ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Brett Baty’s dad Clint opens up on ‘unbelievable’ Mets debut

By Mike Puma
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

ATLANTA — Clint Baty was just about to teach his last class on the first day of school Tuesday when he heard the news.

The call came from his son Brett. A longtime business teacher and basketball coach at Lake Travis High School near Austin, Texas, the elder Baty was now hearing that Brett was on his way to join the Mets for his major league debut. Word spread fast through the community. Soon a traveling party of about two dozen family members, friends and former coaches were studying the logistics of getting to Atlanta for the following day.

That group was in attendance as the 22-year-old Baty, the organization’s No. 2 prospect, homered in his first major league at-bat Wednesday night .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oczCl_0hMgVcTv00
Brett Baty celebrates and signals to his family after his debut home run.
USA TODAY Sports

Baty signaled to the group, holding up his right thumb, index finger and pinkie as he rounded the bases. It was an “ I love you and thanks for your support ” gesture Baty had used previously.

“He did it back in the minor leagues and we thought he was throwing up his Texas Longhorns because he was supposed to go to Texas,” Clint Baty told The Post on Thursday. “Then we had to look at the picture of it a little bit more and he said, ‘No, I wasn’t doing that.’ … It was unbelievable that he even thought about acknowledging us in the moment [Wednesday]. He had to be ecstatic, but he does a good job of keeping his emotions under control and tried to stay even keel, so we are proud of him for that.”

Clint Baty, as he watched from Truist Park, said he couldn’t help but think of all it took for Brett to reach the major leagues and the people who helped get him there. The younger Baty referred to it as his “support group.” Still in uniform an hour after his major league debut was finished, Baty shared time with the group by the third-base dugout.

“It’s hard as a baseball player to make it to the varsity team in high school and then get a college scholarship and then, my gosh, you are so fortunate to be drafted,” Clint Baty said. “And it’s hard to move up a level in the minor leagues and then you get an opportunity to play in the big leagues and your first time up you hit a home run and you get to share it with all the people who have played a part in your journey along the way.

“It was just absolutely incredible because it takes a lot of people. It takes a village to let these kids grow and teach them all kinds of different things so we had a lot of very influential people in our kids’ lives and just to share it with them, just absolutely incredible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPIuc_0hMgVcTv00
Brett Baty crushes a home run during his first-career MLB at bat.
USA TODAY Sports

Three of Baty’s former youth league coaches were among the attendees, along with former teammates from Select Baseball who had become members of his extended family.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxWR4_0hMgVcTv00 Brett Baty’s special night latest chapter in Mets’ storybook season

One of Baty’s former basketball teammates at Lake Travis was Garrett Wilson, a first-round pick by the Jets in this year’s draft. Wilson tweeted “Went yard” with a goat icon after Baty’s home run.

Brett Baty was a “real good” basketball player at Lake Travis, according to his dad and coach.

“Brett had a knack for doing a lot of the things that not a lot of other people are willing to do and that is rebound, set good screens,” Clint Baty said. “He was only 6-foot-3 so in basketball sometimes he was undersized, but he was very strong so he had to play a lot of guys taller than him, but the strength helped him with that.

“He had real good footwork and a real good basketball I.Q. He was always thinking the game, no matter what sport he was playing because of that.”

Clint and his wife Leslie plan on following the Mets to Philadelphia this weekend. Then it’s back to school on Monday.

“I have been teaching for 28 or 29 years and [Tuesday] by far was the best first day of school I’ve ever had, as a teacher and as a student,” Clint Baty said, referring to the news his son had been promoted to the Mets. “I got to share that with a lot of people at school that I have come to know over the years and they know Brett as a student, so that was kind of cool.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets Designate Deven Marrero, Outright Nick Plummer

The Mets announced to reporters, including Tim Healey of Newsday, that infielder Deven Marrero has been designated for assignment. That move paves the way for the activation of infielder Yolmer Sanchez, who was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox yesterday. Additionally, outfielder Nick Plummer cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets ace Taijuan Walker scratched from Sunday start due to back injury

Mets ace Taijuan Walker will not make his scheduled start on Sunday, manager Buck Showalter tells Tim Healey of Newsday. The righty has been dealing with a bulging disc in his back, which could push him back to Tuesday. Although it’s good that the injury isn’t significant enough to send him to the injured list, it still creates a short-term problem for the Mets.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt

Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
GLENDALE, AZ
deseret.com

How many jersey numbers do the Yankees have left?

The New York Yankees have a lot of double-digit jersey numbers on the field. Jersey numbers was one of the storylines on Sunday in the Blue Jays-Yankee game — in addition to Whit Merrifield’s improbable two-bounce home run — with Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 coming off the board.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy