Olmito, TX

Shots fired call leads to the arrest of three people

The Brownsville Herald
 4 days ago
Vandeizel Torres, Crystal Valerio and Giovanni Cisneros

Responding to a call of shots fired led to the arrest of three people including one who is a convicted felon, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department.

Vandeizel Torres, 21, Crystal Valerio, 17, and Giovanni Cisneros, 22, were all involved in a shots fired call that sheriff’s deputies responded to at Palmito Street in Olmito on Aug. 13, the department said in a press release.

During an investigation into the incident, deputies found a loaded 9 mm handgun and some marijuana on the group, the department said. It was determined the handgun belonged to Torres and that it was Cisneros who fired the weapon, the press release stated. Multiple 9mm casings were found at the location, officers said.

The deputies learned that Torres was suspected of housing narcotics at his home, which Torres admitted, according to the press release. Torres gave the deputies access to his home where they found $1,842 in cash, 3.1 grams of crack cocaine, body armor and several rounds of ammunition, according to officers.

According to the press release, deputies were able to confirm that Torres was a convicted felon. Cameron County court records show that Torres pleaded guilty Feb. 2, 2022, to one count of evading arrest and also pleaded guilty June 16, 2022, to one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Court records also show that Torres has two pending burglary of a vehicle charges.

Torres was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon by a convicted felon. Valerio was charged with possession of marijuana and Cisneros was charged with deadly conduct and possession of marijuana.

All suspects were transported and booked into Carrizales Rucker Detention Center without further incident, the release said.

