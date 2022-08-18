ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMY NEWS2

Driver dead after officer-involved shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Greensboro. It happened around 9:00 p.m. Sunday along the 4900 block of W. Market Street. It started when a police officer pulled the driver over for an undisclosed traffic violation. After investigating, the officer determined the car was stolen.
cbs17

1 shot, injured in Red Roof Inn parking lot off NC Hwy. 55 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was sent to the hospital following a Monday morning shooting in the rear parking lot of a Durham Red Roof Inn. Durham police said it was just after 7:25 a.m. when officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 4400 block of NC Highway 55 in Durham.
cbs17

Greensboro officer shoots, kills suspect during traffic stop, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after being shot by a police officer in Greensboro. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro police say they initiated a traffic stop on West Market Street. It was determined that the vehicle was stolen and as officers approached the vehicle, it drove away from the traffic stop. The officer attempted to stop the car again and multiple people got out of the car and ran away.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Cary man killed in motorcycle crash on US 1 near Apex

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A two vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon killed a 69-year-old Cary man on a motorcycle, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday. Ricky Hagan was driving a three-wheel motorcycle when a Chevrolet pickup truck, also driving northbound on U.S. 1, failed to reduce speed and collided with Hagan, according to Sergeant Jason Locklear with the NCSHP.
cbs17

1 taken to hospital after shootout near Wake Forest; injured driver stops at grocery store parking lot

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — An injured driver ended up at a grocery store parking lot near Wake Forest after a shootout in Wake County Sunday night, officials said. The shootout took place between two people just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Shuford Road, which is off Jones Dairy Road near Chaulk Road, according to Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Guilford County woman arrested on drug charges in hospital parking lot

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County woman was arrested in the Alamance Regional Medical Center parking lot late Wednesday night. Deputies were trying to interview Jamie Lynn Wilburn, 45, who was believed to be a witness in an earlier assault case. While interviewing Wilburn, drugs fell out of...
cbs17

Northbound US 1 near Apex reopens after crash with injuries

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck with injuries caused traffic problems as U.S. 1 northbound was closed for more than an hour near Apex and Holly Springs Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around 4:25 p.m. along U.S. 1 near the Friendship Road overpass, which is near mile marker 91 between the N.C. 540 interchange and the exit for New Hill Holleman Road.
APEX, NC
cbs17

Deputies: Moore County nurse arrested for stealing pills from jail

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County Detention Center nurse was arrested Friday for stealing antibiotics and giving them to family members, according to the sheriff’s office. Deanna Marie Thomas, 40, is a former nurse that worked for Southern Health Partners and was assigned to the Moore County...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Exit ramp re-opens after porta potty tanker flips on I-440 W

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash Monday morning has closed the exit 14 ramp of westbound I-440 that merges to northbound I-87 for more than three hours. Raleigh police said the crash took place around 4:40 a.m. The ramp was initially expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m., but was cleared at 8:28 a.m., according to Raleigh police.
RALEIGH, NC

