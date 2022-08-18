Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Weekend shootings in Rapid City, Sioux Falls; Papa Woody’s success
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls family is mourning the loss of a 36-year-old husband, father and brother who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.
newscenter1.tv
Stratospheric balloons to help wildland firefighters
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Aerostar, an aerospace engineering company in Sioux Falls, is working on technology to help wildland firefighters on the front lines of wildfires. The stratospheric balloons, almost 100 feet across, sit at 50,000 to 80,000 feet above the surface. The light winds in the stratosphere allow...
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
KEVN
Concert at Main Street Square postponed after musician shot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The second summer concert scheduled at Main Street Square is postponed after one of the artists was shot in Atlanta. The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its headlining act. Member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, was kidnapped,...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Fire Department remained busy over Sturgis Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally tends to be a time that more calls go in to the Rapid City Fire Department (RCFD), but this year kept crews busier with a few calls to assist a scene. The RCFD had an average year for the rally with...
newscenter1.tv
ALL ABOARD: South Dakota State Railroad Museum celebrates 65 consecutive years
HILL CITY, S.D. – Even though its birthday was Aug. 18, the South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City celebrated its 65th birthday Saturday with a VIP Day. People could buy tickets to the train which had its normal runs all day, or they could get special photography tickets.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis VFD busy with several fires
STURGIS — It has been a busy couple days for Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department crews, as they responded to three fires since Wednesday. The latest fire was Thursday morning. Sturgis Fire Chief Scott Lensegrav said Sturgis and Fort Meade Fire crews responded to a trailer home fire on Sixth Street at about 11:45 a.m.
KEVN
Rapid City mall under major renovation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Uptown Rapid, formerly known as the Rushmore Mall, is going through some major renovations, transforming large areas of the more than 800,000-square-foot space. “We have 12 pushing on 13 new small businesses that have opened this year. We are working on our food court renovations....
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
brookingsradio.com
3 killed in Rapid City shootings
Three people were killed in two separate weekend incidents in Rapid City. Rapid City law enforcement said Sunday afternoon that they were searching for suspects in Saturday’s double homicide. It included the search of a home Sunday and the arrests of several people for outstanding warrants but the suspects remain at large.
dakotanewsnow.com
Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There was a third shooting incident in Rapid City this weekend but in this case, no one was reportedly wounded. Just after midnight Sunday, after the fair had closed, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of gunshots near the Central States Fairgrounds. On-duty deputies also heard gunshots and immediately responded to an area outside the fairgrounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office release. No suspects were found and law enforcement continues to investigate.
kbhbradio.com
Sturgis fire crews battling rubble site fire Sunday
STURGIS, S.D. – Sturgis fire crews were spending their Sunday battling a stubborn rubble fire at the city of Sturgis rubble site. Crews were paged to the site at approximately 5:43 Sunday morning and they arrived to find smoke and flame in a pile of rubble. Fire officials say...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing teen safely located
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Journey Two Bulls has been located safely, Rapid City Police said Saturday. The 13-year-old had originally been reported missing Friday evening.
newscenter1.tv
EV charging stations coming to Rushmore Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With high gas prices, electric car sales are picking up even in less populated areas like South Dakota. However, one challenge for electric car owners is finding convenient charging stations. Electrify America is committed to changing that by expanding their network along I-90 from 800 to 1,800 stations in the next three to four years.
kbhbradio.com
Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: RCPD in search of persons of interest
UPDATE (5:07 p.m.): As a result of the ongoing investigation, RCPD is now seeking the public’s help to locate three persons of interest. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting incident on August 17. 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid...
kotatv.com
Central States Fair kicks off with record-selling admission passes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Admission sales are looking up at this year’s Central States Fair, as food and toy vendors from all over the country are setting up on-site for the week-long event. Ron Jefferies, general manager at Central States Fair, says COVID played a role in attendance...
KEVN
Wilson Park plants making people go bananas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gargantuan-sized banana plants have found a home at Wilson Park for the year. The park located next to Wilson Elementary School has the public turning heads. People driving through Ninth Street, walking along the sidewalk or through the park, cannot seem to get enough of the big brutes keeping post over the park’s rose bushes.
kbhbradio.com
Sturgis, Fort Meade fire crews tackle trailer home fire Thursday afternoon
STURGIS, S.D. – It has been a busy 24 hours for Sturgis crews, as they responded to their third fire since last evening this afternoon. Sturgis Fire Chief Scott Lensegrav says Sturgis and Fort Meade Fire crews responded to a trailer home fire on sixth street at approximately 11:45 a.m.
kotatv.com
How one Rapid City tech company is changing the game on metal repair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “It is a game-changing technology when it comes down to parts that really need to be repaired versus a new manufacturer,” says Rob Hrabe, CEO and co-founder of VRC Metal systems. VRC Metal systems produce a cold spray, better known as supersonic particle...
