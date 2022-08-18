ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High utility bills energize voters in Public Service Commission races

The public and the media historically doesn’t care a whit about utilities or the five Louisiana Public Service Commission members, who serve staggered six-year terms to regulate the privately owned companies and cooperatives that sell electricity to more than 2 million customers. But monthly electricity bills, on average, have...
Magnolia State Live

‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.

A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
NOLA.com

Stephanie Grace: NOPD tries, and fails, to have it both ways on abortion

Staffing at the New Orleans Police Department is so short that it takes an average of 2½ hours to respond to a 911 call, a recent analysis found. Another report chronicled the department’s low closure rate for sex crimes investigations and noted that detectives in the division are handling more than three times the recommended case load.
MyArkLaMiss

Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Powerful, often controversial Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee was born 90 years ago this week

One of Louisiana’s most powerful, colorful and sometimes controversial politicians, the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee, was born 90 years ago this week. The son of Chinese immigrants, Lee was born in the back room of his family’s Carondelet Street laundry on Aug. 27, 1932. He and his seven siblings worked in the family business. Lee graduated from LSU and served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas, where he met his wife, Lai. He returned to Louisiana and helped run his family’s Chinese restaurant, House of Lee in Metairie.
L'Observateur

Slidell Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SCHSHINETIA ANDERSON, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022 to FEMA fraud announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon on November 10, 2022. The defendant faces a maximum sentence of 5 years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, up to 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.
bizneworleans.com

Port of South Louisiana Dedicates 2 Cranes for Globalplex Dock

RESERVE, La. — On Aug. 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named the two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes to be used at the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. The cranes increase the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.
NOLA.com

James Gill: Crime is out of control in NO. Should the chief prosecutor be moonlighting?

Perhaps you're fretting because you have heard the DA has gone AWOL in the middle of a crime wave in New Orleans. Fear not. Jason Williams does have a new gig practicing civil law, but it is part time and he will remain as dedicated as ever to putting lawbreakers behind bars. Since assistant DAs are not allowed to practice law on the side, he will have plenty of help in his official capacity.
WWL

WWL

