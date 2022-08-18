ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meade County, KY

k105.com

Leitchfield police involved in standoff with man in Quail Run subdivision

There was a large police presence in the Quail Run subdivision beginning late Sunday afternoon as the Leitchfield Police Department was involved in a three hour standoff in the densely residential neighborhood. At approximately 5:00 Sunday afternoon, police were dispatched to a home on Nancy Drive on the report of...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
953wiki.com

Overnight Drug Arrest by Scott County Sheriff's Deputies Reveals Drug Transactions Record

Sheriff Goodin is warning drug dealers that they will be arrested. Scott County-On 8-19-2022, a vehicle stop was conducted by Scott County Sheriff's Deputy First Sergeant Charlie Morgan and "K-9 Zeus" on State Roade 56 in Scott County, resulting in the arrest of Cierra Knieriem, 24 of Salem, Indiana. Knieriem was arrested for possessing and dealing in Methamphetamine and Cocaine as a result of the on-scene investigation. Furthermore, records were located in the vehicle listing various alleged illegal dealings where drugs were possibly sold in and around Scott County. Cierra Knieriem was transported to the Scott County Jail where she was incarcerated. In addition to possessing Methamphetamine and Cocaine, Knieriem was also charged with dealing in both substances, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, and Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated - Endangering.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
k105.com

9 people, including 6 juveniles, arrested at KY State Fair

Nine people, including six juveniles, were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night after a “disturbance” caused fairgoers to scatter. According to Kentucky State Police, Saturday night approximately 9:20 troopers received an “initial report of a disturbance in front of the Midway area on the Kentucky State Fair grounds.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Man shot, injured while driving vehicle on I-265 in east Louisville Monday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot while driving his vehicle on I-265 Monday morning. In a release, Louisville Metro Police said 8th Division officers were called to I-265 at Old Henry Road about 7:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot by another person in a passenger vehicle on the interstate.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Mt. Washington Police say $18k in cash, drugs found during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police were looking for drivers without their seatbelts, but ended up finding much more. On Saturday, several officers were working a National Highway Safety Grant detail that concentrated on nighttime seatbelt enforcement. Police say they pulled over a person for not wearing a seatbelt and noticed a strong smell of marijuana from the vehicle.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
wevv.com

Family searches for answers after deadly hit-and-run in Owensboro

A family searches for answers in the aftermath of a hit-and-run last week that killed an Owensboro, Kentucky man. This past Monday, officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the road. The incident that led to 25-year old Jacob Simpson...
OWENSBORO, KY
wvih.com

LMPD Sergeant Fired After FBI Charges

Following a pre-termination meeting with Louisville Metro Police Sergeant Kyle Meany and Chief Erika Shields on Wednesday, Shields made the decision to fire Meany on Friday. Meany, who had received a reprimand by the department in relation to the Breonna Taylor case, began his pre-termination process hours after the FBI’s recent charge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Death investigation underway after body found in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after human remains found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found. Officers located the remains in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
LOUISVILLE, KY

