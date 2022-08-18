ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – With only Election Day remaining, turnout for No Party Affiliation (NPA) and other party registrations is running far below Democratic and Republican turnout, possibly because those voters typically don’t typically vote in primaries. However, these voters can vote in all four of the school board races and one judicial race; voters who live in the City of Gainesville can also vote for mayor and for their district representative if they live in Districts 2, 3, or 4.

