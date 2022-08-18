Read full article on original website
Everyone in Alachua County, regardless of party registration, can still vote for school board and judicial seats
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – With only Election Day remaining, turnout for No Party Affiliation (NPA) and other party registrations is running far below Democratic and Republican turnout, possibly because those voters typically don’t typically vote in primaries. However, these voters can vote in all four of the school board races and one judicial race; voters who live in the City of Gainesville can also vote for mayor and for their district representative if they live in Districts 2, 3, or 4.
August 23 Alachua County Commission Regular Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct its Regular Meeting on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The evening portion of the meeting is canceled. Masks for vulnerable citizens are strongly...
August 22 City of Alachua Workshop and Regular Meeting
ALACHUA, Fla. – The City of Alachua City Commission will hold a Workshop at 4:30 p.m. and a Regular Meeting at 6:00 p.m. on August 22, 2022, at the James A Lewis Commission Chambers, 15100 NW 142 Terr. Action item: Budget Workshop – Proposed FY 2022-2023 Budgets for the...
Gainesville man arrested for raping woman in homeless camp while his baby was nearby in a stroller
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Ronald J. Gibbons, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with attempted sexual assault, aggravated battery, robbery, obstructing justice, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she lives in a homeless camp near the...
Road rage incident leads to aggravated battery arrest
ALACHUA, Fla. – Aaron Arthur McInerny, 44, was arrested yesterday after allegedly hitting one victim with a car and pointing a gun at a second victim following a road rage incident in Alachua. The victims reported that they got involved in a road rage incident with McInerny at about...
Gainesville man charged with assaulting neighbor over road incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Thomas Ash, 37, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly beating a neighbor with a wooden dowel after a road incident. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report from the victim, who said he had...
71-year-old arrested for stalking 17-year-old girl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ronald Guy Bishop, 71, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with stalking after repeatedly calling a 17-year-old girl who had asked him to stop calling her. Bishop allegedly repeatedly contacted the victim at two restaurants where she works and by phone. The victim contacted law enforcement...
