wfxrtv.com

Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The search for Shawn Tolbert has pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery counties after he reportedly led police on a chase, crashed his vehicle, and escaped into the woods last week. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a man — believed to be...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Suspect Search Near Brush Mountain Estates

UPDATE 11:15 AM: UPDATE: Our office has received inquiries from both the public and media as to if/why the suspect, believed to be Shawn Tolbert, seen attempting to break into a residence in the area of Brush Mountain is considered armed and dangerous. Below is a summary of the information we have on this individual at this point.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Police investigating homicide

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are looking into a homicide. Investigators said the incident happened Saturday morning around 5:30 when a man with gunshot wounds drove himself to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers arrived at the hospital where the gentleman was getting treatment, but he later died from his injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

wfxrtv.com

ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays expected

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Students at three schools in Pulaski County may be late for class Monday morning due to a broken down bus. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 45 — which serves Pulaski Elementary School, Critzer Elementary School, and Pulaski County Middle School — broke down.
wfirnews.com

VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash

BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

ROANOKE, VA
WSET

ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Red Lobster in Roanoke closes after 42 years

A sign on the front door of the Red Lobster on Franklin Road in Roanoke states that “due to unfortunate circumstances this location will be permanently closed after 42 years.” No other explanation was given; the Red Lobster restaurants in Lynchburg and Christiansburg remain open. Another Facebook posts suggests that the property the eatery sits on has been sold, but that is not confirmed.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County crash kills driver

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The shooting occurred at a parking garage located at 33 Salem Avenue SW. Officers heard gunshots as they were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW and went towards the location. Evidence of a shooting was found, but no victims or suspects were accounted for. Shortly...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

ROANOKE, VA

