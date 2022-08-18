Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
Audacy layoffs hit St. Louis radio stations
ST. LOUIS — Four employees of St. Louis-area radio stations, including news-talk station KMOX, reportedly have lost their jobs as the parent company makes cuts nationwide. Philadelphia-based Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD), the nation’s second-largest radio station owner, said during its second-quarter investors call earlier this month that it would cut expenses. A sister publication, the Philadelphia Business Journal, reported Tuesday that layoffs were underway across all divisions and geographic markets.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
MoDOT to close portions of I-270 at Lindbergh this weekend
FLORISSANT, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning that construction along I-270 and Lindbergh Boulevard could cause heavy delays throughout the weekend. The I-270 corridor is one of the busiest roads in the St. Louis area but at 9 p.m. Friday that traffic will come grinding to a stop.
MetroLink delays improve Thursday morning
ST. LOUIS — After about an hour of delays on both MetroLink train lines, the blue line is no longer experiencing delays, and the red line is only delayed by 10 minutes. In a statement issued at 5:20 Thursday morning, Metro Transit said the blue line was delayed by 40 minutes, and the red line was delayed by 20 minutes. Metro Transit said staffing shortages were the cause for the delays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
London Tea Room to leave Tower Grove South for downtown
ST. LOUIS — The London Tea Room, a popular destination for tea and English cuisine, is leaving its longtime home in Tower Grove South for a larger space in Downtown West. The business, owned by Jackie James, said in a statement that it would leave its current location, 3128 Morganford Road, for 1900 Locust St. The last day at the current location is Oct. 9, and opening at the new location is Oct. 15.
'We are responding to a great need': Urban League helps thousands of St. Louis area flood victims
ST. LOUIS — It's been nearly one month since historic flooding damaged many homes and businesses across the St. Louis area, and the cleanup is far from over. Thousands of families showed up at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis for assistance on Saturday, Aug. 20. James Clark,...
St. Louis resident created a Gateway Arch in Minecraft
A St. Louis resident builds the downtown arch area in a popular game called Minecraft.
5 On Your Side teams up with Operation Food Search and Neighbors Credit Union to collect food donations
5 On Your Side and sponsor Neighbors Credit Union are hosting a food donation drive called “Tackle Hunger,” in partnership with Operation Food Search, as part of the station’s GIVE 75 campaign. Each week, the food drive will travel to two schools in the St. Louis metro...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portion of I-270 closing this weekend, drivers beware
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is closing a portion of Interstate 270 in north county for the entire weekend.
KMOV
St. Louis Public Schools face bus shortage amid start of school year
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The first day of school is an exciting day but the year is starting off with some issues as students at eight schools will not have bus services to start the year. The community stepped up as 39 people applied for the job. However, they...
actionnews5.com
Bullet cracks semi truck’s windshield, nearly hits driver on interstate near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Truck driver Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his tractor trailer’s windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass, KMOV reported. Campbell soon realized it was caused by a bullet that narrowly missed...
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 people killed in separate shootings across St. Louis on Sunday
ST. LOUIS — Four people were killed in separate shootings across the St. Louis area on Sunday. The first shooting happened at around 6:18 p.m. in the 5900 block of Theodore Avenue in north St. Louis. Police officers responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim in the street suffering from puncture wounds.
I-270 to close in Hazelwood this weekend
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A complete closure of a stretch of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County could get in the way of residents’ weekend plans. Crews will close all lanes of 270 near the old Lindbergh Bridge in Hazelwood starting at 9 p.m. Friday in order to tear it down. The old […]
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Scattered showers and storms
Showers and storms will wrap up by midnight. Starting Sunday, we're in for a very dry stretch of weather.
State Senator argues St. Louis Police should be under state control again
State Senator Nick Schroer of St. Charles County plans to introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session to strip St. Louis of local control of its police department.
Learn about the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners
ST. LOUIS – Last week the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners took over the streets of St. Louis with their mini cars and fezes people are like who are these Shriners, what is their purpose?. The Honorable Eric R. Myers serves as the 45th imperial potentate and joined us to...
I-270 shut down due to bridge project
I-270 is shut down due to the demolishing of the old Lindbergh bridge.
Spam texts surge throughout U.S.
Those annoying spam text messages might prompt new action by the federal government.
Man shot to death in north St. Louis Sunday evening
ST. LOUIS — Police said they are investigating a deadly Sunday evening shooting in north St. Louis. Police said the shooting happened on Theodore Avenue near Riverview Boulevard in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood at around 6:15 p.m. Police said the victim was shot in the head. He...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0