WESH
Florida deputy resigns after video shows tense traffic stop involving pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy has resigned after a video showed a tense traffic stop involving a pregnant woman. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, told News4Jax she and her three children were on their way home from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
WESH
Registration opens for panel focused on farming in Florida
Registration is open for a panel on set to educate the community on farming across Florida. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Office of Diversity and Inclusion, in collaboration with University of Florida IFAS Extension and Orange County Government, are all working with agriculture experts for the Black Farmer Meetup.
WESH
Meet the Press' Chuck Todd discusses Florida Democratic primary for governor on WESH 2
Florida's primary is this coming Tuesday and voters are already heading to the polls across the state to early vote. While every congressional race is on the ballot, many will be watching the key race determining who faces off against Gov. Ron DeSantis from the Democrats. Earlier Friday, WESH 2's...
