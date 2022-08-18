Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Nathan Fielder’s Docu-Comedy ‘The Rehearsal’ Renewed for a Second Season
Nathan Fielder’s docu-comedy series for HBO, The Rehearsal, will receive a second run. Created, written, directed by and starring Fielder, the show prepares ordinary people to encounter difficult conversion and life events through a rehearsal, using paid actors and sets to mimic real-life situations. For instance, the first episode...
See iconic moments from Anne Heche's acting career
Anne Heche’s career has spanned over 30 years with roles in films like “Six Days, Seven Nights” and “Donnie Brasco.”
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
According to Lisa Kudrow, Jerry Seinfeld Believed ‘Seinfeld’ Was Responsible for the Success of ‘Friends’?
Jerry Seinfeld reportedly believed 'Seinfeld' was responsible for 'Friends' early success. At least, he insinuated it when he met Lisa Kudrow in the 1990s.
‘Last Man Standing:’ Tim Allen and This Castmate Bonded Over Their Shared Love of Vintage Cars
Tim Allen and Jay Leno are well-known car aficionados. And that shared love is exactly what brought them together for Last Man Standing. In the 90s, Leno and Allen were both helming their own massive TV hits. Allen was the star of Tool Time and Leno was in the prime of The Late Night Show. And somewhere along the way, the guys realized that they each had an impressive vintage car collection. Because of that, they started talking. And they built a friendly competition around having the best wheels. That competition still stands today.
Michael Franzese Walked Out of ‘Goodfellas’ After His Character Was Introduced
Michael Franzese was surprised to see a character named after him in 'Goodfellas' — which is what led him to walk out of the theater.
EW.com
Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles
A week after Anne Heche's tragic car crash, the actress was pronounced legally dead at age 53. Heche's life and career were filled with ups and downs, but ultimately, she proved herself over and over again to be a star of resilience and determination. Between her high-profile relationship with Ellen...
‘Law & Order’ Boss Reveals Details Behind Anthony Anderson’s Exit
The 22nd season premiere of the hit NBC crime-drama TV series Law & Order is just around the corner. However, this recently revived series will be returning without one character who returned for season 21. Now, one of the minds behind the award-winning Law & Order franchise, showrunner Rick Eid, is explaining how this character will be written out of the series as the new season hits the airwaves on September 22.
‘Another World’: Anne Heche and Ray Liotta Had Major Runs on the Long-Running Soap Opera
Last week, a devastating crash claimed the life of actress Anne Heche. And, since then, the star has been remembered for some of her most prolific roles on the big screen…as well as on the small screen. During her long career, which spanned over three decades, Heche has done a wide variety of projects. Each project ranged from big-time blockbusters to indie film favorites, and TV comedy shows. Heche even had a stint on the popular NBC soap opera Another World.
It's A Wrap: Hollywood Power Couple Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser Split, 'Mad Men' Actor Files For Divorce
Hollywood stars Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are parting ways, Radar can confirm. The Mad Men actor has filed for divorce after eight years of marriage. According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kartheiser, 43, was the one to submit the paperwork to the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York on August 10. RadarOnline.com has learned that after his summons of notice was entered on the aforementioned date, an acknowledgment of service was processed the following day.The divorce is listed as uncontested at this time. A romance first blossomed between them when the actress landed a role in...
‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen’s Reboot Series Adds ‘NCIS’ Alum to Season 1 Cast
Tim Allen‘s next Santa Clause project has added a major new cast member, and she’s a familiar face to tv fans. Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.
Raising Hope's Garret Dillahunt And Martha Plimpton On Reuniting For New Streaming Comedy
Raising Hope vets Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton are reuniting for a new comedy on Amazon Freevee!
Laura Whitmore Dumps ‘Love Island UK’, Host Quits ITV Show Ahead Of Winter Season
Laura Whitmore has confirmed that she will not be returning to Love Island UK when the reality show returns for its winter season at the beginning of 2023. “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island,” Whitmore posted on Instagram. “There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.” Whitmore continued, “I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline...
Food Network and HGTV Set Four Scripted Holiday Movies at Discovery+ Featuring Ben and Erin Napier, Bobby Flay and More (EXCLUSIVE)
Following last year’s premiere of “Candy Coated Christmas,” featuring Food Network star Ree Drummond, Discovery+ is getting even more into the scripted holiday spirit with two new Christmas movies from Food Network — and the first two ever from HGTV, Variety has learned exclusively. The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cable channels have just wrapped production on the four features, which include cameos from HGTV’s “Home Town” hosts Ben and Erin Napier and “Love It or List It’s” Hilary Farr, as well as Food Network stars Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman. Titled “One Delicious Christmas,” “A Gingerbread Christmas,” “A Christmas Open House” and “Designing...
Paul Sorvino honored by wife Dee Dee, other stars at his celebration of life: 'The ultimate movie star'
Paul Sorvino was honored Wednesday night during a celebration of life at the Hollywood Museum. The actor passed away on July 25 from natural causes. His death was announced by his wife Dee Dee Sorvino and his longtime representative Roger Neal. Dee Dee, Joe Mantegna and Lainie Kazan spoke to...
Anne Heche’s 2001 Memoir ‘Call Me Crazy’ Is Selling for Hundreds After Her Tragic Car Accident, Death
In memoriam. Anne Heche’s death following a fiery car crash has fostered a renewed interest in her book, Call Me Crazy — and the price point is steep. The late star’s 2001 memoir, which detailed her mental health journey, childhood abuse and high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, is listed for $749 by one Amazon reseller. […]
