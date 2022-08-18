By Carol Levy and Susan Steiner, Guest contributors. Good news! You have a golden chance to win big bucks while helping Corrales golden agers stay active and remain in their beloved homes. VILLAGE in the Village (ViV) is holding a 50/50 Golden Chance raffle where the winner wins half the total ticket sales. The goal is at least $5,000 in ticket sales, with the winning ticket collecting at least $2,500! (If we are lucky enough to be near our goal by The Comment Deadline, change to: With the Port of Gold already at $3,150, you stand to win at least $1,575!

CORRALES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO