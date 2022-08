The kids from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania of the Mid-Atlantic Region face a regional rival when they take on the New England Region boys from Middleborough, Massachusetts in the final game of Day 4 at the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. This game takes place at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 20 and is being broadcast live on ESPN2, but will also be streaming on ESPN Plus as well.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO