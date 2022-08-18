Sheriff Goodin is warning drug dealers that they will be arrested. Scott County-On 8-19-2022, a vehicle stop was conducted by Scott County Sheriff's Deputy First Sergeant Charlie Morgan and "K-9 Zeus" on State Roade 56 in Scott County, resulting in the arrest of Cierra Knieriem, 24 of Salem, Indiana. Knieriem was arrested for possessing and dealing in Methamphetamine and Cocaine as a result of the on-scene investigation. Furthermore, records were located in the vehicle listing various alleged illegal dealings where drugs were possibly sold in and around Scott County. Cierra Knieriem was transported to the Scott County Jail where she was incarcerated. In addition to possessing Methamphetamine and Cocaine, Knieriem was also charged with dealing in both substances, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, and Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated - Endangering.

SCOTT COUNTY, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO