One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
theadvocate.com
High utility bills energize voters in Public Service Commission races
The public and the media historically doesn’t care a whit about utilities or the five Louisiana Public Service Commission members, who serve staggered six-year terms to regulate the privately owned companies and cooperatives that sell electricity to more than 2 million customers. But monthly electricity bills, on average, have...
wpsdlocal6.com
Louisiana state officials delay flood funding to New Orleans a second time over city officials' stance on abortion
(CNN) — Louisiana's State Bond Commission denied funding Thursday for a $39 million infrastructure project in Orleans Parish for the second time, at the behest of state Attorney General Jeff Landry, according to a statement on Landry's official Facebook page and video posted from the bond commission meeting. Landry...
As home burned, firefighters waited for hours for Entergy to arrive
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish neighborhood is calling for Entergy to improve their line maintenance after an overhanging limb caught fire, cutting power to houses, and leaving 19 homes without power till the early hours of Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to Marilyn Avenue in Jefferson...
‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.
A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
WDSU
New Orleans East councilman takes matters into his own hands
NEW ORLEANS — A heap of trash along crowder and I-10 in New Orleans east has one city council member fed up with litter and panhandling. Dawn Hebert is a resident of the Lake Willow community and says this has been a growing issue for over two years. She...
NOLA.com
After Mayor LaToya Cantrell's overseas trips, City Council passes new travel rules
The mayor and other high-ranking New Orleans officials might still be able to use taxpayer money to travel overseas under a new City Council ordinance. But now they'll have to cough up the receipts. On Thursday, the council unanimously approved new rules that will require quarterly reports on City Hall...
NOLA.com
Stephanie Grace: NOPD tries, and fails, to have it both ways on abortion
Staffing at the New Orleans Police Department is so short that it takes an average of 2½ hours to respond to a 911 call, a recent analysis found. Another report chronicled the department’s low closure rate for sex crimes investigations and noted that detectives in the division are handling more than three times the recommended case load.
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
Mayor Cantrell: 'We are NOT canceling Mardi Gras'
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement Friday assuring residents Mardi Gras 2023 will happen, hours after telling a town hall meeting that the NOPD’s shortage of police officers could result in there being no Mardi Gras.
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Powerful, often controversial Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee was born 90 years ago this week
One of Louisiana’s most powerful, colorful and sometimes controversial politicians, the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee, was born 90 years ago this week. The son of Chinese immigrants, Lee was born in the back room of his family’s Carondelet Street laundry on Aug. 27, 1932. He and his seven siblings worked in the family business. Lee graduated from LSU and served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas, where he met his wife, Lai. He returned to Louisiana and helped run his family’s Chinese restaurant, House of Lee in Metairie.
WDSU
New Orleans City Council votes in new rules when it comes to city leaders traveling on the taxpayers' dime
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council unanimously approved rules that will require regular reports on travel for city officials and set deadlines for how quickly officials produce detailed information on any costs. This comes after Mayor LaToya Cantrell has spent more than $80,000 on trips this year....
theadvocate.com
Fed up with delays, Louisiana PSC files suit over long-running Grand Gulf disputes
Regulators in Louisiana and surrounding states won promising early decisions in their growing case against Entergy over its troubled Grand Gulf nuclear plant, in Port Gibson, Mississippi. And last year, they filed another complaint, over the plant’s repeated performance issues, that promised to win even more refunds for customers.
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell is acting like a child
Shame on Mayor Cantrell for creating unrest among the city’s citizens by threatening to cancel Mardi Gras. She is, again, refusing to accept responsibility for her behavior and decisions as mayor of New Orleans.
Trash pickup to stay at once a week in New Orleans; fee to remain at $24 a month for now
NEW ORLEANS — Two new trash contractors are now preparing to take over garbage pickup in a large swath of New Orleans. IV Waste is already receiving new garbage trucks, gearing up for November 7. That’s when the company owned by businessman Sidney Torres takes over collections north of...
NOLA.com
NOPD chief defends abortion policy against 'frustrated' City Council members
A New Orleans Police Department policy that appears to require officers to investigate violations of Louisiana’s strict abortion ban does nothing of the sort, according to Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. Appearing in front of a City Council committee during a tense hearing on Friday, Ferguson said that the policy mandates...
Attorneys seek to block move of Bridge City juvenile offenders to Angola
NEW ORLEANS — Civil rights attorneys are asking a judge to keep inmates from the Bridge City Youth Center from being moved to Louisiana’s State Penitentiary in Angola according to a report on NOLA.com. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in July that half of the inmates at the...
L'Observateur
Slidell Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SCHSHINETIA ANDERSON, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022 to FEMA fraud announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon on November 10, 2022. The defendant faces a maximum sentence of 5 years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, up to 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.
bizneworleans.com
Port of South Louisiana Dedicates 2 Cranes for Globalplex Dock
RESERVE, La. — On Aug. 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named the two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes to be used at the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. The cranes increase the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.
Mayor sits with, consoles, family of accused armed carjacker in court
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was spotted in Superior Court Friday sitting with the family of an accused juvenile violent carjacker during his trial.
NOLA.com
James Gill: Crime is out of control in NO. Should the chief prosecutor be moonlighting?
Perhaps you're fretting because you have heard the DA has gone AWOL in the middle of a crime wave in New Orleans. Fear not. Jason Williams does have a new gig practicing civil law, but it is part time and he will remain as dedicated as ever to putting lawbreakers behind bars. Since assistant DAs are not allowed to practice law on the side, he will have plenty of help in his official capacity.
