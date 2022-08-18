ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cushing, OK

news9.com

PSO To Begin Installing LED Streetlights In Broken Arrow

PSO will begin installing new LED streetlights in Broken Arrow on Monday. Crews will be changing out more than 5,000 lights. Crews say the new LED technology is more efficient and will improve visibility for homeowners, drivers and law enforcement on roads and at street corners.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma County Commission Decreases Speed Limits After 2021 Crash

Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to lower the speed limits of certain roads after a deadly crash last year. Harrah Road from Memorial to Britton Roads, Memorial Road from Potawatomi to Luther Roads, Triple X Road from Wilshire Boulevard to 63rd Street, and Memorial Road from Luther Road to SLSF Railroad will now have a speed limit of 45 miles per hour.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Speed Limits Lowered In NE OKC After Deadly Crash

Speed limits will soon drop in parts of Northeast Oklahoma City. They'll change from 55 miles per hour to 45 along parts of Harrah Road, Memorial Road and Wilshire. This is in the wake of a deadly crash in February 2021. The Oklahoma County Commissioners voted for the change Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission

Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

New Report Provides Details On Crash That Killed Osage County Deputy

An official report about the crash that killed an Osage County Deputy has been released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. According to OHP, Captain William "Willy" Hargraves was driving east on US-60 when he was struck by a 2008 Lexus driven by an age 14 female from Buhler, KS. The Lexus was headed south down OK-18 when the collision happened. After the crash Captain Hargraves' vehicle continued forward and ran into a utility pole.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Showers South As Temperatures Slowly Warm This Week

Some shower chances stick around on Monday morning as warmer temperatures return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A few spotty showers will remain possible today, mostly south of the Tulsa metro, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Temps will remain near normal for the next few days, before briefly climbing to near 94 Thursday through Saturday. No significant heat index values are likely to occur, but slightly muggy weather is likely at times for the next few days.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Local Bixby Retail Store Sells Locks To Be Placed On Harmony Bridge

Harmony Bridge, located off South Memorial Drive, has been around since 1939. Originally, the bridge served as a pathway to Bixby but has developed new significance in recent years. For some, it's a place to look for wildlife on the Arkansas River or to get some exercise. But for others, it's a place that represents love. Statues of hearts line the bridge, where people can place a Lovelock. Jamie Jared owns a retail store in downtown Bixby. She sells Lovelocks in her store, with the hope people will place them on the Harmony Bridge.
BIXBY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism

Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KOCO

1 dead after incident in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after an incident in Oklahoma City. Police crews reported a homicide near Southwest 24th Street and Brookline Avenue. They confirmed one person died. Officials said this is a homicide investigation, with police still unclear on a suspect. Police did tell KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Admiral Twin Drive-In Holds Motorcycle Swap Meet

Motorcycle enthusiasts got to have some fun at a swap meet Sunday in Tulsa. The event was held outdoors at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Jeff Williams Motorcycle swap meets have been making stops in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri since April. This meet-up was the last one of the season for...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Biking, Pedestrian Group Conducts Audit Of Roadways

Volunteers from the Tulsa Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Committee are taking a close look at roads in Tulsa to see what needs to be done to make them safer. The group travels around looking at roadways and as they discover safety concerns, they can call 3-1-1 if something needs to be fixed. They can also submit requests to the city to be changed.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Construction On New Costco Is Underway In Owasso

Construction of a new Costco just south of Owasso is underway. The huge footprint for the new Costco is taking shape just off 46th Street North and Highway 169. As part of a Retail Incentive Program, the City of Tulsa has agreed to provide up to $3.9 million in economic incentives for the new 200,000-square-foot building, which will help with infrastructure improvements in the area.
OWASSO, OK
Pawhuska Journal

Accident claims life of Capt. William Hargraves

Captain William "Willy" Hargraves died Friday, Aug. 19, as a result of a traffic accident at the junction of U.S. Highway 60 and Oklahoma Highway 18, in western Osage County, north of Fairfax and west of Pawhuska. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol sent out a message at 8:47 a.m. Aug. 19,...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
TULSA, OK

