Charlotte, NC

Lowe’s opens its tech hub in Charlotte’s South End

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Lowe’s Tech Hub is officially open for business in South End.

Lowe’s Cos. Inc. CEO Marvin Ellison says over 1,000 employees began working at the tech hub this month. A ribbon-cutting event will be held in October.

“We’re up and going and excited about getting this thing fully functional. The pandemic slowed us down,” he says.

Mooresville-based Lowe’s first announced it would anchor that 23-story tower in 2019. It is leasing 357,000 square feet at 100 W. Worthington Ave. At the time, Lowe’s said it planned to invest $153 million and house up to 2,000 tech employees there.

