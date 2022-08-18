ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours

By John Ross Ferrara
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region.

Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 acres of land. However, the fires do not pose a serious risk at this time.

“We have a good sense of where the lighting is going to come through, and preposition our firefighting resources,” Nelson-Dean said. “A vast majority of these fires get put out in the initial attack. We’re not expecting them to turn into large fires at this point.”

Every lightning strike recorded in Oregon during 24-hour period starting Wednesday, Aug. 17,2022. | Credit: NWCC

Lightning strikes will be possible for much of the Pacific Northwest this week. Showers will also be possible in Northwestern Oregon and Western Washington through Friday.

Fire danger remains heightened in eastern areas of Oregon and Washington due to hot, dry conditions and impending thunderstorms. North-central Washington, meanwhile, will have the highest risk of significant wildfire growth tomorrow.

Ground and air crews with the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center are actively working to suppress new lightning fires across Oregon and Washington.

Five notable wildfires are actively burning in Oregon as the state enters peak wildfire season.

