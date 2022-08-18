SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The CDC reports nearly 900 cases of salmonella from backyard poultry this year. They advise germs can easily spread from chickens and ducks or anything in their environment. Flock owners should wash eggs and their hands after touching the birds. The CDC says refrigerated eggs keep fresh and slow the growth of germs. They also add you shouldn’t snuggle or kiss your backyard poultry. Of the 48 states that have reported backyard bird salmonella, South Dakota seems to snuggle less as the state has one of the fewest reports of illness.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 23 HOURS AGO