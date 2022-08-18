Read full article on original website
Man Injured in Shooting in Menlo Park
A drive-by shooting in Menlo Park Sunday afternoon left one man with multiple gunshot wounds and police looking for the shooter. Police received a call just after 1:20 p.m. about a shooting near Oak Grove Ave. and Alma St. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and administered aid until the victim could be transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Warn of Increase in Strong Arm Rolex Watch Thefts
The Bay Area has seen a series of Rolex watch thefts, according to the Oakland Police Department. Oakland Police said they have investigated more than 20 such robberies this year and are urging the community to be aware. Most of the cases involve an armed person attempting to forcibly remove...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police say 3 people shot in Mission District, 1 dies at hospital
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said three people were shot Sunday in the Mission District, and one died of their injuries. At approximately 2:25 a.m. officers responded to Mission Street and 19th Street on a report of shooting. Officers found three victims suffering from apparent gun shot wounds, and one victim suffering from other non-life threatening injuries when they arrived.
Suspects allegedly assault victim with shovel in ‘anti-transgender hate crime’
University of California Police Department is investigating a possible hate crime that occurred, according to a statement.
NBC Bay Area
Attack Near People's Park in Berkeley
An attempted aggravated assault occurred at a UC Berkeley construction site at 7:41 a.m. on the 2500 block of Haste Street on Sunday morning, the UC Berkeley Police Department announced. According to a statement released by UC Berkeley, the assault was done with a baseball bat. This is an ongoing...
VIDEO: Sideshow blocks freeway traffic in San Jose
Police broke up multiple sideshows in San Jose on Saturday, but not before many people were stuck in traffic waiting for the cars to disperse.
NBC Bay Area
Family Responds After Arrests Made in Shooting Death of SJ Safeway Worker
Family members are reacting after police made two arrests in the shooting death of a San Jose Safeway worker. Flowers and candles still can be found along the sidewalk outside the Safeway store on Hamilton Avenue. It’s a tribute to 24-year-old Manuel Huizar, a Safeway employee who was murdered inside the store on June 5.
Police recover retail merchandise, drugs in South San Francisco; 3 arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday night at a traffic stop in South San Francisco where officers spotted retail merchandise with the security tags still attached, police announced in a social media post. The estimated value of the items stolen is $2,000 — a number of Lego […]
'She's not safe': SJ parent scared to send child to school after brutal campus fight, graphic video
Just days after the return to campus at Bernal Intermediate School, a graphic video from Tuesday captured the moment a female student punched another girl repeatedly in the head.
calmatters.network
Police bust Palo Alto marijuana grow house
Palo Alto police uncovered a marijuana-growing operation in a Crescent Park home on Aug. 10 while investigating a noise complaint, Sgt. David Lee said. Officers responding to a neighbor’s complaint about noise coming from the property in the 1400 block of Arcadia Place at 12:42 a.m. could see that the interior of the home was being used to cultivate marijuana. Lee said he couldn’t discuss the quantity since the investigation is ongoing.
KTVU FOX 2
Caught in act, suspect in catalytic theft freed by San Francisco cops
SAN FRANCISCO - It seemed like a slam dunk. Witnesses saw a catalytic converter theft in progress and called the cops. They came quick. Case closed? Well, not quite. It happened at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in San Francisco's Richmond District. Surveillance video shows a man backing a stolen Honda...
arizonasuntimes.com
Church Sues Police Department, City for Taking Its Weed and Shrooms
A religious organization in Oakland, California, that celebrates controlled psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana use is suing the city, the police department and one of its officers for allegedly violating its First- and 14th-Amendment rights in connection with a 2020 raid that seized substances from its building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
svvoice.com
1982 Sunnyvale Cold Case Arrest Made
The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office has charged a 75-year-old resident of Hawaii for the stabbing murder of a teenage girl in 1982. Karen Stitt was last seen by her teenage boyfriend walking at night toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. The next morning her naked body was found concealed behind a blood-stained cinderblock wall. The 15-year-old Palo Alto girl had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
rwcpulse.com
Homeless man collapses, dies moments after confrontation with law enforcement atop building in Redwood City
A homeless man who had climbed up onto a parking garage collapsed "while under police surveillance" on Thursday afternoon after he threw roof tiles and debris at bystanders, according to Redwood City fire officials. Although paramedics attempted life-saving measures, the man died at the scene. It's not clear how the...
Catalytic converter thief caught and released, victims say
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s a crime all too familiar in the Bay Area — catalytic converter thefts. Two San Francisco women say they caught a thief in the act and called police, who they say let the man go. It was around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday when home surveillance video captured a Honda Accord […]
Minor at Santa Clara Juvenile Hall punched over 10 times by counselor
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall counselor was sentenced to six months in home detention after assaulting a detained minor, the Santa Clara Office of the District Attorney announced on Friday. 46-year-old Robert Medellin was sentenced Friday. Medellin’s assault of a minor occurred on April 14 after the victim and […]
Four minors detained after gunfire in SF
Four masked minors were detained after allegedly firing guns towards cars and a home, according to a tweet from an San Francisco Police Department officer.
San Rafael man charged with attacking wife during trip to Yosemite
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – A Marin County man is facing a domestic violence charge after he was accused of attacking his wife during a trip to Yosemite National Park earlier this month, federal prosecutors said.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has charged 59-year-old Stefan Niels Wieste Kirkeby of San Rafael.Court documents said Kirkeby and his wife were visiting the park on August 4 when the pair got into what was described as a verbal confrontation.The victim told authorities that Kirkeby grabbed her by the wrist and the pair fell to the ground. During the altercation, Kirkeby also threatened to kill her and himself.Other park visitors intervened due to the yelling and the threats of harm, prosecutors said. The victim suffered bruises, pain to her wrist and scratches during the incident.According to jail records, Kirkeby is being held at the Fresno County Jail on a federal marshal hold. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charge. If convicted, Kirkeby faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.
Two men injured after restaurant shooting in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a restaurant Friday night, according to Union City Police. KRON ON is streaming news now The shooting occurred at Mexico Lindo restaurant at around 11:50 p.m. During the time of the shooting the restaurant was crowded, police said. The two […]
CA serial killer who admitted to 13 murders in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara counties dies in prison
Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a priest he killed in a confessional booth, according to the Santa Cruz County district attorney's office.
