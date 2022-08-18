Read full article on original website
Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars
A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
‘Inject Her with Heroin 2 Times Per Day’: Doctor Specializing in Newborn Care Turned to ‘Dark Web’ Plot to Kidnap, Assault and Extort Wife
A Spokane-area doctor specializing in the care of newborn children has admitted to trying to hire someone to kidnap his estranged wife and force her into a heroin addiction, all in an apparent effort to get her to drop divorce proceedings. Ronald Craig Ilg, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to...
Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview
A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week.Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.The slain couple’s 11-year-old daughter witnessed the carnage and Flores live-streamed the slayings to Facebook, prosecutors told the San Francisco Chronicle.“In this video, the defendant appears proud and happy with himself, all while you can clearly see his father laying in a...
‘Truest of Ironies’: Prosecutor Says ‘Serial Murderer’ Whitey Bulger’s Family Feels ‘Excruciating Pain and Trauma’ as Crime Boss’s Alleged Killers Face Justice
The U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts issued a scathing statement upon learning that her counterpart in the Northern District of West Virginia secured an indictment against two current federal inmates and one former prisoner who allegedly murdered organized crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger Jr. Bulger died...
Three Men Indicted in Notorious Gangster Whitey Bulger’s Prison Murder
Nearly four years after notorious Boston mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger was beaten to death in his cell with a padlock stuffed in a sock, three men have been indicted in connection with his murder. Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, Paul J. DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Geas and DeCologero allegedly hit Bulger, 89, in the head “multiple times,” killing him in his cell at United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, 2018. They also face charges of aiding and abetting first...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
“You Will Go To Your Grave As A Traitor”: How One Jan. 6 Participant Cooperated With The FBI
The lengths to which right-wing influencer Brandon Straka cooperated with the FBI were only revealed in court documents that were apparently released to the media by accident.
BBC
Ex-inmates reveal details of Russia prison rape scandal
Former inmates have spoken to the BBC about being systematically raped and tortured in Russian prisons. Leaked footage of such abuse was circulated by an insider last year, and now victims have told the BBC why it happens and how they are fighting for justice. Warning: This article contains graphic...
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
NBC News
ISIS 'Beatle' El Shafee Elsheikh sentenced to life for torturing and murdering American hostages
A British national who was a member of the Islamic State terrorist group and convicted for his role in taking roughly two dozen Westerners captive a decade ago, resulting in the deaths of four Americans, was sentenced Friday to life in prison. El Shafee Elsheikh, one of the notorious "Beatles"...
Bill Paxton's family reach settlement with hospital . . . five months after $1 million settlement with medical group over actor's death
The family of the late actor Bill Paxton has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against a Los Angeles hospital and the surgeon who performed his heart surgery shortly before he died in 2017, according to a court filing Friday. The move comes five months after the family reached...
buzzfeednews.com
A 25-Year-Old Is Going To Prison For Those Scam Calls Telling Your Grandparents They Need To Bail You Out
A 25-year-old California man was sentenced to almost four years in prison on Wednesday for his involvement in a "grandparent scam" criminal ring that defrauded more than 70 older people out of more than $2 million. Jack Owuor, who pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy under the...
F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case
The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
Watch: Woman slips out of handcuffs and shoots AR-15 out of police vehicle
An Oklahoma woman slipped out of her handcuffs and allegedly shot an AR-15 out of the back of a police vehicle toward deputies. NBC News Maya Eaglin reports on how the woman eventually emerged and surrendered following a three-and-a-half-hour standoff. Aug. 19, 2022.
Wife of Navy officer jailed in Japan for killing to pedestrians takes pleas for his release to DC
The wife of a Navy officer incarcerated in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical emergency rallied outside the White House for his release.Brittanny Alkonis, 35, and a large group of relatives and friends took to DC on Thursday to ask President Joe Biden to intervene with Japanese authorities in the imprisonment of her husband, Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis, who was stationed in the East Asian country when his legal troubles began.Returning from a hike on Mount Fuji with his wife and three children in May 2021, Lt Alkonis lost consciousness at the wheel and struck several...
Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police
Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
Britain's top al-Qaeda chief, 47, who headed a three-man cell preparing to commit mass murder is denied parole
Britain's top al-Qaeda chief, who headed a three-man cell preparing to commit mass murder, will remain behind bars after being denied parole. Rangzieb Ahmed, 47 - once said to be Osama bin Laden's top European operative - was the first person to be convicted in the UK of directing terrorism.
FBI says man accused of attempting to kill Brett Kavanaugh said he was 'shooting for 3' justices
(CNN) -- In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be "shooting for 3" justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI.Nicholas Roske, who prosecutors say traveled to Kavanaugh's home with a pistol, extra ammunition, a tactical knife and other gear, looked up terms like "most effective place to stab someone" and "quietest semi auto rifle," the application states.As part of the investigation, FBI agents are requesting search warrants for Google accounts and online chatlogs...
