Hagerstown, IN

woofboomnews.com

Madison County Festival Shut Down

Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

PHOTOS: Landspout creates funnel in the Indiana sky

On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed a landspout occurred in northcentral Indiana. The spout prompted a Tornado Warning in Randolph County. Was your residence affected? If so, send us a photo to wxinweb@nexstar.tv and electronically sign a content consent form here.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

High School Football: August 19th

INDIANAPOLIS – The new high school football season kicked off across the state on Friday night. Center Grove began its pursuit of a third straight state championship, while Ben Davis and Brownsburg met in a west side battle and Chatard and Brebeuf played on the big stage of Lucas Oil Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Turning up the heat in Indiana this week!

INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for a surge of summer heat to round off the upcoming week. Dry weather with sunshine is ahead, as temperatures climb each day. Not much rain in the forecast this week! We will have sunshine across much of the state. Day by day, this will help us to eventually heat into the upper 80s by the weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Andretti Global plans $200M headquarters in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — Andretti Global on Monday announced plans to build its universal motorsports headquarters in Fishers. The $200-million, 575,000-square-foot facility will be built on 90 acres near the Nickle Plate Trail, Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. Construction is expected to begin this fall, and the facility expected to be operational by 2025.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Beech Grove basketball coach resigns following cocaine charges

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Officials at Beech Grove City Schools confirmed Michael Renfro has resigned from his positions as a teacher and the boy’s head basketball coach, following a cocaine-related arrest earlier in August. The district provided the following statement:. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Michael Renfro, who...
BEECH GROVE, IN
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Indiana

The job market in Indianapolis has been growing over the past few years. No doubt, it’s expected to keep growing. Looking for your first job or a new career after many years? The highest-paid jobs in Indiana are your best bet at making a lot of money. Are you...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close

INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to CBS4 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s state alcohol and tobacco commission voted to revoke the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
KISS 106

Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October

Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
WRBI Radio

SE Indiana firefighters have a busy weekend

Southeastern Indiana — It was a busy weekend for area firefighters. A vacant building caught fire late Sunday night on Sharptown Road in eastern Franklin County. Crews from Drewersburg and New Trenton battled the flames. A blaze broke out Saturday morning at the Decatur Hills Landfill on County Road...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WBNS 10TV Columbus

VIDEO: Indiana officer's fiancée walks down aisle in special moment at hospital

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police officer Seara Burton has been fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital, after being critically injured in a shooting a week before her wedding. It wasn't the wedding they had planned, but on Saturday, her fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok...
cbs4indy.com

Indy FOP delivers overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Prosecutor, court system

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police announced an overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Courts and in Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. On Aug. 4, members of the Indy FOP convened in order to hold a vote of confidence on the prosecutor and the courts in Marion County. The decision to hold the vote came in the wake of the death of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed by a suspect who had a lengthy criminal history.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Quiet day means no new temperature, rainfall records

INDIANAPOLIS – With temperatures very seasonal today in the 80s under a mix of sun and clouds, our temperature records and rainfall records will continue for this date. Record high temperature: 101° (1936) Record low temperature: 46° (1950) Record rainfall: 1.90″ (1989) On this date back...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man kicked out of Indiana State Fair for having rifle parts in backpack

INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police confirmed Friday that a man was found to have disassembled pieces of a rifle in his backpack while on fairgrounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Weekend thunderstorms for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Indiana this weekend. The rest of Friday Saturday showers and storms Scattered showers and thunderstorms make their way across central Indiana Saturday. An area of low pressure overhead will provide rainfall before we heat into the afternoon to the mid 80s. The morning starts […]
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Celebrating Indiana’s only president

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Birthday, Mr. President!. The Benjamin Harrison Presidential site is celebrating the 189th birthday of Indiana’s only president, Benjamin Harrison. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. and will feature tours of the president’s former home, reenactors, and, of course, birthday cake!. Benjamin Harrison Presidential...
INDIANA STATE

