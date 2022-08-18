Read full article on original website
Barbara Underwood
3d ago
Limbo Land...Democrats got what they wanted...Republicans made sure it would go no further.... Wyoming spoke loud and clear...a woman without a platform for her Trumpitis.
Huttoman from NY
3d ago
Mental institution in a straight jacket down the hall from Biden. and Pelosi
Karl Rove explains the George Soros effect on prosecutors and crime
Fox News contributor Karl Rove showed how mega-donor George Soros influences elections for prosecutor positions in key, crime-ridden cities Thursday on “Jesse Watters Primetime.”. KARL ROVE: The crime thing gets people harder because increasingly our communities — whether it’s Philadelphia with this nutty prosecutor there, in New York, which...
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other Issue
Mothers Against Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. The group that started about a year ago continues to grow and critique Greg Abbott as he runs for reelection this November in the race for Texas governor against his opponent Beto O’Rourke. What started as a one-person demonstration at the Austin Capital has grown into a group of about 50,000 people - mothers, fathers, grandfathers, grandmothers, aunts, and uncles.
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Pflugerville, Lampasas
As November draws closer campaign season is heating up. Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke took the stage at a rally in Pflugerville Thursday night, one of two rallies the same day. It is a tactic that's earned Beto a lot of buzz . “What he's doing right now...
A Presbyterian Minister Is Leading the Opposition to Anti-Transgender Texas Policies
Wearing a bright red jumpsuit, a white clergy stole, and wraparound sunglasses, Remington Johnson limped her way to the podium on the steps of the Texas Capitol. A crowd of hundreds had gathered that April afternoon for a Transgender Day of Visibility rally. Johnson, a transgender Presbyterian minister and health-care chaplain based in Austin, had injured her leg in the morning during a flag football game, and she had nothing prepared except the word “speech” at the top of her Notes app. But she wasn’t going to miss her opportunity to take the stage. “I’m limping a bit because I do everything hard,” Johnson told the crowd. “If you’re gonna show up, you better go hard.”
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."
Abbott's extreme abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest takes effect one week from today. We must defeat him and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future. Beto O'Rourke.
Delgado will not be on the District 3 ballot
Caldwell County judge was not able to provide clemency. Bertha Marie Rendon Delgado, 42, spoke to and wrote to Judge F.C. “Chris” Schneider of the 421st District Court of Caldwell County about getting judicial clemency that would allow her to be on the November 8th ballot. In 2007,...
Travis County seeking poll workers for November elections
Ahead of elections, Travis County said it was trying to fill polling location positions.
Beto O'Rourke stops in Pflugerville on 49-day 'Drive for Texas'
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Eager Beto O’Rourke supporters weren’t deterred by the wet weather in Pflugerville on Thursday. "I like his view on change and just the honest way he wants to help Texans, us everyday Texans," said Brent Payne of Pflugerville. The gubernatorial candidate stood on a small...
Texas man breaks world record for fastest trip to all 50 states
Austin resident Peter McConville, Pavel (Pasha) Krechetov and Abdullahi Salah now hold the record for fastest visit to all 50 states in the United States, completing the journey in five days, 13 hours and 10 minutes.
Austin's L'Oca d'Oro hosts Pasta Paisanos to benefit Texas abortion fund
The fundraiser will be held every Tuesday starting September 6.
Lewis Conway Jr, known for fighting for criminal justice reform, dies
AUSTIN, Texas - The Patton Lane apartment complex looks different from August 4, 1991. The courtyard swimming pool is filled in, and it has a fresh coat of paint — but retired Austin Police Officer Dennis Farris can still see it clearly. "I'm almost 60, and it's stuck with...
Round Rock ISD board censure vote fails
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Members of the Round Rock ISD school board aired out bad feelings against each other Thursday. The discussion, which lasted until early Friday morning, was on Trustee Amy Weir's motions to censure fellow members Mary Bone and Danielle Weston. "This is obviously just political theater," said...
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures Now
City Council made adjustments to their pay giving themself a nice raise. This was the first time Austin City Council raised their pay since 2006 - smaller raises were made to offset the cost of living.
Austin, TX Eatery Lands at #5 on List of Best Restaurants in the U.S.
Yelp has released their yearly best 100 restaurants in the United States list, and now I have to go try this place in Austin, Texas. A favorite eatery in Texas' capital city has made the list at number 5. Yelp Can Help. Yelp has become my go-to source for info...
'We're people just like them': Groups taking part in Austin Pride parade say the event holds great importance
AUSTIN, Texas — Balloons are now filling the living room of Glen Langford, who is the President of the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus. “We are building our float for the 2022 pride parade that will be downtown in Austin,” said Langford. Usually, they are performing, but on...
Former Austin fire chaplain suing city for firing him over blog posts
AUSTIN, Texas - A former volunteer chaplain for the Austin Fire Department has filed suit against the city of Austin, alleging they fired him for sharing his religious views on sex and gender on his personal blog. Attorneys for nonprofit legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom filed suit Thursday in federal...
Abbott Just Appointed a Violent Man and Some Texans Are Furious
Governor Abbott has recently appointed a new person to serve on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. This commission is in charge of setting the minimum licensing and training standards for police statewide. A COMPLICATED PAST. The new appointee has raised more than a few eyebrows due to this person's...
Pretty, Yet…Texas House with an Elevator is One of the Most Eclectic I’ve Ever Seen
Ever dreamed of living in the Texas Hill Country? Take a look at this unique home nestled in the lovely countryside in New Braunfels, Texas. I love living in East Texas and have no plans to move anytime soon. At the same time, I was born in the central Texas area--which is Hill Country-adjacent.
Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas
Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
Austin City Council members approve 40 percent pay raise
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Council members have approved a roughly 40% pay raise for themselves bringing their annual salaries into six figures. As part of the city's budget for the next fiscal year, they also boosted the minimum wage for city employees from $15 to $20 an hour. City...
