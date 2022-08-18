Over 200 monkeypox cases in AZ, Yuma stays at 0

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Monkeypox cases across Arizona have hit the 200 mark.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) confirmed there are 221 cases of monkeypox in Arizona.

With major hot spots being in Maricopa and Pima county.

Luckily, Yuma remains at zero cases.

The state says those who’ve had direct contact with the virus would be first in line for the vaccine.

Carla Berg, Deputy Director of Public Health for ADHS explains what Arizonans should expect with vaccines.

“Right now we do have a fairly limited vaccine dosing available," said Berg. "Really our public health departments are working to best prioritize that vaccine and what that looks like right now are individuals who have most recently come into contact with an individual with monkeypox.”

There are no vaccines available in Yuma, but health authorities are prepared to order them if cases rise.

Transmission of monkeypox is primarily seen after coming into close physical contact with another individual who has the virus.

Testing is available in Yuma at YRMC.

