ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces Comic Con returns for the first time in 5 years

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Fans of comic books, superheroes, pop culture, and everything in between made their way to the Las Cruces Convention Center Saturday and Sunday for the first Comic Con event to happen here since 2017. "I'm glad that there have been enough people that have wanted to come back" said Mariah The post Las Cruces Comic Con returns for the first time in 5 years appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

Nearly 200 visitors and staff evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday, Chief Ranger Laura Steele said park rangers initially began the process of evacuating the park around 2 pm Saturday, due to thunderstorm activity at the park. About an hour later, the decision was made to issue a shelter in place, inside the visitors center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
City
Mesilla, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Health
corralescomment.com

The story behind today’s Indigo Crow Cafe

Did you know—the Indigo Crow Cafe was once the grocery store and gas station shown in this photo? This photograph was taken in the early 1940s; since that time the building’s history mirrors Corrales history. The store was probably built in the 1920s by Alejandro Gonzales Sr., perhaps...
CORRALES, NM
El Paso News

Black Fridays Discount Stores to open fourth location in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discount retail company is planning an expansion in El Paso. Black Fridays Daily Discount Stores will open its fourth El Paso location at 100 N. Americas on Friday, Aug. 26, the company announced. Black Fridays resells returned items, while dropping prices every day...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frida Kahlo
losalamosreporter.com

Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show – Performs Friday At Ashley Pond Park

Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, will be headlining this Friday’s second to last Los Alamos Summer Concert for the 2022 Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. Rumours has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band’s legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren’t afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with Rumours and we encourage attendees to dress in their hippest 70’s and 80’s party gear.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Pandemic#Feminist#Agave Gallery#Mexican#Kan#Unm#Calle De San Albino
corralescomment.com

Your golden chance to win a pot of gold: VILLAGE in a Village runs a cash raffle

By Carol Levy and Susan Steiner, Guest contributors. Good news! You have a golden chance to win big bucks while helping Corrales golden agers stay active and remain in their beloved homes. VILLAGE in the Village (ViV) is holding a 50/50 Golden Chance raffle where the winner wins half the total ticket sales. The goal is at least $5,000 in ticket sales, with the winning ticket collecting at least $2,500! (If we are lucky enough to be near our goal by The Comment Deadline, change to: With the Port of Gold already at $3,150, you stand to win at least $1,575!
CORRALES, NM
theshelbyreport.com

505 Southwestern Hosts ‘25 Years Of Flavor’ Celebration Event

Albuquerque, New Mexico-based 505 Southwestern celebrates “25 Years of Flavor” with an event to celebrate the anniversary in the location it was originally founded by entrepreneur Roy Solomon. The celebration is scheduled for Sept. 15 at Tin Can Alley. Tin Can Alley has gained national recognition as an...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Collapsed rock wall displaces 20 UTEP student residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Early this Morning a rock wall collapsed right behind the El Dorado apartments in west El Paso. According to El Paso Fire Department, the collapsed rock wall fell into the apartments damaging the back wall to the apartment complex.  According to EPFD, there was initially a gas leak that was […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kunm.org

Small sensors are warning one northern NM pueblo of post-wildfire flooding

Over the past year, the University of New Mexico was awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation to explore community resilience to natural disasters. So, scientists, PhD candidates, professors, and high school students decided to take this money and develop low-cost sensors to monitor post-wildfire flooding on pueblo land.
OHKAY OWINGEH, NM
rrobserver.com

Annual Sunday is Funday is this weekend

What would Sunday is Funday be without a horse, seen being led through Haynes Park by volunteers with Loving Thunder Therapeutic Riding, Inc. (Gary Herron/Observer) The 17th Sunday is Funday is back for the second year after a pandemic-related hiatus in 2020, scheduled for noon to 4 Sunday afternoon. Admission...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KVIA

USO lounge to close at the El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas –The United Service Organization (USO) is now planning on closing their lounge at the El Paso International Airport. The lounge provided by USO, a nonprofit-charitable corporation, provides members of the United States Armed Forces and their families, a place to relax and included activities and like pool and video games, as well as snacks.
EL PASO, TX
rrobserver.com

RRHS opened 25 years ago

Rio Rancho High School, as it appeared a littler more than 25 years ago, on Loma Colorado Boulevard. This photo was taken from the south side of Loma Colorado Blvd. (Courtesy of RRPS) Nobody said if there’d be cake, but there’s a silver anniversary coming up next week.
RIO RANCHO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy