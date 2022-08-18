ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Head of the NYC Hotel Association says operators ready to house thousands of migrants

By Carl Campanile, Bernadette Hogan
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7NnI_0hMgVpi800

There’s room at the inn in New York City.

The head of the NYC Hotel Association said Thursday that operators are ready to put up thousands of migrants flocking to New York City in a boost to Mayor Eric Adams in his war of words with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott .

Vijay Dandapani, president of the group representing nearly 300 hotels, likened the migrant crisis to the COVID-19 pandemic, when hotels sheltered the homeless , front-line medical workers and recovering coronavirus patients who needed to quarantine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7AQb_0hMgVpi800
Vijay Dandapani, President and CEO at Hotel Association of New York City is willing to open his hotel doors for migrants.
Getty Images for Hotel Association
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgONo_0hMgVpi800
Although Mayor Eric Adams has welcomed the migrants into the Big Apple, a feud is brewing with Texas Gov. Abott about the influx of asylum seekers arriving.
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/S

“DHS [Department of Homeless Services] has reached out to many potential suppliers for a bid to supply hotel rooms.  At this point, HANYC stands ready to help through the hotel community, as it has in the past during COVID when many in shelters were moved to hotels,” Dandapani told The Post.

The Hotel Trades Council, which represents 37,000 hotel workers, is also involved in discussions with hotel operators and City Hall.

“HTC’s membership is largely made up of immigrant families who share a common history with the migrant families being bussed to New York,” said union President Rich Maroko. “As ambassadors of the hospitality industry, we are proud to welcome them with open arms and continue to work with the city to help provide safe shelter to help ensure their difficult journey has a happy ending.”

Maroko has accompanied Adams to greet busloads of migrants that have arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal throughout this month. The HTC was the first major union to endorse Adams’s successful bid for the mayoralty last year.

According to the union, there are currently 125,000 hotel rooms across the city, with a current occupancy rate of about 80%.

That means as many 25,000 unused hotel rooms are available to help shelter the influx of border crossers.

But that doesn’t tell the whole story.

The COVID-19 outbreak decimated the hospitality industry — driving 90 hotels out of business and eliminating 19,000 rooms , a huge chunk of inventory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDQDY_0hMgVpi800
There are approximately 25,000 hotel rooms available to help shelter migrants.
CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09MA34_0hMgVpi800
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott initiated sending off the migrants from Texas to New York and Washington, DC.
AP/LM Otero

The Post on Wednesday reported that the homeless services agency issued an emergency request for another 5,000 rooms to house migrants being bused to the city from Texas and Arizona.

The emergency request said DHS was leaning heavily on “commercial  hotels or other similar facilities” to offer units for families with children, as well as childless couples and individuals.

City Hall estimates that more than 4,000 migrants, many of whom are seeking asylum, have already arrived in the five boroughs in recent weeks — triggering a high-profile feud between Adams and Abbott , who is running for re-election this fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3at5Ri_0hMgVpi800
The homeless services agency issued an emergency request for another 5,000 rooms to house migrants.
Robert Miller

The price tag for the housing is unclear but will likely to run into the tens of millions of dollars — at least. Hotel room rates are higher than they were during the peak of the pandemic, when tourism was non-existent and virtually all rooms were available, an industry insider said.

In October 2020, The Post reported that the city was spending more than $300 million to house homeless families in hotels instead of barrack-like shelters.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist

Texas gov busing asylum seekers to NYC may unintentionally offer them stronger safety nets

A group of people from Central and South America seeking asylum wait in line to be helped by mutual aid volunteers outside of Port Authority early on Wednesday, August 10. The group of 80-100 traveled from Texas by bus. NYC Immigration courts grant asylum at dramatically higher rates than courts in Texas, offering asylum seekers an unexpected silver lining. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Why Does Eric Adams Keep Dining at Osteria La Baia?

Midtown Italian restaurant Osteria La Baia — one of mayor Eric Adams’s regular nighttime haunts — is run by twin brothers Robert and Zhan Petrosyants, who have a checkered history of felony convictions, unpaid tax bills, and other legal issues, according to the New York Times. So why does Adams keep patronizing the restaurant? Times reporters staked out the restaurant and watched as the mayor visited the restaurant at least 14 times in June alone, heightening the restaurant’s profile as one of the mayor’s go-to dinner spots in town. It’s also unclear if the mayor pays his check at La Baia, which may put him on murky ethical ground. Times reporters never saw Adams pay for his meals, but a spokesperson for the mayor says he pays his bill monthly. The spokesperson didn’t provide receipts, nor did the restaurant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
State
Arizona State
New York City, NY
Government
Robb Report

Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate

Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

‘Instagrammed to Death’ or a Return to Pre-Pandemic Normal?

The the far western stretch of Washington Street in Dumbo, along the Brooklyn waterfront, where the arch of the Manhattan Bridge frames the Empire State Building in the distance. | BravoKiloVideo / Shutterstock. Instagram has been making appearances in the Planetizen news feed since 2013, when an article originally published...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Robb Report

Inside a Sky-High $63 Million Penthouse Set 1,000 Feet Over New York City

The vertiginously challenged might want another place to call home. But if you’re not afraid of heights, this brand-new sky-high palace, on the 114th floor of the pencil-thin Central Park Tower, makes the perfect perch. At $63 million and soaring more than 1,000 feet above Manhattan, it’s one of the top properties in the tallest residential building in the world. (The 1,550-foot spear in the sky on New York’s aptly named Billionaires’ Row was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and completed in 2021.) From the vast windows of this 7,074-square-foot home, you’ll enjoy knee-trembling 360-degree views of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Autoblog

NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Hotels#Washington Dc#Hotel Room#The Nyc Hotel Association#The Big Apple#Hanyc#The Post#The Hotel Trades Council#Htc
beckersspine.com

4 HSS surgeons among top 10 for hip, knee replacement in New York

Four orthopedic surgeons from Hospital for Special Surgery — Alexander McLawhorn, MD; Geoffrey Westrich, MD; Amar Ranawat, MD; and Peter Sculco, MD — are ranked among the top 10 physicians for hip and knee replacement in New York, based on patient volume and experience, according to rankings authority Dexur.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Housing
athleticbusiness.com

One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon

One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boweryboogie.com

Neighbors Turn Out Against ‘Sohogozo,’ the Forlini’s Replacement on Baxter Street

With old-school red sauce joint, Forlini’s, gone nearly six months, the proposed nightclub taking its place is already ruffling local feathers. According to liquor license application materials on file at Community Board 3, the incoming restaurant at 91-93 Baxter Street will be helmed by two DJs – Alex Watanabe and Marcelo Baez. Both are affiliated with “Sohogozo,” a Latin music party hosted at the SoHo Mexican restaurant Papatzul. (The concept itself is going under the LLC of Sohogozo.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy