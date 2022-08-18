ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

CBS News

The end of quarantine? What people should know about the CDC's new Covid-19 guidelines

(CNN) -- Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced key changes to its nationwide Covid-19 guidelines. Among them was the end of required quarantine after someone is exposed to a close contact with the coronavirus. The CDC also revised isolation guidance for people infected with Covid-19. With the required quarantine ending, what should people do if they've been exposed? How long should they isolate if they do get infected? What's the rationale for making the changes? And are there exceptions—who should take precautions above and beyond the new recommendations?
POLITICO

CDC vows a revamp after backlash to pandemic response

With help from David Lim, Alice Miranda Ollstein, Katherine Foley and Daniel Lippman. WELCOME TO THURSDAY PULSE — G’morning, everyone. It’s Megan, your friendly health care lobbying reporter. Buckle up and grab your coffee — it may be August recess, but I’ll never stop never stopping.
CBS Minnesota

Why don't some people get COVID?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
UPI News

Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs

July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
CBS News

Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at "catastrophic" rates, DEA chief says

The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration said two Mexican cartels are behind the influx of fentanyl in the U.S. that's killing tens of thousands of Americans. "What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told "CBS Mornings" on Friday ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."
NBC News

Fauci urges Black Americans to get Covid booster shots in preparation for fall surge

Dr. Anthony Fauci has an important message for Black Americans: get a booster shot. In a recent interview with TheGrio, Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, urged the Black community to get a Covid booster shot in preparation of the fall surge, when the Covid infection rates are expected to rise. He said that the Food and Drug Administration will soon authorize an updated booster shot, known as the bivalent BA.5 vaccine, which is a closer match to the circulating Omicron variants of Covid.
CBS Miami

People with COVID-19 have higher risk of developing neurological conditions

NEW YORK - New research finds people with COVID-19 have a higher risk of developing some neurological and psychiatric conditions up to two years after infection. Previous research from the University of Oxford found COVID-19 survivors were at risk of neurological and mental health conditions in the first six months after infection.Their latest study in the journal Lancet Psychiatry looked at health records of more than one million patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Researchers found an increased risk of developing conditions such as dementia, psychosis, seizures, and brain fog for up to two years after COVID-19 infection, compared to patients with...
UPI News

Opioids not needed for dental pain, clinic's research shows

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A dental clinic that stopped prescribing all opioids reported in a medical journal Wednesday that its patients managed pain well, and that the decision most likely helped many patients steer clear of opioid abuse. The research letter compared prescribing patterns for opioid and non-opioid analgesics, along...
Inc.com

U.S. Treasury Offers New Installment of $10 Billion Pandemic Aid to Small Businesses in 4 States

The latest round of relief from the U.S. Treasury is on its way to small businesses as recession concerns continue to climb across the nation. The U.S. Treasury on Friday announced plans to roll out its third round of funds from the reauthorized State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) to Colorado, Montana, New York and Oregon. Altogether, the four additional states were approved to receive up to $751 million in relief.
CBS Miami

PFAS: The water contaminant that scientists say isn't going away

On a cold winter day on the Stoneridge Dairy Farm, in Arundel, Maine, Fred Stone was worried more about his cows being cold than himself, especially his prized Brown Swiss, named Blue. "She likes to give me a hard time, as much as she can," Stone told correspondent Lee Cowan.Fred and his wife, Laura, are only the latest generation to work this dairy; it's been in the family for over a century. But since November of 2016, every drop of milk – that white gold that's been a reliable livelihood for generations – is now being poured right down the...
