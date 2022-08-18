ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Over 200 monkeypox cases in AZ, Yuma stays at 0

By Jacqueline Aguilar
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44UZVl_0hMgWClM00

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Monkeypox cases across Arizona have hit the 200 mark.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) confirmed there are 221 cases of monkeypox in Arizona.

With major hot spots being in Maricopa and Pima county.

Luckily, Yuma remains at zero cases.

The state says those who’ve had direct contact with the virus would be first in line for the vaccine.

Carla Berg, Deputy Director of Public Health for ADHS explains what Arizonans should expect with vaccines.

“Right now we do have a fairly limited vaccine dosing available," said Berg. "Really our public health departments are working to best prioritize that vaccine and what that looks like right now are individuals who have most recently come into contact with an individual with monkeypox.”

There are no vaccines available in Yuma, but health authorities are prepared to order them if cases rise.

Transmission of monkeypox is primarily seen after coming into close physical contact with another individual who has the virus.

Testing is available in Yuma at YRMC.

The post Over 200 monkeypox cases in AZ, Yuma stays at 0 appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYMA News 11

Local teacher awarded $1K grant from Diamondbacks

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - A local Yuma Union High School District teacher received an award at Sunday's Arizona Diamondbacks game. Gila Ridge High School Film and Television Teacher James Kuzniak was nominated by one of his students, winning the Most Valuable Teacher Award, as a part of the Diamondbacks Give Back program. Kuzniak was The post Local teacher awarded $1K grant from Diamondbacks appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Local cost of childbirth

The cost of birth is determined by the delivery method and whether you have insurance or not. The post Local cost of childbirth appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Vietnam Veteran faces financial hardship

A 75 year old veteran bought a home in Yuma to be closer to his son and family, only to find out the seller didn't disclose sewer issues and now Willie and his wife Audrey Hudson are paying the price. The post Vietnam Veteran faces financial hardship appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Local
Arizona Vaccines
Local
Arizona Health
Yuma, AZ
Government
County
Pima County, AZ
Pima County, AZ
Vaccines
City
Yuma, AZ
State
Arizona State
Pima County, AZ
Government
Pima County, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Yuma, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Government
KYMA News 11

Tier 2A water shortage declared

Arizona is among several states facing a drought. Tuesday, the Bureau of Reclamation declared a Tier 2A shortage of water from the Colorado River. The post Tier 2A water shortage declared appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KYMA News 11

City council members to meet on Wednesday

The Yuma City Council members will meet in-person and online via Zoom, in accordance with Arizona's Open Meeting Law and to protect the public and reduce the chance of COVID-19. The post City council members to meet on Wednesday appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy