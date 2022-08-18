Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Daily Planet
John Wayne Grit Series returns
“Slap some bacon on a biscuit and let's go! We're burnin' daylight” —John Wayne. Though it’s not likely many runners wolf down bacon and biscuits before a big run, the intent is the same — hit the trail, this time to help support cancer research. The John Wayne Grit Series True Grit half marathon and 5K trail run takes place in Ridgway Saturday and will take runners through the iconic landscapes and settings that were featured in Wayne’s late career masterpiece, “True Grit.” Wayne earned an Oscar for Best Actor for his work in the 1969 Western classic.
The Daily Planet
Council reviews revised hotel design
In the two months since Mountain Village Town Council reviewed the Lot 109R hotel project along Mountain Village Boulevard, the applicant has been busy working on incorporating feedback they’ve received throughout the planning process so far. During its June 16 regular meeting, council unanimously voted to continue the first...
ouraynews.com
Ridgway halts new development
Ridgway will stop accepting applications for new developments as they work to revise the town’s planning and zoning code. The town council voted unanimously Aug. 10 to approve a moratorium on accepting applications for subdivisions, lot splits, replats, plat amendments, multi-site planned unit developments and rezoning applications. The moratorium will remain in place until March 31, or until…
Comments / 0