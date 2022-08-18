Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
CBS News
The end of quarantine? What people should know about the CDC's new Covid-19 guidelines
(CNN) -- Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced key changes to its nationwide Covid-19 guidelines. Among them was the end of required quarantine after someone is exposed to a close contact with the coronavirus. The CDC also revised isolation guidance for people infected with Covid-19. With the required quarantine ending, what should people do if they've been exposed? How long should they isolate if they do get infected? What's the rationale for making the changes? And are there exceptions—who should take precautions above and beyond the new recommendations?
Deborah Birx Says U.S. Dependence On Europe For COVID Data 'An Indictment Of Our System'
The former White House COVID coordinator said all the data she used to issue warnings to Americans early in the pandemic came from European colleagues.
FDA authorizes Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in ages 12-17
The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine on Friday for emergency use in adolescents. It is the fourth coronavirus vaccine available in the United States and, unlike the others, it uses a protein-based technology.
The CDC has guided the U.S. COVID epidemic to a soft landing—a manufactured conclusion that flies in the face of science, some experts say
Earlier this month the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention introduced new COVID guidelines that brought the country’s COVID epidemic in for a soft landing, of sorts—or tried to, anyway. It dropped the guidance that Americans quarantine if they’ve been in close contact with someone who has...
POLITICO
CDC vows a revamp after backlash to pandemic response
With help from David Lim, Alice Miranda Ollstein, Katherine Foley and Daniel Lippman. WELCOME TO THURSDAY PULSE — G’morning, everyone. It’s Megan, your friendly health care lobbying reporter. Buckle up and grab your coffee — it may be August recess, but I’ll never stop never stopping.
Why don't some people get COVID?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
Methamphetamine use propels drug overdoses in rural America, study finds
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Roughly four of five people using drugs in rural parts of the United States are taking methamphetamines, possibly laced with fentanyl, a study published Monday found. The researchers from Oregon Health & Science University said it's important not to overlook rural America's problem with this stimulant,...
Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at "catastrophic" rates, DEA chief says
The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration said two Mexican cartels are behind the influx of fentanyl in the U.S. that's killing tens of thousands of Americans. "What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told "CBS Mornings" on Friday ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."
Fauci urges Black Americans to get Covid booster shots in preparation for fall surge
Dr. Anthony Fauci has an important message for Black Americans: get a booster shot. In a recent interview with TheGrio, Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, urged the Black community to get a Covid booster shot in preparation of the fall surge, when the Covid infection rates are expected to rise. He said that the Food and Drug Administration will soon authorize an updated booster shot, known as the bivalent BA.5 vaccine, which is a closer match to the circulating Omicron variants of Covid.
'Brain-eating amoeba' infection suspected in child’s death, Nebraska officials say
A child died in Nebraska this week of a suspected infection of Naegleria fowleri, often referred to as a “brain-eating amoeba,” health officials said Wednesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting tests to confirm the cause of the infection, Lindsay Huse, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said Thursday.
TODAY.com
Wendy’s removes lettuce from sandwiches as a ‘precautionary measure’ amid E. coli outbreak
Wendy’s announced that it would be removing the lettuce used on sandwiches in several Midwestern regions amid an ongoing investigation into an E. coli outbreak announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. The CDC said "many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at...
FOXBusiness
Higher-income earners visit food banks and shop at Walmart as food inflation rises
Historically high inflation continues to affect Americans of all backgrounds including high-income individuals and families who have been driven to Walmart, food banks, and thrift stores as a result of the skyrocketing cost of groceries and goods. During a call with investors regarding the company's second-quarter earnings results this week,...
Scientists hope nasal vaccines will help halt Covid transmission
People who receive a Covid booster dose in the UK next month will be among the first in the world to receive Moderna’s dual-variant vaccine, which protects against two strains of the virus. But scientists say there is a misconception that this latest vaccine is an upgrade on what has come before.
People with COVID-19 have higher risk of developing neurological conditions
NEW YORK - New research finds people with COVID-19 have a higher risk of developing some neurological and psychiatric conditions up to two years after infection. Previous research from the University of Oxford found COVID-19 survivors were at risk of neurological and mental health conditions in the first six months after infection.Their latest study in the journal Lancet Psychiatry looked at health records of more than one million patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Researchers found an increased risk of developing conditions such as dementia, psychosis, seizures, and brain fog for up to two years after COVID-19 infection, compared to patients with...
Opioids not needed for dental pain, clinic's research shows
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A dental clinic that stopped prescribing all opioids reported in a medical journal Wednesday that its patients managed pain well, and that the decision most likely helped many patients steer clear of opioid abuse. The research letter compared prescribing patterns for opioid and non-opioid analgesics, along...
Boston Children's Hospital received threats from the far-right over transgender health care
In a statement, Boston Children's Hospital said their staff had received threats and harassment after false claims were made regarding their gender-affirming care.
Inc.com
U.S. Treasury Offers New Installment of $10 Billion Pandemic Aid to Small Businesses in 4 States
The latest round of relief from the U.S. Treasury is on its way to small businesses as recession concerns continue to climb across the nation. The U.S. Treasury on Friday announced plans to roll out its third round of funds from the reauthorized State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) to Colorado, Montana, New York and Oregon. Altogether, the four additional states were approved to receive up to $751 million in relief.
PFAS: The water contaminant that scientists say isn't going away
On a cold winter day on the Stoneridge Dairy Farm, in Arundel, Maine, Fred Stone was worried more about his cows being cold than himself, especially his prized Brown Swiss, named Blue. "She likes to give me a hard time, as much as she can," Stone told correspondent Lee Cowan.Fred and his wife, Laura, are only the latest generation to work this dairy; it's been in the family for over a century. But since November of 2016, every drop of milk – that white gold that's been a reliable livelihood for generations – is now being poured right down the...
CNBC
The 5 best U.S. states for quitting your job and launching your own business
Quitting your job to finally give that business idea of yours a shot is a thrilling, and risky, proposition. Living in the right state could give you just enough of a leg up to succeed. After all, your business' location can play a huge role in determining what sort of...
