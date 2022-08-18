Frontier High School placed on a brief lockdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School was placed on lockdown after a man was found with a gun near the school, according to the Kern High School District.

A campus supervisor found a man in the student parking lot on Thursday around 9:45 a.m. and a KHSD officer responded to the scene, according to the district. The man was found with a gun and arrested on Olive Drive.

The district said there was no sign of the man intending to enter campus and the school was placed on lockdown until the situation was cleared.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.