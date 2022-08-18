VIDEO: 2 women arrested for animal abuse at K-9 academy in Louisiana

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), two women have been arrested in relation to an animal cruelty complaint at the Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy in Rapides Parish, La.

According to RPSO, Tina Frey, 52, of Lena, and Victoria Brimer, 21, of Lena both face charges of two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

RPSO said that Sheriff’s Detectives began their investigation into complaints of a video on social media depicting a dog trainer striking a dog in the head. From the investigation, detectives were able to establish probable cause that supported the original complaint.

Sheriff Mark Wood commented on the arrested stating, “I want to thank the public for bearing with us while we conducted a complete and thorough investigation into these allegations.”

“We always take these animal complaints seriously as we do all crimes, but we also have to investigate and make sure the alleged crime fits the law,” he continued.

Frey and Brimer’s bonds are set at $10,000. Both have since been released on bond.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

