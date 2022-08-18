ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFL Announces Decision of Deshaun Watson Appeal

By Matty Willz
92Q
92Q
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNk8K_0hMgSyY200

The appeal process initiated by the NFL over the six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has wrapped, and Watson will be suspended 11 games for the upcoming NFL season. He’ll also pay a $5 million fine.

Watson was originally suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Less than three days later, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appealed that decision.

The original ruling was made by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson , who was jointly agreed upon to rule on such matters by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

We’ll have more on this story as details emerge.

The Latest:

The post NFL Announces Decision of Deshaun Watson Appeal appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Colin Kaepernick through the years

Colin Kaepernick ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick interacts with fans during the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images) (Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)
NFL
92Q

92Q

163
Followers
901
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy