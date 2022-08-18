GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after being shot by a police officer in Greensboro. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro police say they initiated a traffic stop on West Market Street. It was determined that the vehicle was stolen and as officers approached the vehicle, it drove away from the traffic stop. The officer attempted to stop the car again and multiple people got out of the car and ran away.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO