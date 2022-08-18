Read full article on original website
A Pedestrian Has Been Killed in a Car Crash & the Driver Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Woman Has Been Shot and Killed Near Central & Second Street—Area Roads Are Closed!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Teachers Union Has Declared an Impasse and the Albuquerque Public Schools Board Has Tabled ChangesDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the seaAnita DurairajPlacitas, NM
A Son of the Alleged Shooter Has Been Linked with the Killings of Two Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Las Cruces Comic Con returns for the first time in 5 years
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Fans of comic books, superheroes, pop culture, and everything in between made their way to the Las Cruces Convention Center Saturday and Sunday for the first Comic Con event to happen here since 2017. "I'm glad that there have been enough people that have wanted to come back" said Mariah The post Las Cruces Comic Con returns for the first time in 5 years appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso trainer is hopeful to walk again after paralyzing accident, invites community to 5K ‘Be A Hero’ event
El Paso, Texas-- David Claudio and his fiancé Mariana Cardenas have been together for three years. It was back in June of 2021 when their love would be put to the test after David faced an accident that would change his everyday life. “I was at work and I...
Ghost bike at Unser and Kimmick honors man’s friend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A ghost bike is now up at Unser near Kimmick after a cyclist was hit and killed by a drunk driver. Joe Gamez and Eric Bailey were riding their bikes at Unser and Kimmick on July 9, when they were hit by a drunk driver. Eric survived but his friend Joe died […]
KOAT 7
Nearly 200 visitors and staff evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park
CARLSBAD, N.M. — Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday, Chief Ranger Laura Steele said park rangers initially began the process of evacuating the park around 2 pm Saturday, due to thunderstorm activity at the park. About an hour later, the decision was made to issue a shelter in place, inside the visitors center.
corralescomment.com
The story behind today’s Indigo Crow Cafe
Did you know—the Indigo Crow Cafe was once the grocery store and gas station shown in this photo? This photograph was taken in the early 1940s; since that time the building’s history mirrors Corrales history. The store was probably built in the 1920s by Alejandro Gonzales Sr., perhaps...
KTNV
Dark chapter of America’s history buried beneath neighborhood park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a parcel of land, nestled in a quiet neighborhood, sits 4-H Park. "4-H Park is a city park," said Terry Sloan, Intergovernmental Tribal Liaison for the City of Albuquerque. "It is a nice park." It's also something else: a final resting place for children. "There...
Albuquerque man wraps cross country bike-trek for suicide prevention
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Town by town, one pedal at a time, Richard Lima of Albuquerque, biked across the country to raise awareness for mental illness and suicide prevention. It’s a cause close to his heart. “I lost a family member to suicide four months ago. So, my whole thought on this was, ‘I can’t just […]
El Paso News
Black Fridays Discount Stores to open fourth location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discount retail company is planning an expansion in El Paso. Black Fridays Daily Discount Stores will open its fourth El Paso location at 100 N. Americas on Friday, Aug. 26, the company announced. Black Fridays resells returned items, while dropping prices every day...
losalamosreporter.com
Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show – Performs Friday At Ashley Pond Park
Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, will be headlining this Friday’s second to last Los Alamos Summer Concert for the 2022 Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. Rumours has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band’s legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren’t afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with Rumours and we encourage attendees to dress in their hippest 70’s and 80’s party gear.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
KVIA
Care-a-van parade celebrates seniors in recognition of National Senior Citizens Day
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- The residents of 'Haciendas at Grace Village' in Las Cruces were celebrated with a parade. It was held in honor of National Senior Citizens Day. Police officers, a car club, and a rap group paraded by the seniors, which put a smile on the faces of the residents, their families, and staff.
The Happiest Cities in the Nation Includes the Sun City- Is That Weird?
I don't know how but, somehow, El Paso has made it to a list of "happiest cities in the nation". I checked, it's not El Paso, COLORADO, it's actually El Paso, TEXAS! The 915, the Sun City. If you're wondering why I'm so shocked, it's not because I don't think...
corralescomment.com
Your golden chance to win a pot of gold: VILLAGE in a Village runs a cash raffle
By Carol Levy and Susan Steiner, Guest contributors. Good news! You have a golden chance to win big bucks while helping Corrales golden agers stay active and remain in their beloved homes. VILLAGE in the Village (ViV) is holding a 50/50 Golden Chance raffle where the winner wins half the total ticket sales. The goal is at least $5,000 in ticket sales, with the winning ticket collecting at least $2,500! (If we are lucky enough to be near our goal by The Comment Deadline, change to: With the Port of Gold already at $3,150, you stand to win at least $1,575!
theshelbyreport.com
505 Southwestern Hosts ‘25 Years Of Flavor’ Celebration Event
Albuquerque, New Mexico-based 505 Southwestern celebrates “25 Years of Flavor” with an event to celebrate the anniversary in the location it was originally founded by entrepreneur Roy Solomon. The celebration is scheduled for Sept. 15 at Tin Can Alley. Tin Can Alley has gained national recognition as an...
rrobserver.com
FIVE THINGS: Sunday is Funday at Haynes Park Sunday, Aug. 21, veggies and some jazz
This year’s Mayor’s Sunday is Funday will be the 17th annual event that brings our community together for an afternoon of fun and sharing what’s going on in Rio Rancho. In 2021, well over 6000 of our neighbors came together to enjoy one of the coolest and most exciting events of the summer. Our theme this year is Go Green Rio Rancho.
Collapsed rock wall displaces 20 UTEP student residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early this Morning a rock wall collapsed right behind the El Dorado apartments in west El Paso. According to El Paso Fire Department, the collapsed rock wall fell into the apartments damaging the back wall to the apartment complex. According to EPFD, there was initially a gas leak that was […]
kunm.org
Small sensors are warning one northern NM pueblo of post-wildfire flooding
Over the past year, the University of New Mexico was awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation to explore community resilience to natural disasters. So, scientists, PhD candidates, professors, and high school students decided to take this money and develop low-cost sensors to monitor post-wildfire flooding on pueblo land.
rrobserver.com
Annual Sunday is Funday is this weekend
What would Sunday is Funday be without a horse, seen being led through Haynes Park by volunteers with Loving Thunder Therapeutic Riding, Inc. (Gary Herron/Observer) The 17th Sunday is Funday is back for the second year after a pandemic-related hiatus in 2020, scheduled for noon to 4 Sunday afternoon. Admission...
KVIA
USO lounge to close at the El Paso International Airport
EL PASO, Texas –The United Service Organization (USO) is now planning on closing their lounge at the El Paso International Airport. The lounge provided by USO, a nonprofit-charitable corporation, provides members of the United States Armed Forces and their families, a place to relax and included activities and like pool and video games, as well as snacks.
rrobserver.com
RRHS opened 25 years ago
Rio Rancho High School, as it appeared a littler more than 25 years ago, on Loma Colorado Boulevard. This photo was taken from the south side of Loma Colorado Blvd. (Courtesy of RRPS) Nobody said if there’d be cake, but there’s a silver anniversary coming up next week.
