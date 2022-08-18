ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Audacy layoffs hit St. Louis radio stations

ST. LOUIS — Four employees of St. Louis-area radio stations, including news-talk station KMOX, reportedly have lost their jobs as the parent company makes cuts nationwide. Philadelphia-based Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD), the nation’s second-largest radio station owner, said during its second-quarter investors call earlier this month that it would cut expenses. A sister publication, the Philadelphia Business Journal, reported Tuesday that layoffs were underway across all divisions and geographic markets.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
5 On Your Side

MetroLink delays improve Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS — After about an hour of delays on both MetroLink train lines, the blue line is no longer experiencing delays, and the red line is only delayed by 10 minutes. In a statement issued at 5:20 Thursday morning, Metro Transit said the blue line was delayed by 40 minutes, and the red line was delayed by 20 minutes. Metro Transit said staffing shortages were the cause for the delays.
5 On Your Side

London Tea Room to leave Tower Grove South for downtown

ST. LOUIS — The London Tea Room, a popular destination for tea and English cuisine, is leaving its longtime home in Tower Grove South for a larger space in Downtown West. The business, owned by Jackie James, said in a statement that it would leave its current location, 3128 Morganford Road, for 1900 Locust St. The last day at the current location is Oct. 9, and opening at the new location is Oct. 15.
KMOV

Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
FOX 2

I-270 to close in Hazelwood this weekend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A complete closure of a stretch of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County could get in the way of residents’ weekend plans. Crews will close all lanes of 270 near the old Lindbergh Bridge in Hazelwood starting at 9 p.m. Friday in order to tear it down. The old […]
FOX2Now

Learn about the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners

ST. LOUIS – Last week the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners took over the streets of St. Louis with their mini cars and fezes people are like who are these Shriners, what is their purpose?. The Honorable Eric R. Myers serves as the 45th imperial potentate and joined us to...
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

