John Wayne Grit Series returns
“Slap some bacon on a biscuit and let's go! We're burnin' daylight” —John Wayne. Though it’s not likely many runners wolf down bacon and biscuits before a big run, the intent is the same — hit the trail, this time to help support cancer research. The John Wayne Grit Series True Grit half marathon and 5K trail run takes place in Ridgway Saturday and will take runners through the iconic landscapes and settings that were featured in Wayne’s late career masterpiece, “True Grit.” Wayne earned an Oscar for Best Actor for his work in the 1969 Western classic.
Council reviews revised hotel design
In the two months since Mountain Village Town Council reviewed the Lot 109R hotel project along Mountain Village Boulevard, the applicant has been busy working on incorporating feedback they’ve received throughout the planning process so far. During its June 16 regular meeting, council unanimously voted to continue the first...
81-Year-Old Man Selling His Prairie Dog Vacuuming Business
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Willing to work hard and interested in a business opportunity? How does making a buck by vacuuming up live prairie dogs sound?. For more than three decades, that was a cornerstone method used by Dog-Gone Prairie Dog Control, founded and run...
Bulk pickup to stop temporarily
The city’s bulk pickup service for things like furniture, brush or tree trimmings, and large appliances will cease from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2. Bulk pickup services will resume beginning the week of Sept. 5. City of Durango residents can request a bulk trash pickup for a fee of...
