cpr.org
The debate over cleaner, pricier gasoline on the Front Range, explained
After decades of failing to meet federal air pollution standards, Colorado's Front Range is set to become the latest region required to sell reformulated gasoline every summer. The federal mandate aims to address metro Denver's persistent smog problem. In April, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed reclassifying most of the...
coloradosun.com
Colorado communities are harvesting record real estate transfer taxes. But they are not banking on the boom.
After a billionaire went on a spending spree in downtown Crested Butte — and hordes of out-of-towners bought homes in the pandemic’s urban exodus — the end-of-the-road village of roughly 1,400 has spent close to $7 million on land acquisitions, easements, a B&B for workers and a transition to all-electric cars and vehicles.
Gun advocacy groups sue more Colorado cities over controls
BOULDER, Colo. — Two gun rights organizations filed federal court lawsuits Thursday challenging bans on semi-automatic weapons and magazine ammunition restrictions adopted by two Colorado cities after the state allowed local municipalities to enact tougher gun control measures than called for by state law. The lawsuits against Boulder and...
Westbound US 36 reopened after serious crash
The westbound lanes of U.S. 36 near West Flatiron Crossing Drive were reopened after a lengthy closure due to a serious crash.
Colorado burn scars under a high flood threat Sunday
Several burn scar areas in Colorado are under a high to moderate flood threat Sunday as slow-moving storms could produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
When will leaves start changing color in Colorado?
August is coming to a close and that means Colorado is a few weeks away from starting to see the aspen trees transform from shades of green to shades of orange, red, and yellow.
'My jaw just dropped': Colorado man billed more than $10,000 by Xcel
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A glitch in Xcel Energy's system that tracks meter readings nearly cost a man living in Northglenn more than $10,000. Alex Bradley moved to the Keystone Apartments in Northglenn on July 15. He'd only been in his two-bedroom apartment for two weeks before his first energy bill was delivered to his email.
NBC News
Colorado River water levels drop to historic lows as area contends with 23-year drought
This week, the federal government announced emergency water cuts for states along the river. The river serves roughly 40 million people, and population growth trends suggest the drought may only worsen. Aug. 21, 2022.
rrobserver.com
Colorado River system at a ‘tipping point’
Federal officials on Tuesday warned that the Colorado River system is at a “tipping point,” a drought crisis that demands big reductions in water allocation along the river. The U.S. Interior Department did not announce any mandatory water cuts for New Mexico. But the state’s existing water conservation...
These 12 Colorado Small Towns Say ‘Meet Me On Main Street’
Life on Colorado's Western Slope means still being able to enjoy a slice of old-time America known as Main Street. Living in a giant city like Denver will feel a lot different than heading downtown in a place like Grand Junction. Today, we're looking at several towns around the state that invites us to 'Meet Me On Main Street.'
kiowacountypress.net
Mark Hillman’s Capitol Review - Today Colorado is a mess. Have voters had enough?
Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation. Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. Many of today's problems are the predictable result of "progressive" policies adopted during the four-year reign...
Switch to native grasses will save millions of gallons of water in Littleton
At first glance of a field in Littleton, it looks like three acres of dirt. When looking a little closer, it becomes clear — there's more to the story.
Westword
Rich People Are Coming to Colorado! Thousands of Them!
There's more bad news for Coloradans hoping to buy a home. A recent study showed that transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios because they generally have more money to spend, and now a new report reveals that Colorado is among the top destinations in the country for wealthy out-of-staters looking to move.
Aspen Daily News
Incident that closed airport Monday was 4th time this year private jet skipped runway
Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said the cause of Monday’s accident in which a private jet veered off the runway after landing in rainy weather is under investigation. The incident involving a Cessna Citation business jet that originated from Centennial Airport near Denver occurred at about 4:45 p.m....
The History Behind This Abandoned Colorado Mine in Chaffee County
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
theprowersjournal.com
Career CPW Officer Devoted Life to Working for Colorado’s Wildlife, Outdoor Enthusiasts
LA JUNTA, Colo. – As a temporary employee at a federal wildlife office in Fort Collins some 40 years ago, Steve Keefer shared in the excitement of the discovery of a colony of black-footed ferrets in Wyoming. The black-footed ferret had been feared extinct for years in North America...
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
Native Colorado grass saving water in Arapahoe County
LITTLETON, Colo. — Arapahoe County is getting back to its native roots by replacing Kentucky Bluegrass with Colorado prairie grass. The goal is to save water. The Bluegrass can require up to 2.5 inches of water every week during the hot summer months, while the native prairie grass will not require irrigation at all.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
