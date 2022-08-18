ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: 2 women arrested for animal abuse at K-9 academy in Louisiana

By Bjorn Morfin
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oHHA4_0hMgPCVt00

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), two women have been arrested in relation to an animal cruelty complaint at the Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy in Rapides Parish, La.

According to RPSO, Tina Frey, 52, of Lena, and Victoria Brimer, 21, of Lena both face charges of two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

The plan to build Topgolf in Mobile is underway

RPSO said that Sheriff’s Detectives began their investigation into complaints of a video on social media depicting a dog trainer striking a dog in the head. From the investigation, detectives were able to establish probable cause that supported the original complaint.

Sheriff Mark Wood commented on the arrested stating, “I want to thank the public for bearing with us while we conducted a complete and thorough investigation into these allegations.”

“We always take these animal complaints seriously as we do all crimes, but we also have to investigate and make sure the alleged crime fits the law,” he continued.

Frey and Brimer’s bonds are set at $10,000. Both have since been released on bond.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 18

Taty
3d ago

my mom would spank our dogs when they peed inside..when I finally bought my baby Remy 🐶 she peed inside and me being use to what they've done I tried it. I barely touched her and she cried like I was killing her. it's not just physical harm but emotional and me mentall as well. I've never done it again. instead I just Made her an outside dog.

Reply
2
Related
theleesvilleleader.com

Leesville man accused of timber thefts

A Vernon Parish man has been arrested and charged for multiple timber and timber-related thefts across Vernon and Rapides Parishes, according to authorities. James Travis Johnson, 48, of Leesville and formerly of Pitkin, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on Aug. 9 for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
LEESVILLE, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Leesville man pleads guilty to 4th DWI

A Leesville man pleaded guilty Monday to his 4th Driving While Intoxicated offense, according to officials with the Vernon Parish District Attorney’s Office. Anthony Scott Kezerle, 29, entered his plea before 30th Judicial District Judge Tony Bennett and was immediately sentenced to serve 25 years with the department of corrections. Bennett ordered the sentence be served in addition to the remainder of a 12-year sentence Kezerle was still serving at the time of his most recent arrest.
LEESVILLE, LA
People

Louisiana Mother-Daughter Dog Training Duo Charged After Video of Their Techniques Goes Viral

A mother and daughter from Louisiana are facing charges for allegedly abusing animals at their dog training facility, Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy. Trainer center owner Tina Frey, 52, and her daughter Victoria Brimer, 21, are charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office said in a release via Facebook on Thursday.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Louisiana#Violent Crime#Rapides Parish#Arrow K 9 Academy#Rpso#Topgolf In Mobile#Sheriff S Detectives#Nexstar Media Inc
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested in connection with Alexandria laundromat shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been accused of attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at an Alexandria laundromat on Friday, August 19, 2022. The Alexandria Police Department said they responded to the shooting, which occurred on MacArthur Drive, around 5:40 p.m. Upon arrival,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Mansura man killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Mansura man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Hessmer on Saturday, Aug. 20. Louisiana State Police said Bobbie J. Moses, 71, was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 114 in a 1988 Toyota pickup truck, when for reasons still under investigation, Moses’ vehicle traveled off the roadway, down the ditch embankment, before overturning. Moses was ejected from the vehicle.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Probation warrant leads to arrest for drug possession in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man, who was wanted by the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole for a probation violation, has been accused of possessing illegal drugs. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keon Devont’e Gaines, 26, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RADE operation results in drugs, firearms siezed

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Pineville man has been arrested on multiple charges during a traffic stop on Hwy 1 in Alexandria. On August 17, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers, with the assistance of the RPSO Crime Suppression...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Motions hearing set for September for convicted killer in 1994 Rita Rabalais case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In September, one of the nine defendants who was convicted in the Oct. 24, 1994 death of Rita Rabalais, 82 of Alexandria, will be back in the Rapides Parish Courthouse for several motions in preparation of a hearing that will determine if he is among the “worst of the worst” offenders who should not get a chance to be resentenced.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Humane Society of Louisiana: More Public Animal Shelters are Needed

Livingston and Avoyelles Parishes, La.—This summer has seen an influx of stray cats and dogs in South Louisiana being abandoned and surrendered to animal shelters. All day every day, Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) receives calls from pet owners looking to rehome their cats or dogs, or from people who have found abandoned pets by their homes, convenience stores, or churches. Pet owners are citing a number of reasons for releasing their pets from the increased cost of dog food and veterinary care to new no-pet policies instituted by their landlords.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Eunice News

Caretaker accused of tapping man’s credit card accounts for $30,000

Two Port Barre residents are accused of running up $30,000 in charges on a credit card accounts of a man the female took care of. According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, on April 25, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Highway 178 in the Opelousas area in regards to monetary instrument abuse. Deputies made contact with the victim, who stated that a family…
PORT BARRE, LA
Eunice News

Overdose death turned into help for addicts

By Carissa Hebert Editor KINDER – When tragedy strikes, it’s not often that something good can overshadow the death of a loved one. However, for the Hebert family from Kinder, their daughter’s death hopefully will be a catalyst to save the lives of others. Gabriella “Gabby” Nicole Hebert, 19, daughter of Jason and Judy Hebert of Kinder, died earlier this year. She had battled drug usage during…
KINDER, LA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy