Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City Schools holds 20th annual ‘Back to School Extravaganza’

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Public Schools helped students and families prepare for their return to class next week through its 20th annual “Back to School Extravaganza.”. District Superintendent Verletta White says the event serves more than one purpose. “Kids can get there immunizations here, they can...
WFXR

Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
wfirnews.com

Red Lobster in Roanoke closes after 42 years

A sign on the front door of the Red Lobster on Franklin Road in Roanoke states that “due to unfortunate circumstances this location will be permanently closed after 42 years.” No other explanation was given; the Red Lobster restaurants in Lynchburg and Christiansburg remain open. Another Facebook posts suggests that the property the eatery sits on has been sold, but that is not confirmed.
WDBJ7.com

VMI welcomes 385 new cadets

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of rats, or newly admitted cadets, arrived early Saturday morning at the Virginia Military Institute. Families gathered for Matriculation Day and to help move-in with their loved ones. This year the institution is welcoming 385 rats, 53 of whom are women. Many say it’s meaningful...
WBTM

Danville Public Schools Improve SOL Results Post Pandemic

The Virginia Department of Education released SOL pass rates from the previous academic year recently. In a statement from the Danville Public schools 21-22 school year marked the first time in three years the division in its entirety completed the testing. While below state averages across the board results point toward post pandemic improvements city wide with lack of instruction time being a contributing factor to lower scores in previous years. Galileo Magnet High School outpaced the states average in every area of testing. Gibson Elementary School showed double digit improvement in all areas. Danville Public School Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston said of the results, “We are so pleased to see a significant increase in our test scores for the 21-22 school year. Our students have made an amazing rebound from the pandemic, but there is still work to be done.” Comparatively speaking Pittsylvania County Schools Showed improvement across all areas but writing over the previous year. With that being said county schools remained above the state wide average in all categories.
WDBJ7.com

Vinton community welcomes new Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the first time the town of Vinton had a Sunday Funday. Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday was hosted by Mingle at the Market. Families sat on the lawn of the War Memorial while jamming to live music. Despite the gloomy weather, people played yard games,...
theunionstar.com

Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need

United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
WSLS

‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
ROANOKE, VA

