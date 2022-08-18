“Slap some bacon on a biscuit and let's go! We're burnin' daylight” —John Wayne. Though it’s not likely many runners wolf down bacon and biscuits before a big run, the intent is the same — hit the trail, this time to help support cancer research. The John Wayne Grit Series True Grit half marathon and 5K trail run takes place in Ridgway Saturday and will take runners through the iconic landscapes and settings that were featured in Wayne’s late career masterpiece, “True Grit.” Wayne earned an Oscar for Best Actor for his work in the 1969 Western classic.

