and has not driven the No. 45 Toyota since.

“As much as I want to be back in the car, the time is still not right,” Busch said on Twitter. ”This decision was not an easy one, but the right one.”

Ty Gibbs will continue to drive for Busch. The 19-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs has been competitive in the launch of his Cup career as Busch’s replacement. He was 16th at Pocono, 17th at Indianapolis and 10th at Michigan before engine problems led to a 36th-place finish last Sunday at Richmond Raceway.

Busch is one of 15 different winners this season with two races to go to determine the final spot in the 16-driver playoff field. If playoff-eligible drivers win for the first time this season in any of the next two races, Busch would be eliminated from playoff contention based on points.

