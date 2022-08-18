North Carolina football released its week one depth chart on Monday morning ahead of the 2022 season opener vs. Florida A&M set for Saturday at 8 p.m. inside Kenan Stadium. Of note on offense is new UNC starting quarterback Drake Maye, who takes over for Sam Howell after the record-setting manned the position for three seasons in Chapel Hill. With running back British Brooks out for the season and wide receiver Antoine Green set to miss at least the first few weeks, the depth chart at those two positions is of major interest.

