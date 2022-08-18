ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral officials discuss ban for overnight parking for commercial vehicles

By Elisia Alonso
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is working to keep commercial trucks and trailers out of growing neighborhoods.

On Wednesday, city council members unanimously agreed on a proposal to add several streets to the city’s ordinance prohibiting commercial vehicle parking overnight.

City officials say congested streets become dangerous when too many vehicles are idle.

Right now 13 streets have protected residential parking at night.

City council will soon vote to include Ceitus Terrace along SW 10th place and SW 12 Avenue.

The approval is expected to happen in upcoming weeks.

Officials say once signs are posted violators could face fines.

