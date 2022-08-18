ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season

One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
CONCORD, CA
On3.com

Decision Day: Alabama aiming for another four-star defensive lineman

Edric Hill, four-star defensive lineman from North High School in Kansas City, will reveal his college decision this evening. Hill recently announced finalists of Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. Alabama is currently leading the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine. “I am ready,” Hill told On3. “I really had...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Las Vegas Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Minnesota Vikings

The Las Vegas Raiders will trade quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings, according to Tom Pelissero. The Vikings will send back a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024 for Mullens, according to Pelissero. Ian Rapoport adds Mullens must be active for one game in 2022 in order for the pick to be valid.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

BREAKING: UNC's Week 1 Depth Chart Announced

North Carolina football released its week one depth chart on Monday morning ahead of the 2022 season opener vs. Florida A&M set for Saturday at 8 p.m. inside Kenan Stadium. Of note on offense is new UNC starting quarterback Drake Maye, who takes over for Sam Howell after the record-setting manned the position for three seasons in Chapel Hill. With running back British Brooks out for the season and wide receiver Antoine Green set to miss at least the first few weeks, the depth chart at those two positions is of major interest.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

WATCH: Four-star WRs Goodwin & Shipp talk package deal, Michigan, and more

As receiver tandems go, there are probably few in the country better than Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. The four-star pass-catchers scored the Chargers’ first two offensive touchdowns of the season during a 42-7 drubbing of Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Friday night. Goodwin ended the night with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Shipp finished with two catches for 49 yards and a score.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

