Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Tenneva Hotel Design Problems Revealed in U.S. District Court FilingsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
Helping Mamas Knoxville gets donations to buy van, expand to rural parts of East Tennessee
A Rural Metro spokesperson encouraged travelers to look out for motorcyclists while on the road. The shooting happened at the Shell gas station located on Western Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. 18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say. Updated: 5 hours ago.
wvlt.tv
Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed
All three elephants at Zoo Knoxville will be moving to the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, zoo officials announced on Monday. The driver was driving “at a high rate of speed” in the wrong lane of Bob Kirby Road, a witness said. Noon Weather. Updated: 4 hours ago. Noon...
wvlt.tv
Breathing new life into historic Blount County property
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville City School donates computers to new youth center, veterans center
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Board of Education voted to donate 15 laptops to two organizations in Hawkins County: the Brighter Horizons Youth Center and the Veterans Center. The BOE decided to declare the 15 Dell Latitude 3460 laptop computers as surplus property at its Aug. 9 meeting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Missing Morristown homeless woman found safe
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station located on Western Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. 18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Morristown investigators said they were looking to speak with a man named Walter Noe Mendez.
wvlt.tv
Decades worth of practice | Townsend woodcarver creates art from memory
Driver airlifted to UTMC following multi-vehicle crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge. Two people were injured following a crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge Friday night, according to officials with the city. Covenant Health pays thousands after deaf man claims he was denied an interpreter at...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man loses cat, says family that found it refuses to return it
Driver airlifted to UTMC following multi-vehicle crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge. Two people were injured following a crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge Friday night, according to officials with the city. Covenant Health pays thousands after deaf man claims he was denied an interpreter at...
wvlt.tv
Elephants at Zoo Knoxville
The man reportedly offered to buy a homeless man food before the man beat and robbed him. Morristown Police Department officers are looking for a missing homeless woman, a release from the department states.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Missing Morristown homeless woman subject of Silver Alert
Driver airlifted to UTMC following multi-vehicle crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge. Two people were injured following a crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge Friday night, according to officials with the city. Covenant Health pays thousands after deaf man claims he was denied an interpreter at...
wvlt.tv
Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wears Valley restaurant is using its 10-year anniversary celebration to benefit a local fire department. The celebration will be held on Aug. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Elvira’s Cafe. There will be food, games, live entertainment and prizes for those in attendance.
One Silver Alert still active in East Tennessee
Three Silver Alerts were issued for people who were recently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
Restaurant will be built out of almost 100-year-old church in South Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of Knoxville developers announced they were opening a new restaurant inside the original building of a church in South Knoxville. Jay Benson, Tim Duff, Jason Stouffer, and Chris Spiller bought the nearly 100-year-old original building of the Sevier Heights Baptist Church. The building was previously empty, according to reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
A football stadium sized room, a 200 foot waterfall, and a seismograph all call an East Ten. cavern
Driver airlifted to UTMC following multi-vehicle crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge. Two people were injured following a crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge Friday night, according to officials with the city. Covenant Health pays thousands after deaf man claims he was denied an interpreter at...
wcyb.com
Dog revived by Kingsport Fire Department visits the firefighter who saved his life
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — After being in a car accident, the only thing Ellen Johnston worried about was the condition of her dog, Rico. He was stiff, his head was jutted, and I picked him up and carried him to the fire truck, not knowing if they could or would do anything," Ellen Johnston, Rico's owner said.
WBIR
Worry rises from redesign of Knoxville park
The city wants to redesign the Cradle of the Country Music Park. Part of that plan calls for replacing trees with art which is raising some concern.
City of Kingsport celebrates 200 years
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s a big milestone for the Model City – 200 years. 200 years ago, Kingsport’s first charter was signed. A celebration kicked off at the Netherland Inn Saturday with music, re-enactors and a mock charter signing. Organizers said celebrating historical milestones is important so the City doesn’t forget where it came […]
Kingsport Times-News
HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
Young-Williams to take in nearly 30 more beagles rescued from Virginia breeding and research facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center will soon be looking for forever homes for another batch of beagles rescued from a mass-breeding facility in July. YWAC took in 20 of the more than 4,000 beagles in need of homes earlier this month. On Friday, it announced it would take in another 29 beagles through September.
wvlt.tv
Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg Police Department officials are investigating the death of a man at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park. Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue Department crews were sent to Campbell Lead Road at the Skylift Park at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday, city officials said. When crews arrived, they found a body underneath the SkyBridge. The Pigeon Forge Fire Department and Sevier County Medical Examiners Office also responded to the scene.
wvlt.tv
All three elephants at Zoo Knoxville moving to sanctuary
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All three elephants at Zoo Knoxville will be moving to the Elephant Sanctuary in Middle Tennessee, zoo officials announced on Monday. Zoo officials said the Elephant Sanctuary has more elephants, which will help the animals to fulfill their social needs as they get older. Tonka, Jana...
Comments / 0