55 South Dakotans become U.S. citizens in naturalization ceremony
Fifty-five South Dakotans became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony Friday at the Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion. Aspiring U.S. citizens must pass exams in English and civics, complete an interview and swear the Oath of Allegiance. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Charles Nail administered the oath at the ceremony. “We smile with,...
Breaking down language barriers in the workplace
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Language barriers can cause significant challenges in the workplace. Showplace Cabinetry in Harrisburg is working hard to make their Spanish-speaking employees heard in the workplace. That’s why they started offering English classes in partnership with Caminando Juntos, giving employees the tools they need to be able to communicate with others.
Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
Sioux Falls Pride calls Catholic School System policies ‘harmful’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Pride, an advocacy group for LGBTQIA+, says new human sexuality policies adopted by the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls are “harmful” and “hostile.”. In a news release issued Friday, Sioux Falls Pride says “these rules are set up in...
Smith: ‘Teachers need to teach’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the South Dakota Department of Education released its new draft of social standards, Jamie Smith already had concerns. The Democratic nominee for governor and former teacher himself told KELOLAND News the day after the draft of the new standards were released that he didn’t feel South Dakota teachers were being respected.
First year teacher grants help get items for classrooms
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While school is underway for many teachers across KELOLAND, teachers in the Sioux Falls School District starts classes next week. The Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation is making sure first year teachers are starting the year off right. In just over a week,...
Cutz for Kidz providing haircuts before back to school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students and parents always remember the essentials, like pencils and notebooks, when heading back to school, but oftentimes a fresh haircut gets overlooked before getting back into the classroom. Owner of 5 star Cutz in Sioux Falls, Tyrone Wilson, joined Dakota News Now...
Oglala Sioux Tribe opposes gold drilling project in Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe has drafted a letter to ask the Black Hills Forest Service to withdraw a decision notice on a gold exploration project. The Jenny Gulch Gold Exploration Project is a year-long drilling project planned near Silver City, South Dakota, in search of gold. In July, the Forest Service issued a decision notice providing the public with 45 days to object to the project. The last day to do so is today, August 22.
Remembering Tunis, a man killed by gun violence Saturday in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People gathered tonight for a vigil to remember a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man lost to gun violence. The vigil for Tunis Lomax was, as you might imagine, mournful and somber. Cynthia Lomax of Sioux Falls identified a shooting victim as her husband Tunis, whom she says was brought to a hospital but died from his injuries.
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
National Fentanyl Prevention Day to be recognized Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Sunday, the Drug Enforcement Administration will recognize National Fentanyl Prevention Day. Fentanyl is about 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Only two milligrams is a potentially lethal dose. An estimated 107 thousand people in the US...
Law enforcement remind drivers to watch for back to school traffic
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Law enforcement agencies are reminding with more schools starting classes in the coming days, to watch for increased traffic. With more foot, bike, and vehicle traffic on the streets, be safe and aware. Southeast Tech’s fall semester starts Monday. Tuesday, Colman-Egan and Madison Public Schools resume classes. Brandon Valley, Brookings, Lennox, Parker, and Sioux Falls Schools all return to the classroom later this week.
Back-to-school event held at Multi-Cultural Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Multi-Cultural Center in Sioux Falls hosted a back-to-school event this morning where hair stylists from the area provided free haircuts to kids. Each child also received free school supplies including a backpack. “Even working full-time as a single parent, it’s still not enough...
Weekend shootings in Rapid City, Sioux Falls; Papa Woody’s success
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls family is mourning the loss of a 36-year-old husband, father and brother who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.
Chickens aren’t for snuggling, you could get sick
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The CDC reports nearly 900 cases of salmonella from backyard poultry this year. They advise germs can easily spread from chickens and ducks or anything in their environment. Flock owners should wash eggs and their hands after touching the birds. The CDC says refrigerated eggs keep fresh and slow the growth of germs. They also add you shouldn’t snuggle or kiss your backyard poultry. Of the 48 states that have reported backyard bird salmonella, South Dakota seems to snuggle less as the state has one of the fewest reports of illness.
Officer-involved shooting justified, DCI, AG says
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Special Weapons and Tactic (SWAT) team member was justified in using lethal force in the July 3 shooting that killed a Sioux Falls man, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General said Friday. Glenn Nisich, 57, was wanted...
Uh-Oh…Three Horrible Hotel Experiences In Sioux Falls
People are finally hitting the road and heading to vacation destinations with family and friends. There's always something wonderful about being on vacation....new experiences, visiting new museums and attractions, and minimal stress. Personally for me, staying at hotels just gives you the feeling that you are truly on a respite....
Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 20
Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Riverfest returns to downtown Sioux Falls, but at a new location. The missing and murdered indigenous persons epidemic in South Dakota keeps...
Brookings Meth Dealer convicted
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings has always been a safe community. Today, a Brookings County jury returned a guilty verdict on all six charges against Todd Stevens. Several sources had identified Mr. Stevens as a methamphetamine distributor in the Brookings area, specifically exchanging meth for cash from his home, which is within 1000 feet of the Mickelson Middle School.
