Morristown, TN

wvlt.tv

Breathing new life into historic Blount County property

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing Morristown homeless woman found safe

The shooting happened at the Shell gas station located on Western Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. 18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Morristown investigators said they were looking to speak with a man named Walter Noe Mendez.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Elephants at Zoo Knoxville

The man reportedly offered to buy a homeless man food before the man beat and robbed him. Morristown Police Department officers are looking for a missing homeless woman, a release from the department states.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing Morristown homeless woman subject of Silver Alert

Driver airlifted to UTMC following multi-vehicle crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge. Two people were injured following a crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge Friday night, according to officials with the city. Covenant Health pays thousands after deaf man claims he was denied an interpreter at...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wears Valley restaurant is using its 10-year anniversary celebration to benefit a local fire department. The celebration will be held on Aug. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Elvira’s Cafe. There will be food, games, live entertainment and prizes for those in attendance.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Restaurant will be built out of almost 100-year-old church in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of Knoxville developers announced they were opening a new restaurant inside the original building of a church in South Knoxville. Jay Benson, Tim Duff, Jason Stouffer, and Chris Spiller bought the nearly 100-year-old original building of the Sevier Heights Baptist Church. The building was previously empty, according to reports.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

City of Kingsport celebrates 200 years

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s a big milestone for the Model City – 200 years. 200 years ago, Kingsport’s first charter was signed. A celebration kicked off at the Netherland Inn Saturday with music, re-enactors and a mock charter signing. Organizers said celebrating historical milestones is important so the City doesn’t forget where it came […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
wvlt.tv

Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg Police Department officials are investigating the death of a man at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park. Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue Department crews were sent to Campbell Lead Road at the Skylift Park at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday, city officials said. When crews arrived, they found a body underneath the SkyBridge. The Pigeon Forge Fire Department and Sevier County Medical Examiners Office also responded to the scene.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

All three elephants at Zoo Knoxville moving to sanctuary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All three elephants at Zoo Knoxville will be moving to the Elephant Sanctuary in Middle Tennessee, zoo officials announced on Monday. Zoo officials said the Elephant Sanctuary has more elephants, which will help the animals to fulfill their social needs as they get older. Tonka, Jana...
KNOXVILLE, TN

