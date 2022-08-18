Read full article on original website
k105.com
Leitchfield police involved in standoff with man in Quail Run subdivision
There was a large police presence in the Quail Run subdivision beginning late Sunday afternoon as the Leitchfield Police Department was involved in a three hour standoff in the densely residential neighborhood. At approximately 5:00 Sunday afternoon, police were dispatched to a home on Nancy Drive on the report of...
k105.com
Leitchfield man gets second DUI since March, threatens to kill two officers
A Leitchfield man has been arrested after receiving his second in less than six months and threatening to kill two officers. Friday night at approximately 9:40, Grayson County Dispatch informed officers of a reckless driving complaint on an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe in the 3000 block of Owensboro Road near Ray Priddy Road.
953wiki.com
Overnight Drug Arrest by Scott County Sheriff's Deputies Reveals Drug Transactions Record
Sheriff Goodin is warning drug dealers that they will be arrested. Scott County-On 8-19-2022, a vehicle stop was conducted by Scott County Sheriff's Deputy First Sergeant Charlie Morgan and "K-9 Zeus" on State Roade 56 in Scott County, resulting in the arrest of Cierra Knieriem, 24 of Salem, Indiana. Knieriem was arrested for possessing and dealing in Methamphetamine and Cocaine as a result of the on-scene investigation. Furthermore, records were located in the vehicle listing various alleged illegal dealings where drugs were possibly sold in and around Scott County. Cierra Knieriem was transported to the Scott County Jail where she was incarcerated. In addition to possessing Methamphetamine and Cocaine, Knieriem was also charged with dealing in both substances, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, and Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated - Endangering.
k105.com
9 people, including 6 juveniles, arrested at KY State Fair
Nine people, including six juveniles, were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night after a “disturbance” caused fairgoers to scatter. According to Kentucky State Police, Saturday night approximately 9:20 troopers received an “initial report of a disturbance in front of the Midway area on the Kentucky State Fair grounds.”
WLKY.com
Man shot by another driver while driving on Gene Snyder in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot on the Gene Snyder in an incident Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 7:45 a.m., LMPD Eighth Division officers responded to the call of a shooting on the Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road. When they got there, police...
wdrb.com
Man shot, injured while driving vehicle on I-265 in east Louisville Monday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot while driving his vehicle on I-265 Monday morning. In a release, Louisville Metro Police said 8th Division officers were called to I-265 at Old Henry Road about 7:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot by another person in a passenger vehicle on the interstate.
Human remains discovered in Butchertown leads to death investigation, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A body discovered in Butchertown has led police to conduct a death investigation. Metro Police said the body was found in a wooded area in the 200 block of North Campbell Street around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. Not many details were made available, but police said the...
wdrb.com
Suspect leads Jeffersontown officers on chase in stolen car Sunday afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDR) -- Jeffersontown police officers located a stolen vehicle while on patrol in the area of Arbor Point Drive. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, they said the driver rammed into one of the patrol cars and drove off. A pursuit ensued but was eventually terminated near...
wdrb.com
Mt. Washington Police say $18k in cash, drugs found during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police were looking for drivers without their seatbelts, but ended up finding much more. On Saturday, several officers were working a National Highway Safety Grant detail that concentrated on nighttime seatbelt enforcement. Police say they pulled over a person for not wearing a seatbelt and noticed a strong smell of marijuana from the vehicle.
Breonna Taylor killing: Ex-Louisville officer to plead guilty to federal conspiracy charge
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A former Kentucky police officer is expected to appear in court on Monday to plead guilty to a federal conspiracy charge related to the controversial shooting death of Breonna Taylor. An attorney for former Louisville Metro Police Det. Kelly Hannah Goodlett said that she will plead...
wevv.com
Family searches for answers after deadly hit-and-run in Owensboro
A family searches for answers in the aftermath of a hit-and-run last week that killed an Owensboro, Kentucky man. This past Monday, officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the road. The incident that led to 25-year old Jacob Simpson...
wvih.com
LMPD Sergeant Fired After FBI Charges
Following a pre-termination meeting with Louisville Metro Police Sergeant Kyle Meany and Chief Erika Shields on Wednesday, Shields made the decision to fire Meany on Friday. Meany, who had received a reprimand by the department in relation to the Breonna Taylor case, began his pre-termination process hours after the FBI’s recent charge.
Wave 3
Death investigation underway after body found in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after human remains found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found. Officers located the remains in...
Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
OPD: Accidental firearm discharge on Orchard Street leads to arrest
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) arrested a man after finding out an alleged accidental discharge was actually the result of a fight. OPD says on August 18, around 12:48 p.m., officers were sent to the 600 block of Orchard Street in reference to someone who had been shot. OPD says when […]
WLKY.com
Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
WBKO
Hardin County Sheriff’s office execute 3 search warrants over 2 days
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office executed three search warrants over the course of a couple days. They recovered 2 pounds of marijuana, $28,000, seven handguns - one of which was stolen. They also were able to obtain one rifle and 7 grams of suspected...
Wave 3
LMPD: Pursuit suspect flees scene after crashing car in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Louisville Metro Police are searching for a wanted individual who fled the scene of a crash following a vehicle pursuit on Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., officers spotted the individual in the 3700 block of Oboe Drive, near Cane Run Road, according to LMPD...
wdrb.com
Several arrested after 'situation' at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night, normal operations scheduled for Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Fair officials continue to say they cannot provide information after chaos ensued at the fair Saturday night. Kentucky State Police is calling it a "situation." KSP said it made several arrests, with pending charges. As of Sunday afternoon, the number of people arrested and...
Police arrest several after panic at Kentucky State Fair
The fair began a “soft close” at about 10 p.m. Saturday to ensure the safety of attendees, police said, but normal operations were expected to resume on Sunday.
