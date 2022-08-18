ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 15

Renay Peters
3d ago

it's the dog poop and urine as well that attracts the rats . the rats eat the dog feces ...BEWARE of the meat you eat at those lil struggling restaurants

Reply
4
AP_001144.afd5afdfd6c8439f84d7ea2334d481b2.0121
2d ago

What a joke, with your plastic trash cans no rodent control can ever be achieved. They chew right through the cans they don’t need to eat trash on the outside when they can just get it on the inside… Whenwill the local goverment take responsibility for their actions

Reply
3
cherrylime
3d ago

DC had a horrible rat🐀🐀 infestation because of all the excessive building duh🙄🙄

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

'Pedestrian Zone' Sundays kick off in Adams Morgan

WASHINGTON — On Sunday in Adams Morgan, D.C. officials blocked the streets, turned up the music and allowed people to see the neighborhood on foot. The pedestrian-only zone debuted at noon. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department blocked off 18th Street NW to motorists. WUSA9 spoke with business owners...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

DC to offer more than $200K to incentivize residents to buy homes

Prospective homebuyers in Washington, D.C., can now receive more than $200,000 to help with their mortgage down payments, marking the latest effort by the city government to incentivize district residents to purchase homes. When the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1, the maximum down payment D.C. residents can receive...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Downtown Bethesda apartment development updated to include 75 more units

Plans for a new apartment building in downtown Bethesda have been updated to include about 75 more units than originally proposed, according to documents filed with the Montgomery County Planning Board. Developer Foulger-Pratt in 2019 received approval from the Planning Board to build a 22-story, 260-unit multifamily building on three...
BETHESDA, MD
themunchonline.com

4206 Eads Street Northeast

Rent Reduced to $1650 for the first month. Be the first to live in a newly renovated two bed/one bath apartment with granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, and very large backyard perfect for getting some much needed fresh air during your virtual work day. This is one side of a duplex.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Pets & Animals
State
Washington State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
sungazette.news

Police admonishment stops midnight waste-removal effort

A Vienna police officer on Aug. 16 at 11:57 p.m. observed a commercial waste-removal truck in the parking lot of Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., which was removing waste through a manhole and creating excessive noise. Police advised the truck operator of the town’s noise ordinance, and he agreed to...
VIENNA, VA
fox5dc.com

17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US

WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
fox5dc.com

DC celebrates 8th annual Chuck Brown Day

WASHINGTON - It's that time of the year again when the DMV celebrates an icon, Chuck Brown. Brown is also known as the Godfather of Go-Go. Thousands gathered at the Chuck Brown Memorial Park on Saturday for food, drinks, giveaways and of course music. WASHINGTON, D.C. - April 24 -...
WASHINGTON, DC
hyattsvillewire.com

Popular Hyattsville Park Will Close for Renovations Until 2024

A popular Hyattsville park on Gallatin Street will close soon for renovations. Located at 4203 Gallatin St., next to the Mount Hermon Masonic Lodge, Robert J. King Park is heavily used by elementary students from nearby St. Jerome Academy and residents of Hyattsville’s Historic District. The city recently announced...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Rats#D C Health
staffordsheriff.com

Smoothies and Snickerdoodles Scattered, Staff Shoved

A disgruntled customer was arrested after a temper tantrum in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. On August 19th at 2:12 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
STAFFORD, VA
nypressnews.com

Gov. Greg Abbott pledges to continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has already bussed more than 8,000 migrants from the southern border to New York City, Washington, D.C., and other sanctuary cities outside Texas. New York City Mayor Eric Adams says Abbott is playing politics with people’s lives. Michael George has the details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Wbaltv.com

Asia Collective Night Market turns into 'nightmare' for patrons

WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Many people in Howard County are angry and frustrated after what some are calling a nightmare during the Asia Collective Night Market event at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday. People said they came out to support local businesses and were met with chaos. The...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop

On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Commercial Observer

Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants

Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
FREDERICK, MD
NBC Washington

Families Housed at Fort Belvoir File Lawsuit Over Mold

Residents of base housing at the Fort Belvoir Army Installation in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they’re experiencing asthma flareups, skin rashes, headaches and other health problems due to mold in their homes. The residents said they don’t fault the U.S. Army but the company hired to build and manage...
FORT BELVOIR, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy