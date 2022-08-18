ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

ERIC MCCARTY
3d ago

Unfortunately, the party in power has a history of spending until the cupboard is not only bare, but borrowed to spend, and then raise taxes to cover the cost. Zero return on spending. If citizens ran their households like the government runs the country, everyone would be living on the street.

Dennis Lovingood
3d ago

You people that say it's Trump's fault have a problem. This is from Biden and all these Bills he is lying about that you're kids and Grandchildren will be paying for the rest of their lives. Biden lies every time he opens his mouth. Every time he passes a bill it hurts the lower class people and it will get worse after midterms because taxes will go up and we will have to start paying back all that money that Biden has got in 18 months. the Dems have to go are we will not have America anymore .The Border is open and Drugs are coming across by the Millions Vote Red and put a stop to this for your Kids and Grandchildren.

Vickie Atkinson
3d ago

this bill is not going to reduce inflation, it will give more money for the Demoncrats to waste!

thenewirmonews.com

Supporting financial stability for South Carolinians with disabilities

Nearly 800,000 people in South Carolina live with a physical or mental disability. Many of them are able and willing to work, yet our state has one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation for these individuals. Advocates are determined to change these statistics so that individuals with disabilities can find work and earn a fair wage.
multihousingnews.com

Monarch Finances South Carolina Affordable Housing Project

The development will serve those earning at or below 60 percent of the area's median income. Monarch Private Capital, an environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investment firm, has negotiated the $40 million financing of the construction of Gateway at Cross Creek, a seven building, 168-unit affordable housing community in Central, S.C. Monarch partnered with Gateway Development Corp. for the project’s completion, scheduled for 2023. The development was funded primarily through low-income housing tax credits.
News19 WLTX

SCDNR offering temporary deer tags as hunters experience delays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The start of the deer hunting season has come with frustration for some who say they've been waiting for tags needed to harvest the animal. News19 reached out to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) which said they typically process around 150,000 tags and are asking for patience while also apologizing to those waiting.
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
WBTW News13

South Carolina might soon face a syphilis wave, data suggests

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina, already one of the nation’s top places for chlamydia and gonorrhea infections, might be about to see a boom in syphilis cases. “Syphilis is something that is very concerning to us,” said Beth De Santis, the CEO of Fact Forward, an organization that aims to reduce the rate […]
Charleston City Paper

Brack: Conservation scores greening South Carolina

Over the 20 years that the Conservation Voters of South Carolina (CVSC) has been scoring legislators on how green they vote, one thing is clear: They’re voting greener. Perhaps that indicates how the mere act of grading them every other year leads more of them to support environmentally-friendly positions. Let’s hope so.
News19 WLTX

SC firefighters needed amid nationwide shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A nationwide firefighter shortage continues to hit close to home. Just last year, the South Carolina State Firefighters Association (SCFA) estimates there were over 700 vacancies across the state. Some departments are making progress filling positions, including in Sumter where James Fitzwilliam found his passion, after...
CBS Pittsburgh

Unclaimed items being auctioned at West Virginia State Fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Unclaimed property such as rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles will be up for auction at two events this week at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, the state treasurer's office said.Two auctions were held last week, and the final two will be Friday and Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. each day. The items are on display throughout the fair at the state treasurer's office booth in the West Virginia Building.Items up for bid have been turned over to the office's Unclaimed Property Division. Such items often come from abandoned safe deposit boxes, Treasurer Riley Moore's office said in a news release.The Unclaimed Property Division tries to locate the owner before selling items through auction. When the items are sold at auction, the proceeds remain in an individual's name to be claimed in the future, Moore's office said.Staff from the treasurer's office will be available during the fair to conduct unclaimed property searches for people visiting the office's booth.
News19 WLTX

Ketchup, pasta sauce face higher prices amid tomato shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — California is the nation's largest supplier of tomatoes used in products like ketchup and pasta sauce, according to the California Tomato Growers Association, but a drought in the area is threatening their supply. "For the last three years, we have far below normal rainfall and snowpack...
The Post and Courier

SC farmers across the state experiencing weather-caused crop loss

Nat Bradford of Bradford Family Farm in Sumter had an unfortunate announcement to make. Bradford's watermelon crop failed to produce for the first time since he rediscovered his family's heirloom variety that dates to the 1850s — news he delivered to customers who pre-ordered 350 to 400 watermelons. He...
WCBD Count on 2

Cunningham to hold campaign rally in Charleston on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s Democratic candidate for Governor, Joe Cunningham, will hold a rally Monday at Tradesmen Brewing Company in Charleston.  Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey have announced their first “Rally with Joe and Tally” event.  “We’ll share our vision for a better South Carolina with more freedoms, safer communities, and lower taxes,” […]
abcnews4.com

University of South Carolina welcomes largest freshman class ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, the University of South Carolina's main campus welcomed a historic freshman class. The 2026 class is the largest and one of the most diverse in school history. There are 6,596 freshmen enrolled for the fall semester, which is a 6.5 percent increase from...
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition

Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
News19 WLTX

