Renay Peters
3d ago
it's the dog poop and urine as well that attracts the rats . the rats eat the dog feces ...BEWARE of the meat you eat at those lil struggling restaurants
2d ago
What a joke, with your plastic trash cans no rodent control can ever be achieved. They chew right through the cans they don’t need to eat trash on the outside when they can just get it on the inside… Whenwill the local goverment take responsibility for their actions
cherrylime
3d ago
DC had a horrible rat🐀🐀 infestation because of all the excessive building duh🙄🙄
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
'Pedestrian Zone' Sundays kick off in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON — On Sunday in Adams Morgan, D.C. officials blocked the streets, turned up the music and allowed people to see the neighborhood on foot. The pedestrian-only zone debuted at noon. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department blocked off 18th Street NW to motorists. WUSA9 spoke with business owners...
Washington Examiner
DC to offer more than $200K to incentivize residents to buy homes
Prospective homebuyers in Washington, D.C., can now receive more than $200,000 to help with their mortgage down payments, marking the latest effort by the city government to incentivize district residents to purchase homes. When the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1, the maximum down payment D.C. residents can receive...
bethesdamagazine.com
Downtown Bethesda apartment development updated to include 75 more units
Plans for a new apartment building in downtown Bethesda have been updated to include about 75 more units than originally proposed, according to documents filed with the Montgomery County Planning Board. Developer Foulger-Pratt in 2019 received approval from the Planning Board to build a 22-story, 260-unit multifamily building on three...
themunchonline.com
4206 Eads Street Northeast
Rent Reduced to $1650 for the first month. Be the first to live in a newly renovated two bed/one bath apartment with granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, and very large backyard perfect for getting some much needed fresh air during your virtual work day. This is one side of a duplex.
sungazette.news
Police admonishment stops midnight waste-removal effort
A Vienna police officer on Aug. 16 at 11:57 p.m. observed a commercial waste-removal truck in the parking lot of Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., which was removing waste through a manhole and creating excessive noise. Police advised the truck operator of the town’s noise ordinance, and he agreed to...
fox5dc.com
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
fox5dc.com
DC celebrates 8th annual Chuck Brown Day
WASHINGTON - It's that time of the year again when the DMV celebrates an icon, Chuck Brown. Brown is also known as the Godfather of Go-Go. Thousands gathered at the Chuck Brown Memorial Park on Saturday for food, drinks, giveaways and of course music. WASHINGTON, D.C. - April 24 -...
hyattsvillewire.com
Popular Hyattsville Park Will Close for Renovations Until 2024
A popular Hyattsville park on Gallatin Street will close soon for renovations. Located at 4203 Gallatin St., next to the Mount Hermon Masonic Lodge, Robert J. King Park is heavily used by elementary students from nearby St. Jerome Academy and residents of Hyattsville’s Historic District. The city recently announced...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Urges DC Residents to Take Advantage of Programs to Buy A Home or Keep Their Home
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development; and DC Department of Housing and Community Development. Richard Livingstone (DHCD) The Homeowner Assistance Fund Can Help Current Homeowners Keep Their Homes, the Home Purchase Assistance Program Can Help More Washingtonians...
staffordsheriff.com
Smoothies and Snickerdoodles Scattered, Staff Shoved
A disgruntled customer was arrested after a temper tantrum in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. On August 19th at 2:12 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
nypressnews.com
Gov. Greg Abbott pledges to continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has already bussed more than 8,000 migrants from the southern border to New York City, Washington, D.C., and other sanctuary cities outside Texas. New York City Mayor Eric Adams says Abbott is playing politics with people’s lives. Michael George has the details.
Black MD couple sees home value jump nearly $300K when White friend stands-in; housing advocates demand action
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The lawsuit of a Maryland couple against a real estate appraiser and online mortgage provider is sparking renewed outrage among housing advocates and researchers familiar with well documented cases of low home appraisals for minority homeowners and houses in minority-majority neighborhoods. Dr. Nathan Connolly and...
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.
Migrants continue to cross the border and many have run into issues. Either they were unprepared for what to expect when they enter the United States or their plans didn’t go as expected.
Wbaltv.com
Asia Collective Night Market turns into 'nightmare' for patrons
WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Many people in Howard County are angry and frustrated after what some are calling a nightmare during the Asia Collective Night Market event at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday. People said they came out to support local businesses and were met with chaos. The...
WTOP
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop
On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
WJLA
Capitol Police celebrates department's recent Explosion Detection graduating class
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — The U.S. Capitol Police Department is celebrating its recent class from the Explosion Detection Course. According to the department, four of the handlers are new to the K-9 Unit. One handler was already a technician, but his last dog passed away, so he was bringing his new dog, Odin, through the training course.
Commercial Observer
Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants
Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
NBC Washington
Families Housed at Fort Belvoir File Lawsuit Over Mold
Residents of base housing at the Fort Belvoir Army Installation in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they’re experiencing asthma flareups, skin rashes, headaches and other health problems due to mold in their homes. The residents said they don’t fault the U.S. Army but the company hired to build and manage...
Eater: Quarry House Tavern is an Affordable Dining Option
The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Eater has named Quarry House Tavern in downtown Silver Spring one of 16 Excellent and Affordable Dining Options in the D.C. area:. This is one of Silver Spring’s...
