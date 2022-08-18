Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJCL
Body found by divers believed to be missing California teen Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Human remains found with a car submerged in a reservoir near where Truckee 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing two weeks ago are "more than likely" Rodni's, the Nevada County sheriff said on Monday. "We believe it is our missing person," Sheriff Shannan Moon said. "We have...
WJCL
Church incident in Pooler leads investigators to double homicide in Florida
The Pooler Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after connecting him to a double homicide in Florida. On Tuesday morning, First Baptist Church of Pooler called police to report a suspicious man, now identified as James Green. The church told dispatchers that the man had asked to speak to...
WJCL
Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah
A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
WJCL
Three law enforcement officers in Arkansas suspended following video of violent arrest
The images in the video above may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion advised. Two sheriff's deputies and a police officer in Arkansas have been suspended after making an arrest on Sunday morning. A video posted to Facebook, which can be viewed above, shows officers hitting a man they were...
Comments / 0