ST. LOUIS — After about an hour of delays on both MetroLink train lines, the blue line is no longer experiencing delays, and the red line is only delayed by 10 minutes. In a statement issued at 5:20 Thursday morning, Metro Transit said the blue line was delayed by 40 minutes, and the red line was delayed by 20 minutes. Metro Transit said staffing shortages were the cause for the delays.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO