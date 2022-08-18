ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Debt Relief Helps Many Texas Residents Manage Inflation

Many Texans are struggling with overwhelming credit card debt due to inflation, increased housing costs, and now interest rates rising. You might be like many who also needed to depend on credit cards to get through tough times during the Pandemic but with wages increasing slower than the cost of living, paying the credit card debt is nearly impossible for many people.
TEXAS STATE
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County to consider relocating pair of departments to GRMC facility

(Seguin) — There may just be a new option when it comes to saving time and possibly money during the construction of the new Guadalupe County Development Center. Guadalupe County Commissioners have begun discussing the possible relocation of the road and bridge plus environmental health departments to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Outpatient Center during the construction of the new facility at the road and bridge’s current location on North Guadalupe Street.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

City provides financial help for home repairs

Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Job schemes triple in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Army veteran from San Antonio Stephanie Bennett was looking to use the skills she developed in the military for a civilian job. “My background is in logistics,” she said. She thought it would be a great fit when a trucking company contacted her about...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

SAPD to auction off forfeited property to public

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has another public auction for forfeited property scheduled for Wednesday, August 24. Items including tools, electronics, clothes and jewelry will be sold starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Safety, community well-being is a priority for Edgewood ISD Police Department

SAN ANTONIO — At Edgewood ISD (EISD), protecting the community takes a team effort, beyond what a single police department can do alone. The district’s 30 police officers are all trained to respond and neutralize campus threats. Their live feed systems and radio communications allow them to quickly collaborate with San Antonio Police and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department. District Police Chief Quiroga said some of his officers are trained in special weapons and tactics, and SWAT techniques.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio gas prices below state average

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.46 in Texas, but drivers in San Antonio are paying 10 cents less at $3.36. Statewide, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded is 62 cents more than the average price a year ago today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Today marks registration deadline for Pop-Up Food Distribution event

(Seguin) – Families needing some help filling up their cupboards are reminded to sign-up today for this weekend’s Pop-Up Food Distribution Event. This month’s distribution is being hosted by Guadalupe Regional Medical Center. Elaine Bennett of GRMC, says families and individuals have until 4 p.m. Friday to...
SEGUIN, TX

