MARIN, Calif. - The recent hot spell that has hit the Bay Area has magnified the need for one of our most precious resources: water. Whether it’s used for keeping a lawn healthy and green, or for staying hydrated while out in the sun, water in the Bay Area is a resource that is no longer as abundant as it used to be. Drought may become a persistent problem, according to Greg Schwartz, a professor of geography and environmental studies.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO