See How Much of the $22 Million Tax Credit You’ll See From the CityTom HandySan Antonio, TX
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
tpr.org
Pay increase for San Antonio Metro Health, energy credit proposed in the new city budget
MONDAY on "The Source" — The City of San Antonio’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 was presented to city council earlier this month. This year the city is noticeably flush with cash due to revenue from CPS Energy. The question before council now is how to use...
news4sanantonio.com
Debt Relief Helps Many Texas Residents Manage Inflation
Many Texans are struggling with overwhelming credit card debt due to inflation, increased housing costs, and now interest rates rising. You might be like many who also needed to depend on credit cards to get through tough times during the Pandemic but with wages increasing slower than the cost of living, paying the credit card debt is nearly impossible for many people.
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County to consider relocating pair of departments to GRMC facility
(Seguin) — There may just be a new option when it comes to saving time and possibly money during the construction of the new Guadalupe County Development Center. Guadalupe County Commissioners have begun discussing the possible relocation of the road and bridge plus environmental health departments to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Outpatient Center during the construction of the new facility at the road and bridge’s current location on North Guadalupe Street.
foxsanantonio.com
City provides financial help for home repairs
Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
New Braunfels Utilities to hold 2 forums to explain high energy bills
Was your bill higher than usual?
Will the Friedrich project finally move forward?
SAN ANTONIO — Some of the parents at the IDEA Carver school are fed up with the danger posed by the old, abandoned Friedrich complex next to the school on East Commerce. After a decomposing body was found in the building Thursday, there is a renewed push for demolition - an action that was promised a long time ago.
Job schemes triple in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Army veteran from San Antonio Stephanie Bennett was looking to use the skills she developed in the military for a civilian job. “My background is in logistics,” she said. She thought it would be a great fit when a trucking company contacted her about...
news4sanantonio.com
Here's why a quarter of home-purchase agreements are being called off in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — New homes may be popping up across San Antonio but some of them will be sitting empty. Turns out, San Antonio is right at the top when it comes to cancelling new home builds. Construction is a familiar sight as far as the eye can see...
KTSA
SAPD to auction off forfeited property to public
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has another public auction for forfeited property scheduled for Wednesday, August 24. Items including tools, electronics, clothes and jewelry will be sold starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd.
High number of San Antonians back out of home sales as market cools
People are negotiating harder as homes sit on the market longer.
Safety, community well-being is a priority for Edgewood ISD Police Department
SAN ANTONIO — At Edgewood ISD (EISD), protecting the community takes a team effort, beyond what a single police department can do alone. The district’s 30 police officers are all trained to respond and neutralize campus threats. Their live feed systems and radio communications allow them to quickly collaborate with San Antonio Police and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department. District Police Chief Quiroga said some of his officers are trained in special weapons and tactics, and SWAT techniques.
San Antonio Current
A quarter of San Antonio homebuyers backed out of contracts last month
A quarter of home buyers in San Antonio backed out of contacts with Redfin registered real estate agents, placing the Alamo City as the city with the No.5 highest percentage of people backing out of contracts in the nation, according to a recent Redfin report. According to the online real...
KTSA
San Antonio gas prices below state average
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.46 in Texas, but drivers in San Antonio are paying 10 cents less at $3.36. Statewide, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded is 62 cents more than the average price a year ago today.
KSAT 12
New grocery store set to open on East Side signals more growth in area
SAN ANTONIO – The East Side is growing as new businesses work to make a name for themselves and draw more customers to the area. Austin-based Royal Blue Grocery recently announced it would open a new location in the Dignowity Hill neighborhood. James Mireles, the owner of Pulp Coffee...
6 big companies you didn't know do business in San Antonio
You probably didn't know some of these companies were found here.
KSAT 12
SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
Microsoft eyeing San Antonio's Far Westside for $215M data center
Microsoft just keeps taking up Westover Hills space.
KENS 5
VIA offering discounted shuttle service for Mötley Crüe show at Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO — VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering special event service to the Alamodome Sunday for the Mötley Crüe Stadium Tour. The shuttles will begin at 2:30 p.m., which is two hours prior to the 4:30 p.m. start time of the concert, and end one hour after the concert ends.
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake’s Dam Service Road Closes Tuesday for Herbicide Application
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will close Canyon Lake’s popular Dam Service Road Tuesday for herbicide application. The road, located in Overlook Park, is expected to reopen to the public on Thursday. “We understand large numbers of people use the dam service road as a place to exercise,...
seguintoday.com
Today marks registration deadline for Pop-Up Food Distribution event
(Seguin) – Families needing some help filling up their cupboards are reminded to sign-up today for this weekend’s Pop-Up Food Distribution Event. This month’s distribution is being hosted by Guadalupe Regional Medical Center. Elaine Bennett of GRMC, says families and individuals have until 4 p.m. Friday to...
Comments / 0