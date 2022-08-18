ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Central Michigan Life

CMU prioritizing consistency in its approach to special teams

That was the message Central Michigan special teams coordinator Keith Murphy had for his specialists, particularly towards the kickers and punters. Sophomore kicker Marshall Meeder echoed that sentiment when discussing his up-and-down performance last season. “I had a couple of mistakes and I kind of let that get to my...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

“We know what we lost”: How the CMU wide receiver room has retooled

When Kalil Pimpleton and JaCorey Sullivan exited the Central Michigan football program, its wide receiver room took a massive hit. With the 2022 season looming on the horizon, wide receivers coach Alvin Slaughter isn’t letting the losses change the mentality of his room. “The standard is the standard,” Slaughter...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morehead, KY
Mount Pleasant, MI
Sports
City
Marquette, MI
Morehead, KY
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
Local
Kentucky Sports
foxlexington.com

Source: Jason Moseley out at Frederick Douglass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A source close to the situation confirmed to FOX 56 Sports that Jason Moseley is currently removed from his position as Frederick Douglass head boys basketball coach. The source confirmed he is no longer the head coach “at this time.”. Matt Jones of...
LEXINGTON, KY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTVQ

Person found dead on Linden Walk identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morehead State#Cmu#Chippewas#Mid American Conference
WTVQ

Lanes on Winchester Rd. in Lexington shut down after crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Lexington police say two drivers were taken to a hospital after a crash on Winchester Road at Bahama Road at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. According to officers, one driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second driver was taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigate overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are actively investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Officials responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:00 in the morning near Cheetah’s Club on East New Circle. After arriving, police found shell casings at the scene. Shortly after officers responded...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police arrest man in connection with shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a shooting from last week. J’Lynn Hersey, 18, is facing multiple charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Police said a woman was shot on Nickwood Trail last Thursday, and investigators later connected Hersey to the shooting.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning. The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened. Officials said one...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy