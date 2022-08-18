Read full article on original website
Driver dead after officer-involved shooting in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Greensboro. It happened around 9:00 p.m. Sunday along the 4900 block of W. Market Street. It started when a police officer pulled the driver over for an undisclosed traffic violation. After investigating, the officer determined the car was stolen.
1 shot, injured in Red Roof Inn parking lot off NC Hwy. 55 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was sent to the hospital following a Monday morning shooting in the rear parking lot of a Durham Red Roof Inn. Durham police said it was just after 7:25 a.m. when officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 4400 block of NC Highway 55 in Durham.
Greensboro officer shoots, kills suspect during traffic stop, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after being shot by a police officer in Greensboro. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro police say they initiated a traffic stop on West Market Street. It was determined that the vehicle was stolen and as officers approached the vehicle, it drove away from the traffic stop. The officer attempted to stop the car again and multiple people got out of the car and ran away.
E. Club Road reopens at I-85 amid ‘criminal investigation’ near Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A criminal investigation closed East Club Boulevard in Durham County near Interstate 85 for more than an hour Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported before 9 p.m. near an Exxon at 2407 E. Club Blvd. East Club Blvd was closed from I-85 to...
NC State fraternity house armed robbery hit snag with manual transmission: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — University police were called to the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity house late Sunday night for a reported armed robbery, according to an alert sent to students around 11 p.m. The robbery took place off-campus, just outside of the fraternity house, located in the 3500 block...
Cary man killed in motorcycle crash on US 1 near Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A two vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon killed a 69-year-old Cary man on a motorcycle, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday. Ricky Hagan was driving a three-wheel motorcycle when a Chevrolet pickup truck, also driving northbound on U.S. 1, failed to reduce speed and collided with Hagan, according to Sergeant Jason Locklear with the NCSHP.
1 taken to hospital after shootout near Wake Forest; injured driver stops at grocery store parking lot
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — An injured driver ended up at a grocery store parking lot near Wake Forest after a shootout in Wake County Sunday night, officials said. The shootout took place between two people just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Shuford Road, which is off Jones Dairy Road near Chaulk Road, according to Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Neighbors shocked, saddened after dead baby found buried at North Carolina home
Neighbors said a lawnmower was used to cover the spot where the baby was buried.
Guilford County woman arrested on drug charges in hospital parking lot
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County woman was arrested in the Alamance Regional Medical Center parking lot late Wednesday night. Deputies were trying to interview Jamie Lynn Wilburn, 45, who was believed to be a witness in an earlier assault case. While interviewing Wilburn, drugs fell out of...
Rally in downtown Raleigh sheds light on dangers, deaths caused by fentanyl
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “It’s not just about fighting for my child, it’s about fighting for everyone’s children.” Those were the words of Patricia Dewes Sunday morning while standing in front of the capitol building. Dewes, who helped create the organization called, “Forgotten Victims...
2 dead, 1 critical after NC neighborhood shootings an hour apart
Three people were hit in the shootings less than a mile and about an hour apart, police said.
Northbound US 1 near Apex reopens after crash with injuries
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck with injuries caused traffic problems as U.S. 1 northbound was closed for more than an hour near Apex and Holly Springs Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around 4:25 p.m. along U.S. 1 near the Friendship Road overpass, which is near mile marker 91 between the N.C. 540 interchange and the exit for New Hill Holleman Road.
Deputies: Moore County nurse arrested for stealing pills from jail
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County Detention Center nurse was arrested Friday for stealing antibiotics and giving them to family members, according to the sheriff’s office. Deanna Marie Thomas, 40, is a former nurse that worked for Southern Health Partners and was assigned to the Moore County...
Durham County Sheriff's Office investigating drive-by shooting near I-85
Durham County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on East Club Boulevard.
Exit ramp re-opens after porta potty tanker flips on I-440 W
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash Monday morning has closed the exit 14 ramp of westbound I-440 that merges to northbound I-87 for more than three hours. Raleigh police said the crash took place around 4:40 a.m. The ramp was initially expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m., but was cleared at 8:28 a.m., according to Raleigh police.
3 officers suspended after beating South Carolina man arrested for ‘terroristic threats’
MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/WNCN) — A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday morning in Arkansas after a store clerk said he had spat in their face and made terroristic threats, according to police in Alma. The man, Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, fled the store and all law enforcement...
Photos released after NC Dollar General armed robbery
Surveillance video shows a man entering the business and beginning to interact with the store clerk. The suspect then pulls out a gun and demands money.
North Carolina man dies after car collides with moving freight train
BENSON, N.C. (AP) — A 27-year-old North Carolina man died on Friday after a car collided with a moving freight train in Benson. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Christopher Ray Valdez died in the crash, which happened before 6 p.m. Friday in Johnston County. State Highway Patrol says a train was going north […]
27-year-old dies in Johnston County when car runs into side of moving train
The driver of a Honda Accord crashed through the arms of a crossing signal and into the train, media reports say.
‘Deeply saddened’: NC correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night. Naomi Carroll-Moore, 56, returned to the line of duty on Monday after being rehired and suffered the medical...
Comments / 2