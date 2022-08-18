Well that's one of the Dangers when you BABY and Enable your children ALL Their LIVES. In your enabling eyes as your children can do no wrong...The whole world is at fault for everything but not your babies..Then as they grow up they become uncaring and SELF CENTERED..Then when you reach that golden age you become Despencilbe and that's a fact!
if she was under Hospice status, why didn't the Hospice Agency report conditions sooner? This is a horrible situation but happens way too many times. Both in the family home and also in care facilities. No one wants to get involved. people see things but don't report or question. Sad this woman, and so many other vulnerable people, suffer.
Disgusting children! Shame on you. I hope you all go to jail forever…
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See How Much of the $22 Million Tax Credit You’ll See From the CityTom HandySan Antonio, TX
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Comments / 27