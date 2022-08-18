Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This SC Farm Has Some of the Best Peaches in AmericaKennardo G. JamesMcbee, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
Jalen Catalon and Dalton Wagner feel good about where Razorbacks stand
The Razorbacks completed their second fall scrimmage Saturday, two weeks away from the season opener vs. Cincinnati.
South Carolina high school football scores for Week 0 of 2022 season
Here are the South Carolina high school football scores from Week 0 of the SCHSL regular season. Check back for updates throughout the night. FRIDAY A.C. Flora 38, Greenwood 20 ...
High School Red Zone: Week 1 Scores & Highlights
Another season of high school football is here and the first week is in the books!
Five-star QB Jadyn Davis: "I Like Michigan a lot"
Charlotte (N.C.) Day five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis reflects upon his performance in his squad's 42-7 season opening victory, his experience at Michigan's Barbecue at the Big House, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scott Frost clarifies 'vomit' comments that drew national attention this week
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Sunday clarified comments he made earlier in the week about how hard his offensive linemen have been working in fall camp. Speaking Thursday on Sports Nightly, Frost drew national attention for how he described how hard his offensive linemen are working under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
Late Kick: Michigan Wolverines 2022 Season Prediction
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate predicts how far Michigan will go in the 2022 season.
Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season
One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
Decision Day: Alabama aiming for another four-star defensive lineman
Edric Hill, four-star defensive lineman from North High School in Kansas City, will reveal his college decision this evening. Hill recently announced finalists of Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. Alabama is currently leading the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine. “I am ready,” Hill told On3. “I really had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Demond Demas, former Texas A&M WR and 5-star recruit, will sit out 2022 season as legal process unfolds
Former Texas A&M wide receiver and five-star recruit Demond Demas, who was suspended by the Aggies in March after an arrest and subsequently removed from the roster, plans to sit out the 2022 season with the intention of playing again in 2023, he told 247Sports. “I will most likely be...
247Sports
Las Vegas Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Minnesota Vikings
The Las Vegas Raiders will trade quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings, according to Tom Pelissero. The Vikings will send back a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024 for Mullens, according to Pelissero. Ian Rapoport adds Mullens must be active for one game in 2022 in order for the pick to be valid.
Louisville basketball targets in updated 247Sports rankings
Two University of Louisville men's basketball targets in the Class of 2023 made the biggest jump in the 247Sports rankings update. The update was released today and the Cardinals are in the mix with four of the top 20 prospects. Simi Valley, Calif., Donda Academy guard AJ Johnson and South...
Ohio State's Joop Mitchell, Kenyatta Jackson have black stripes removed
It was a big day during Ohio State's fall camp. The Buckeyes held their 14th practice of fall camp as they prepare for the start of the 2022 season in two weeks at Ohio Stadium against Notre Dame. After it was announced earlier in the day that both freshman wide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emory Jones on being named starting quarterback
Arizona State's quarterback Emory Jones discusses what it means to lead this team as a captain and as their starting quarterback.
Kentucky commit, two UK targets in top 5 of new 247Sports Top 150
2) DJ Wagner (-1) After reclaiming the No. 1 overall position following the reclassification of GG Jackson to 2022, Camden (N.J.) 5-star combo guard DJ Wagner has again been usurped for the top spot in 2023, this time by Isaiah Collier, who jumped eight spots to claim the pole position.
Iowa State commit JJ Kohl explains why this season takes on an even deeper meaning
Headed into his final season of high school football, Ankeny four-star quarterback JJ Kohl has plenty of expectations set for himself and his team, including getting to the state championship game, and leaving with a victory. On top of that, the Iowa State commit’s success on the field could hopefully...
Recruiting expert breaks down Oregon's three most recent football commitments
Last week on the Autzen Audibles podcast, 247 Sports National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman joined the program and answered multiple recruiting questions. You can listen to the podcast down below or read the transcription here. On the podcast, Huffman was asked about Oregon's three most recent commitments, four-star ATH Kenyon...
BREAKING: UNC's Week 1 Depth Chart Announced
North Carolina football released its week one depth chart on Monday morning ahead of the 2022 season opener vs. Florida A&M set for Saturday at 8 p.m. inside Kenan Stadium. Of note on offense is new UNC starting quarterback Drake Maye, who takes over for Sam Howell after the record-setting manned the position for three seasons in Chapel Hill. With running back British Brooks out for the season and wide receiver Antoine Green set to miss at least the first few weeks, the depth chart at those two positions is of major interest.
Georgia football: Freshman running back suffers torn ACL in scrimmage
One of the most important aspects for Georgia during this fall camp is entering the 2022 season healthy. The Bulldogs have had several players banged up over the course of camp, including a promising freshman who suffered a significant injury on Saturday. Dawgs247 learned Sunday that Georgia freshman running back...
WATCH: Four-star WRs Goodwin & Shipp talk package deal, Michigan, and more
As receiver tandems go, there are probably few in the country better than Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. The four-star pass-catchers scored the Chargers’ first two offensive touchdowns of the season during a 42-7 drubbing of Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Friday night. Goodwin ended the night with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Shipp finished with two catches for 49 yards and a score.
Recruiting insider explains why he thinks Josh Conerly Jr. could play early
Offensive linemen aren't frequently called upon to help early on in their collegiate careers. There's a reason Penei Sewell broke a more than 20-year drought to become the first Oregon true freshman offensive lineman to debut as a starter when he did so in 2018. It's unclear if Josh Conerly...
247Sports
45K+
Followers
362K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0