Brett Baty’s dad Clint opens up on ‘unbelievable’ Mets debut

ATLANTA — Clint Baty was just about to teach his last class on the first day of school Tuesday when he heard the news.

The call came from his son Brett. A longtime business teacher and basketball coach at Lake Travis High School near Austin, Texas, the elder Baty was now hearing that Brett was on his way to join the Mets for his major league debut. Word spread fast through the community. Soon a traveling party of about two dozen family members, friends and former coaches were studying the logistics of getting to Atlanta for the following day.

That group was in attendance as the 22-year-old Baty, the organization’s No. 2 prospect, homered in his first major league at-bat Wednesday night .

Brett Baty celebrates and signals to his family after his debut home run. USA TODAY Sports

Baty signaled to the group, holding up his right thumb, index finger and pinkie as he rounded the bases. It was an “ I love you and thanks for your support ” gesture Baty had used previously.

“He did it back in the minor leagues and we thought he was throwing up his Texas Longhorns because he was supposed to go to Texas,” Clint Baty told The Post on Thursday. “Then we had to look at the picture of it a little bit more and he said, ‘No, I wasn’t doing that.’ … It was unbelievable that he even thought about acknowledging us in the moment [Wednesday]. He had to be ecstatic, but he does a good job of keeping his emotions under control and tried to stay even keel, so we are proud of him for that.”

Clint Baty, as he watched from Truist Park, said he couldn’t help but think of all it took for Brett to reach the major leagues and the people who helped get him there. The younger Baty referred to it as his “support group.” Still in uniform an hour after his major league debut was finished, Baty shared time with the group by the third-base dugout.

“It’s hard as a baseball player to make it to the varsity team in high school and then get a college scholarship and then, my gosh, you are so fortunate to be drafted,” Clint Baty said. “And it’s hard to move up a level in the minor leagues and then you get an opportunity to play in the big leagues and your first time up you hit a home run and you get to share it with all the people who have played a part in your journey along the way.

“It was just absolutely incredible because it takes a lot of people. It takes a village to let these kids grow and teach them all kinds of different things so we had a lot of very influential people in our kids’ lives and just to share it with them, just absolutely incredible.”

Brett Baty crushes a home run during his first-career MLB at bat. USA TODAY Sports

Three of Baty’s former youth league coaches were among the attendees, along with former teammates from Select Baseball who had become members of his extended family.

One of Baty’s former basketball teammates at Lake Travis was Garrett Wilson, a first-round pick by the Jets in this year’s draft. Wilson tweeted “Went yard” with a goat icon after Baty’s home run.

Brett Baty was a “real good” basketball player at Lake Travis, according to his dad and coach.

“Brett had a knack for doing a lot of the things that not a lot of other people are willing to do and that is rebound, set good screens,” Clint Baty said. “He was only 6-foot-3 so in basketball sometimes he was undersized, but he was very strong so he had to play a lot of guys taller than him, but the strength helped him with that.

“He had real good footwork and a real good basketball I.Q. He was always thinking the game, no matter what sport he was playing because of that.”

Clint and his wife Leslie plan on following the Mets to Philadelphia this weekend. Then it’s back to school on Monday.

“I have been teaching for 28 or 29 years and [Tuesday] by far was the best first day of school I’ve ever had, as a teacher and as a student,” Clint Baty said, referring to the news his son had been promoted to the Mets. “I got to share that with a lot of people at school that I have come to know over the years and they know Brett as a student, so that was kind of cool.”