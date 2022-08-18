Unfortunately, the party in power has a history of spending until the cupboard is not only bare, but borrowed to spend, and then raise taxes to cover the cost. Zero return on spending. If citizens ran their households like the government runs the country, everyone would be living on the street.
You people that say it's Trump's fault have a problem. This is from Biden and all these Bills he is lying about that you're kids and Grandchildren will be paying for the rest of their lives. Biden lies every time he opens his mouth. Every time he passes a bill it hurts the lower class people and it will get worse after midterms because taxes will go up and we will have to start paying back all that money that Biden has got in 18 months. the Dems have to go are we will not have America anymore .The Border is open and Drugs are coming across by the Millions Vote Red and put a stop to this for your Kids and Grandchildren.
this bill is not going to reduce inflation, it will give more money for the Demoncrats to waste!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Comments / 68