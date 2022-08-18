ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts-Lions practices feature 3 Super Bowl starting QBs

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1ziP_0hMgbWHX00

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Jared Goff grew up watching and admiring Matt Ryan from afar.

Eventually, the two quarterbacks started working out at the same offseason facility, developed a friendship and shared a Super Bowl legacy. When they were reunited this week during joint practices between the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions, Nick Foles was added to the club.

Together, the trio gave fans in suburban Indy a rare two-day treat — three Super Bowl starters throwing passes at an open practice.

“I would say this is probably a unique time,” said Foles, one of 22 quarterbacks to be named Super Bowl MVP. “I think when you have three guys that have played in the Super Bowl, it’s pretty special to be on one field.”

How unusual is it?

Foles, Lions center Frank Ragnow and Colts safety Rodney McLeod couldn’t remember another time it’s happened during their careers. And until being paired with Foles this season, the 37-year-old Ryan had never played with a quarterback who threw a Super Bowl pass.

Because it’s such a small fraternity and NFL careers are so short, it’s unclear when it last happened — outside of perhaps a Pro Bowl.

Since Ryan won the NFC championship in his 2016 MVP season, only eight quarterbacks have made Super Bowl starts and nearly half of those were in Westfield, Indiana, this week.

“Dang, that’s sweet,” Ragnow said. “That experience is invaluable because you really can’t mimic playoff football, you really can’t mimic that moment, how you’re going to feel in that moment. Not many people get that opportunity, so to have that is special for sure.”

Colts coach Frank Reich understands better than most.

While he never made a Super Bowl start, he played a key part in Buffalo’s four straight AFC title-winning seasons. In January 1993, he orchestrated the largest comeback in league history to win a wild-card game and keep the streak alive.

Today, he’s the only coach with two Super Bowl starters on the quarterback depth chart.

Naturally, there were times Colts starter Ryan, his backup Foles and Lions starter Goff dazzled fans.

While Goff took advantage of a busted Colts coverage with a 50-yard TD pass Thursday, Ryan was making good throws into tight windows against the Lions defense just about 100 yards away with fans of both teams cheering loudly.

Unfortunately, the guys couldn’t really enjoy the show.

“I haven’t seen a single rep of him (Ryan) because I was on the other field,” Goff said Wednesday. “But it was good talking to him for five minutes. He’s a great dude and a guy I’ve grown to be friends with.”

The defenses didn’t get much rest, either.

With Goff trying to lead the Lions to their first playoff berth since 2016 and Ryan and Foles teaming up in a bid to end Indy’s two-year postseason absence, they created the constant challenges Reich and Lions coach Dan Campbell expected.

“You want to go up against the best and that’s saying something,” Reich said. “You’ve got a quarterback that led a team to the Super Bowl, that’s rare. As a defensive unit for both sides of the ball, it’s a great opportunity to test yourself.”

The rest of the world won’t see much of the quarterbacks during Saturday’s preseason game.

Reich said he and Campbell spoke previously about limiting their regular starters during the game, as has become the custom during joint practice week. Foles is expected to play about one quarter.

The Colts also placed rookie tight end Drew Ogletree on injured reserve. The sixth-round draft pick was No. 3 on the depth chart after an impressive camp but tests confirmed he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee Wednesday.

“That’s all it was, thank goodness. It could’ve been other things and it wasn’t, so it’s usually about a nine-month timetable,” Reich said.

Campbell said receiver Devin Funchess, who also left Wednesday’s practice early, suffered a stinger in his right shoulder. Funchess tweeted that “all is well.”

With no major injuries, no shoving matches, not even a verbal spat Thursday, the three quarterbacks took center stage: Ryan, Foles and Goff, who faced New England in successive Super Bowls. Foles sandwiched his win around the two losses suffered by Ryan and Goff, then with the Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s definitely rare,” Foles said. “I think all of us right now are just focused on our current foundations and taking the wisdom we’ve learned from those games and try to bring them with how we play the game now.”

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt

Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Associated Press

Giants first-round pick Thibodeaux sprains MCL in right knee

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux sprained the MCL in his right knee in the preseason victory over the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that No. 5 overall pick in the draft was being listed as day to day and he hopes to have him back on the field as soon as possible. It’s too early to say whether Thibodeaux will be ready for the season opener on Sept. 11 in Tennessee against the Titans. Daboll also got bad news on fellow rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers, the team’s sixth-round pick. The Cincinnati product tore the ACL in his left knee in the third quarter of the 25-22 win Sunday night at MetLife Stadium and he will not play this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Westfield, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Buffalo, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden blocked Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski from joining Raiders

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a package deal in 2020, but that apparently only came after Jon Gruden turned away the dynamic duo. UFC boss Dana White joined “UFC with the Gronks” on Saturday night during the UFC 278 fight card. The program was an alternate broadcast of the UFC pay-per-view card, featuring the Gronkowski brothers commentating (similar to the “Manningcast” for “Monday Night Football”).
TAMPA, FL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens rookie DT Travis Jones suffers knee injury in preseason game vs. Cardinals

Ravens rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s 24-17 preseason win against the Arizona Cardinals. Coach John Harbaugh said after the game that Jones suffered a “hyperextension” and will be out for the rest of the preseason, but the third-round draft pick avoided serious injury. “It’s not going to keep him out for an extended ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Frank Reich
247Sports

If I had to predict right now…

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
504K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy