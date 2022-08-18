ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 8

Barbara Underwood
3d ago

Limbo Land...Democrats got what they wanted...Republicans made sure it would go no further.... Wyoming spoke loud and clear...a woman without a platform for her Trumpitis.

Reply
3
Huttoman from NY
3d ago

Mental institution in a straight jacket down the hall from Biden. and Pelosi

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox40jackson.com

Karl Rove explains the George Soros effect on prosecutors and crime

Fox News contributor Karl Rove showed how mega-donor George Soros influences elections for prosecutor positions in key, crime-ridden cities Thursday on “Jesse Watters Primetime.”. KARL ROVE: The crime thing gets people harder because increasingly our communities — whether it’s Philadelphia with this nutty prosecutor there, in New York, which...
AUSTIN, TX
Tom Handy

Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other Issue

Mothers Against Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. The group that started about a year ago continues to grow and critique Greg Abbott as he runs for reelection this November in the race for Texas governor against his opponent Beto O’Rourke. What started as a one-person demonstration at the Austin Capital has grown into a group of about 50,000 people - mothers, fathers, grandfathers, grandmothers, aunts, and uncles.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Pflugerville, Lampasas

As November draws closer campaign season is heating up. Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke took the stage at a rally in Pflugerville Thursday night, one of two rallies the same day. It is a tactic that's earned Beto a lot of buzz . “What he's doing right now...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Texas Monthly

A Presbyterian Minister Is Leading the Opposition to Anti-Transgender Texas Policies

Wearing a bright red jumpsuit, a white clergy stole, and wraparound sunglasses, Remington Johnson limped her way to the podium on the steps of the Texas Capitol. A crowd of hundreds had gathered that April afternoon for a Transgender Day of Visibility rally. Johnson, a transgender Presbyterian minister and health-care chaplain based in Austin, had injured her leg in the morning during a flag football game, and she had nothing prepared except the word “speech” at the top of her Notes app. But she wasn’t going to miss her opportunity to take the stage. “I’m limping a bit because I do everything hard,” Johnson told the crowd. “If you’re gonna show up, you better go hard.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
State
Wyoming State
Local
Texas Elections
fox7austin.com

Beto O'Rourke stops in Pflugerville on 49-day 'Drive for Texas'

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Eager Beto O’Rourke supporters weren’t deterred by the wet weather in Pflugerville on Thursday. "I like his view on change and just the honest way he wants to help Texans, us everyday Texans," said Brent Payne of Pflugerville. The gubernatorial candidate stood on a small...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
fox7austin.com

Round Rock ISD board censure vote fails

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Members of the Round Rock ISD school board aired out bad feelings against each other Thursday. The discussion, which lasted until early Friday morning, was on Trustee Amy Weir's motions to censure fellow members Mary Bone and Danielle Weston. "This is obviously just political theater," said...
ROUND ROCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Fox 7 Discussion#Gop#The Republican Party
fox7austin.com

Former Austin fire chaplain suing city for firing him over blog posts

AUSTIN, Texas - A former volunteer chaplain for the Austin Fire Department has filed suit against the city of Austin, alleging they fired him for sharing his religious views on sex and gender on his personal blog. Attorneys for nonprofit legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom filed suit Thursday in federal...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas

Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin City Council members approve 40 percent pay raise

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Council members have approved a roughly 40% pay raise for themselves bringing their annual salaries into six figures. As part of the city's budget for the next fiscal year, they also boosted the minimum wage for city employees from $15 to $20 an hour. City...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy