Read full article on original website
Related
Central Michigan Life
CMU prioritizing consistency in its approach to special teams
That was the message Central Michigan special teams coordinator Keith Murphy had for his specialists, particularly towards the kickers and punters. Sophomore kicker Marshall Meeder echoed that sentiment when discussing his up-and-down performance last season. “I had a couple of mistakes and I kind of let that get to my...
WZZM 13
Expectations remain high at Ferris State following national championship
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ferris State Bulldogs are ready for the 2022 season to begin as the team gathered at Top Taggart Field on Saturday morning for team pictures and a scrimmage. The Bulldogs capped off a perfect 14-0 season last year to win the football program's first...
Kentucky Wildcats Opponent Preview: Northern Illinois Huskies
For Kentucky's fourth matchup of the season, the Wildcats will have a second serving of MACtion, as they'll host the defending conference champions, Northern Illinois. It will be the next-to-last non-conference game of the season for UK, as just the Governor's Cup matchup against Louisville will ...
Central Michigan Life
“We know what we lost”: How the CMU wide receiver room has retooled
When Kalil Pimpleton and JaCorey Sullivan exited the Central Michigan football program, its wide receiver room took a massive hit. With the 2022 season looming on the horizon, wide receivers coach Alvin Slaughter isn’t letting the losses change the mentality of his room. “The standard is the standard,” Slaughter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mr. CFB: So Is Kentucky A Basketball School? The Readers Weigh In
Earlier this week I wrote a column on the current spat between Kentucky basketball Coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops. Calipari, who wants a new state-of-the-art practice facility, said Kentucky is “a basketball school” and thus the new building is justified. No question that ...
foxlexington.com
Source: Jason Moseley out at Frederick Douglass
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A source close to the situation confirmed to FOX 56 Sports that Jason Moseley is currently removed from his position as Frederick Douglass head boys basketball coach. The source confirmed he is no longer the head coach “at this time.”. Matt Jones of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
WTVQ
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
Lanes on Winchester Rd. in Lexington shut down after crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Lexington police say two drivers were taken to a hospital after a crash on Winchester Road at Bahama Road at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. According to officers, one driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second driver was taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are actively investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Officials responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:00 in the morning near Cheetah’s Club on East New Circle. After arriving, police found shell casings at the scene. Shortly after officers responded...
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest man in connection with shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a shooting from last week. J’Lynn Hersey, 18, is facing multiple charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Police said a woman was shot on Nickwood Trail last Thursday, and investigators later connected Hersey to the shooting.
WKYT 27
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning. The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened. Officials said one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MetroTimes
Michigan state House bill would eliminate fees to call a loved one in jail
In Roscommon County, a 15-minute phone call to a loved one in jail costs $22.56. The price of calling an incarcerated person in county jails, state prisons, and juvenile facilities vary by county, but the fees and charges are often too high to regularly stay in touch with a loved one, advocates say.
Comments / 0