Bruceton Mills, WV

Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview

A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week.Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.The slain couple’s 11-year-old daughter witnessed the carnage and Flores live-streamed the slayings to Facebook, prosecutors told the San Francisco Chronicle.“In this video, the defendant appears proud and happy with himself, all while you can clearly see his father laying in a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Law & Crime

‘Truest of Ironies’: Prosecutor Says ‘Serial Murderer’ Whitey Bulger’s Family Feels ‘Excruciating Pain and Trauma’ as Crime Boss’s Alleged Killers Face Justice

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts issued a scathing statement upon learning that her counterpart in the Northern District of West Virginia secured an indictment against two current federal inmates and one former prisoner who allegedly murdered organized crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger Jr. Bulger died...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Three Men Indicted in Notorious Gangster Whitey Bulger’s Prison Murder

Nearly four years after notorious Boston mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger was beaten to death in his cell with a padlock stuffed in a sock, three men have been indicted in connection with his murder. Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, Paul J. DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Geas and DeCologero allegedly hit Bulger, 89, in the head “multiple times,” killing him in his cell at United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, 2018. They also face charges of aiding and abetting first...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
BBC

Ex-inmates reveal details of Russia prison rape scandal

Former inmates have spoken to the BBC about being systematically raped and tortured in Russian prisons. Leaked footage of such abuse was circulated by an insider last year, and now victims have told the BBC why it happens and how they are fighting for justice. Warning: This article contains graphic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
Bossip

F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wife of Navy officer jailed in Japan for killing to pedestrians takes pleas for his release to DC

The wife of a Navy officer incarcerated in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical emergency rallied outside the White House for his release.Brittanny Alkonis, 35, and a large group of relatives and friends took to DC on Thursday to ask President Joe Biden to intervene with Japanese authorities in the imprisonment of her husband, Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis, who was stationed in the East Asian country when his legal troubles began.Returning from a hike on Mount Fuji with his wife and three children in May 2021, Lt Alkonis lost consciousness at the wheel and struck several...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police

Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
WORLD
CBS Baltimore

FBI says man accused of attempting to kill Brett Kavanaugh said he was 'shooting for 3' justices

(CNN) -- In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be "shooting for 3" justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI.Nicholas Roske, who prosecutors say traveled to Kavanaugh's home with a pistol, extra ammunition, a tactical knife and other gear, looked up terms like "most effective place to stab someone" and "quietest semi auto rifle," the application states.As part of the investigation, FBI agents are requesting search warrants for Google accounts and online chatlogs...
WASHINGTON, DC
